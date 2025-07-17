An Austin-Based Restaurant Group Finally Expands to Dallas With Three Concepts

One of the biggest restaurant groups in Texas is finally expanding to Dallas. It’s really about time, as MML Hospitality, known for June’s, Perla’s, Elizabeth St. Café, and so many more restaurants in Austin (where it’s based), opened locations of some of its most popular concepts in Aspen, California, and Houston first.

MML Hospitality is run by partners Larry McGuire, Tom Moorman, and hotelier Liz Lambert. The trio’s first major collab was the Hotel Saint Vincent in New Orleans in 2021. They’ve gone on to debut several more restaurants in Austin and beyond. This summer, the group even brought on world-renowned chef April Bloomfield as Executive Chef — specifically to work at The Driskell hotel, Pecan Street Cafe, and Jeffrey’s. Dallas is especially overdue for its own Clark’s Oyster Bar, which is already in four other cities across the country.

We already knew that Clark’s was headed to the Katy Trail (to the former office building on stilts next to Fitzhugh Avenue), but according to the Dallas Morning News, MML Hospitality is also bringing two more of their concepts to Dallas over the next couple of years — Neighborhood Sushi and Swedish Hill.

Here’s a little bit about each restaurant.

Clark’s Oyster Bar

4155 Buena Vista Street

Originally opened in Old West Austin by MML Hospitality in 2012, Clark’s has become a seafood staple, now in Aspen, Montecito, Menlo Park, and Houston. Clark’s has experience transforming old buildings into a modern restaurant, as Montrose’s outpost is a former auto shop. The restaurant is known for its crudo plate, lobster roll, clam chowder, and more.

McGuire tells the DMN that Clark’s is expected to open in fall 2026. First up will be Neighborhood Sushi.

Neighborhood Sushi

4216 Oak Lawn Avenue

Opening in the former Tulum space at The Shops of Highland Park in spring 2026, as reported by the DMN, Neighborhood Sushi debuted in Austin in 2020. This will be just the second location ever for the casual sushi spot. The Austin menu features tempura, nigiri, sashimi, rolls, hand rolls, and so much more. Some popular dishes include the spicy tuna roll, shrimp tempura, and fluke roll.

Swedish Hill

TBD

Lastly, the lease hasn’t been signed on a location for the Dallas Swedish Hill just yet, according to DMN, but the plan is for somewhere around Knox Street. The all-day cafe and bakery from MML Hospitality opened in Austin in 2019 and has since expanded to Aspen. Dallas will be the third city to open an outpost sometime in early 2027. Favorites on the menu include the curried chicken salad, breakfast, and smoked turkey sandwiches.