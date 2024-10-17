fbpx
ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChopnBlok (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChopnBlok (Photo by StuffBenEats )
01
07

ChòpnBlọk's Greens + Tings Blok pairing features a delicious combination of Liberian rice and greens, roadside steak, yaji vegetables and stewed plantains. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

02
07

Chef Ope Amosu welcomes guests into ChòpnBlọk's first brick-and-mortar location on Nigerian Independence Day. (Photo by StuffBenEats )

03
07

The bar and community tables pay tribute to the traditional West African woven fabric, Aso Oke, featuring a pattern designed by Nigerian American textile designer Shade Akanbi. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

04
07

A vibrant aerial view of a beautifully arranged table spread, showcasing a delightful selection of West African dishes. Each plate invites a culinary journey through the rich flavors and traditions of Nigerian cuisine. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

05
07

The stenciled mud wall highlights ChòpnBlọk's signature pattern. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

06
07

ChòpnBlọk refreshments include the Cape Town Cooler, Oga Palmer and Gold Coast Limeade. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

07
07

Inside, visitors can explore a curated book wall featuring selections from the Black-owned bookstore Kindred Spirits. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChopnBlok (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChopnBlok (Photo by StuffBenEats )
Restaurants / Openings

ChòpnBlok Spices Up Houston’s Restaurant Scene With James Beard Worthy Chef Showcasing the West African Food He Loves

This New Montrose Restaurant Fills a Void in a Diverse City's Dining World

BY // 10.16.24
photography StuffBenEats
ChòpnBlọk's Greens + Tings Blok pairing features a delicious combination of Liberian rice and greens, roadside steak, yaji vegetables and stewed plantains. (Photo by StuffBenEats)
Chef Ope Amosu welcomes guests into ChòpnBlọk's first brick-and-mortar location on Nigerian Independence Day. (Photo by StuffBenEats )
The bar and community tables pay tribute to the traditional West African woven fabric, Aso Oke, featuring a pattern designed by Nigerian American textile designer Shade Akanbi. (Photo by StuffBenEats)
A vibrant aerial view of a beautifully arranged table spread, showcasing a delightful selection of West African dishes. Each plate invites a culinary journey through the rich flavors and traditions of Nigerian cuisine. (Photo by StuffBenEats)
The stenciled mud wall highlights ChòpnBlọk's signature pattern. (Photo by StuffBenEats)
ChòpnBlọk refreshments include the Cape Town Cooler, Oga Palmer and Gold Coast Limeade. (Photo by StuffBenEats)
Inside, visitors can explore a curated book wall featuring selections from the Black-owned bookstore Kindred Spirits. (Photo by StuffBenEats)
1
7

ChòpnBlọk's Greens + Tings Blok pairing features a delicious combination of Liberian rice and greens, roadside steak, yaji vegetables and stewed plantains. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

2
7

Chef Ope Amosu welcomes guests into ChòpnBlọk's first brick-and-mortar location on Nigerian Independence Day. (Photo by StuffBenEats )

3
7

The bar and community tables pay tribute to the traditional West African woven fabric, Aso Oke, featuring a pattern designed by Nigerian American textile designer Shade Akanbi. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

4
7

A vibrant aerial view of a beautifully arranged table spread, showcasing a delightful selection of West African dishes. Each plate invites a culinary journey through the rich flavors and traditions of Nigerian cuisine. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

5
7

The stenciled mud wall highlights ChòpnBlọk's signature pattern. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

6
7

ChòpnBlọk refreshments include the Cape Town Cooler, Oga Palmer and Gold Coast Limeade. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

7
7

Inside, visitors can explore a curated book wall featuring selections from the Black-owned bookstore Kindred Spirits. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

Chef and owner Ope Amosu’s new West African-inspired restaurant ChòpnBlok marks a bold addition to Houston’s dining scene. After nearly seven years, Amosu’s journey — from hosting pop-up dinners to launching a successful food hall stall at The Post — has now culminated in the opening of his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montrose.

The timing couldn’t be more fitting. Chef Amosu, a 2024 James Beard Award emerging chef semifinalist, celebrated this milestone on Nigeria’s Independence Day — October 1.

ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
A vibrant aerial view of a beautifully arranged table spread at ChòpnBlọk showcases a delightful selection of West African dishes. Each plate invites a culinary journey through the rich flavors and traditions of Nigerian cuisine. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

Bringing West African Flavors to the Heart of Houston

Before opening his new Montrose restaurant, Amosu noticed a significant gap in one of America’s most diverse cities’ culinary scene. Despite Houston’s large Nigerian population, West African cuisine was largely confined to home kitchens. Determined to change that, Amosu set out on a mission. His MBA from Rice University and previous experience in oil and gas equipped him with the skills outside the kitchen to pursue his entrepreneurial dream too.

To enrich his knowledge, Amosu spent time learning heritage recipes from local cooks. This experience provided insight into the flavors and traditions of West African foodways. Amosu also worked at Chipotle to study fast-casual restaurant operations. He left the corporate world in 2021 to focus on ChòpnBlok full time.

ChòpnBlok’s 3,000-square-foot Montrose restaurant, designed in collaboration with Gin Braverman’s Gin Design Group and Zainob Amao’s Amao Creative, serves as a “cultural crossroads.” The design blends elements of everyday African life with African American experiences. For instance, the vertical tile behind the bar mirrors the pattern of Aso Oke, a traditional West African woven fabric, while a mud wall, crafted with Texas clay, reflects African mud structures.

Custom wallpaper designed by Nigerian artist Uzo Njoku celebrates Black joy in a vibrant, visually striking way.

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
Courtney Lindsay, Devon Fanfair, Chef Ope Amosu, Danielle Fanfair and Chasitie Lindsay break bread together at ChòpnBlok as Amosu shares the inspiration behind his innovative West African menu. (Photo by William Issac)

Diving Into the ChòpnBlok Menu

ChòpnBlok’s menu highlights both familiar dishes from its food stall days and new dishes exclusive to this new Montrose restaurant. The “trad,” a smoky jollof jambalaya with chicken and yaji vegetables ($19), is a fan favorite. The “Motherland,” a steamed rice dish with curry sauce, sweet plantains and vegetables paired with halal chicken, beef or shrimp, also stands out. A new addition is Buka ($25), a West African red stew with tender short rib, inspired by a weekly dish Amosu enjoyed with his family.

Two more dishes deserve centerstage billing at ChòpnBlok. One is “Aunty Mawa’s Maafe” ($18). This creamy Senegalese peanut curry is crafted in collaboration with Mawa McQueen, an Ivory Coast native and the owner of Aspen’s only Black-owned restaurants.

The other highlight is the “Black Star” ($23.50). This Ghanaian-inspired dish features waakye fried rice paired with Ikoyi shrimp. It also includes Yassa curry, made with caramelized onions, chile peppers and lemon juice.

Small sharable plates include the Polo Club Suya, marinated skirt steak skewers served with traditional Yaji peanut pepper spice. This dish is one of Nigeria’s most beloved street foods. To maintain authenticity, Amosu imports the Yaji spice directly from the Polo Club, where it is still made in Nigeria.

The deviled Scotch egg is another inventive option. It offers a playful twist on the colonial Scotch egg with a Southern-style influence, similar to a deviled egg but with Amosu’s signature twist.

ChòpnBlọk (Photo by StuffBenEats )
ChòpnBlọk Refreshers include the Cape Town Cooler, Oga Palmer and Gold Coast Limeade. (Photo by StuffBenEats)

The full bar at ChòpnBlok, developed in collaboration with Alexis Mijares, offers drinks crafted with Black-owned and African spirits. One standout is the Chòpman ($14), inspired by Nigeria’s signature Chapman drink. This refreshing cocktail combines gin, citrus, hibiscus grenadine, cucumber, mint, orange soda and a splash of Angostura bitters.

For something richer, try the Sheba ($14), named after the Queen of Sheba. This indulgent drink blends dark rum, Amarula cream, cacao and Ethiopian coffee, delivering a smooth, dessert-like finish. The drink menu also includes wines from South Africa and Houston’s Black-owned Chapelton Vineyards.

For non-alcoholic options, the Gold Coast limeade, with pineapple, lime, mango and sparkling water, is a light and refreshing alternative.

ChòpnBlok is located on 507 Westheimer Road. The new Montrose restaurant is open Sundays through Wednesdays from 11 am to 9 pm and Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm. For more information, go here.

Find Tranquility in the Heart of Zilker - Mid-Century Modern Home

Realty Haus

Featured Properties

Swipe
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
2701 Westheimer #6D
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer #6D
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer #6D
1546 Rutland
Heights
FOR SALE

1546 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1546 Rutland
330 Indian Bayou
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

330 Indian Bayou
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
330 Indian Bayou
4706 Devon St.
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4706 Devon St.
HOUSTON, TX

$2,375,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4706 Devon St.
200 Mulberry Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

200 Mulberry Lane
Bellaire, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Tracie Parzen
This property is listed by: Tracie Parzen (512) 577-5997 Email Realtor
200 Mulberry Lane
4018 Childress
West University Area
FOR SALE

4018 Childress
Houlston, TX

$660,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
4018 Childress
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X