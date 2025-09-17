One of Houston’s Hottest Food and Wine Festivals Chefs For Farmers Returns This Fall

It promises a weekend full of good eats, fun conversation, and access to some of the nation’s best chefs.

It’s all for a good cause as the event benefits the Houston Food Bank.

Chefs For Farmers is known for honoring the culinary talent and agricultural roots that make Texas cuisine so distinct.

One of Houston’s hottest and most anticipated culinary events of every year, Chefs For Farmers, is back and better than ever for its 2025 season.

One of Houston’s hottest and most anticipated culinary events every year,Chefs for Farmers Houston Food & Wine Festival, is back and better than ever for its fourth year at Autry Park. This year’s culinary celebration runs from September 25 through 28 and promises a weekend full of good eats, fun conversation, and access to some of the nation’s best chefs. Plus, it’s all for a good cause as the event benefits the Houston Food Bank.

Chefs For Farmers is known for honoring the culinary talent and agricultural roots that make Texas cuisine so distinct. The annual food and wine festival grew from an intimate farm-to-table dinner in 2010 and showcases the dynamic talents of local chefs, artisans, and farmers who make exceptional, seasonal, and sustainable food possible. Through a handful of exquisite and mouth-watering experiences that highlight local dishes, it’s a one-of-a-kind culinary journey.

And, for the first time, Chefs for Farmers is unveiling two exciting additions: a can’t-miss dinner series and weekend passes so guests can experience it all. The festival kicks off on Thursday, September 25, with the CFF x BMW Dinner, featuring an exclusive Surf & Turf Supper at Navy Blue. Hosted by Houston’s own Chef Aaron Bludorn and joined by top visiting chefs Alberto Marcolongo (Benoit NYC, Alain Ducasse) and Lamar Moore (Moore’s Burger), this one-night-only experience pairs elevated coastal cuisine with locally sourced Texas ingredients, all served with expertly curated drink pairings and immersive, land meets sea vibes.

Then, on Saturday, Sept. 27th and Sunday, Sept. 28th, the festival continues with The Main Event at Autry Park, featuring two different chef lineups, unlimited food and drink, and all-day entertainment. New festival activations include The Rosé Ranch (a vibrant garden escape with curated wines and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities), the Tailgate Experience (think: lawn games, shaded seating, and craft beer pairings), and Texas Love (regional Texas BBQ with a modern twist).

2025 participating chefs from top local concepts include: Quy Hoang & Robin Wong (Blood Bros BBQ), Aaron Bludorn (Bludorn), Michael Hoffman (Brasserie 19), Drake Leonards (Eunice), Travis Lenig (Field & Tides), Adam Vero (Guard and Grace), Marcos Juarez (Hidden Omakase), Evelyn Garcia & Henry Lu (Jun), Marco Leal (Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar), Travis McShane & Ray Melendi (Ostia), and Gabriel Guzman (Azumi).

Tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Chefs for Farmers Houston Food & Wine Festival.