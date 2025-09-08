One of Dallas’ Biggest Food Festivals Chefs For Farmers Returns This Fall

CFF is more than a culinary event, it’s a festival with a purpose — honoring the hands that grow, harvest, and serve, while giving back to the community.

Mark your calendars for one fall culinary event you absolutely can’t afford to miss this season. A milestone year for Chefs for Farmers (CFF) Dallas, the festival returns to Dallas for its 15th year from October 29 through November 2, 2025.

Founded by Iris Midler in 2010 as a one-night farm dinner, the festival has grown into one of Texas’s most celebrated culinary events. Unlike most festivals, CFF champions local chefs, farmers, and artisans — giving Texas talent the stage while honoring sustainability, hospitality, and community. Its mission has always been to celebrate farmers and Texas foodways, bridging the gap between city and countryside through an unforgettable series of events.

Despite Dallas’ crowded festival scene, CFF has remained a staple on the fall social calendar and united people through good food and Southern hospitality. There will be all-day live programming, with the Gavin Story Band taking the stage on Saturday. Enjoy a BMW x 55 Seventy Giveaway, with the chance to win a private culinary experience with BMW transport and wine club membership.

This year, CFF is launching new weekend passes (both VIP and GA), giving visitors access to both main event days. The festival will also debut immersive activations, including The Rosé Ranch (featuring curated rosé garden party vibes), a Tailgate Lounge (think shaded seating, games, and game-day energy), a Smoke Show Rodeo BBQ (rodeo-style arena with open-fire cooking), a Texas Love Zone (refreshed BBQ-inspired décor + chef lineups), as well as a wellness and picnic-style lounge.

Other signature events not to miss? An Evening in the Garden at Marie Gabrielle, an exclusive dinner with chefs Jeremiah Langhorne, Lamar Moore, Taylor Kearney, Travis Wyatt, and Peja Krstic, as well as The Italian Social presented by Peroni — an Italian-inspired walk-around tasting.

An essential Texas tasting experience for passionate foodies, committed culinary enthusiasts, and conscious consumers, CFF is a can’t-miss event this fall. More than a culinary event, it’s a festival with a purpose — honoring the hands that grow, harvest, and serve, while giving back to the community.