Restaurants / Lists

Where to Enjoy Clase Azul in Dallas For National Cocktail Day

Top Restaurants and Bars For Tequila and Mezcal Drinks

BY // 03.13.25
All good Dallasites know that the best cocktails are made with Clase Azul.
Sit back and enjoy a drink or two with Clase Azul at CATCH, one of Dallas' hottest new concepts.
Nuri transports you to another time and place as you enjoy a cocktail at its bar.
Georgie's bar is the perfect place to enjoy the holiday as a date night or a girls' night.
José carries an extensive selection of Clase Azul to create the drink of your dreams.
Create your own Clase Azul Reposado Royale at home.
All good Dallasites know that the best cocktails are made with Clase Azul.

Sit back and enjoy a drink or two with Clase Azul at CATCH, one of Dallas' hottest new concepts.

Nuri transports you to another time and place as you enjoy a cocktail at its bar.

Georgie's bar is the perfect place to enjoy the holiday as a date night or a girls' night.

José carries an extensive selection of Clase Azul to create the drink of your dreams.

Create your own Clase Azul Reposado Royale at home.

Monday, March 24 is National Cocktail Day, as if we needed any more reasons to get out and explore some of Dallas’ best restaurants and cocktail bars. And, if we’re lucky and the Dallas weather gods shine down upon us, it may just be patio weather. Nothing beats good friends, a Dallas patio, and your favorite cocktail in hand. All good Dallasites know that the best cocktails are made with Clase Azul. From its handcrafted decanters to five authentic tequilas to three mystical mezcals, Clase Azul instantly elevates each and every drink.

If you’re looking for a place to celebrate National Cocktail Day, be sure to check out one of these spots and ask for a tequila or mezcal cocktail made with Clase Azul. Because after all, you only deserve the best on a day like today.

Sit back and enjoy a drink or two with Clase Azul at CATCH, one of Dallas’ hottest new concepts.

CATCH

One of the hottest new restaurants on the Dallas dining scene, CATCH offers an extensive selection of Clase Azul spirits, including Clase Azul Tequila Plata, Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, Clase Azul Tequila Anejo and Clase Azul Tequila Ultra — so, regardless of your taste, you’re sure to find a drink (or two) to enjoy while you people watch this National Cocktail Day. You just never know who you may be sitting next to when you are lucky enough to score a table at this restaurant in Uptown’s Maple Terrace. 

Nuri Steakhouse Dallas (Photo by Kayla Enright)
The bar at Nuri Steakhouse is a destination on its own. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Nuri Steakhouse

Nuri Steakhouse instantly transports you to another time and place outside of Dallas as it strives to “bring the world to your table.” Indulge in a tequila-based drink with Clase Azul Tequila Plata, Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, or Clase Azul Tequila Gold while exploring its extensive menu, ranging from caviar to steak – or just take a seat at the bar and enjoy the ambiance.

Georgie ClaseAzul
Georgie’s bar is the perfect place to enjoy the holiday as a date night or a girls’ night.

Georgie

Arguably one of Dallas’ prettiest restaurants, it’s hard to find an evening that Georgie’s bar isn’t packed to the brim. Whether for a date night or girls’ night, you can’t go wrong with this recently Michelin-recommended restaurant. Indulge in an opulent cocktail featuring Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, Clase Azul Tequila Gold, or Clase Azul Tequila Anejo.

Jose ClaseAzul
Jose carries an extensive selection of Clase Azul to create the drink of your dreams.

José

And last, but certainly not least, if National Cocktail Day sounds like a margarita is calling your name, head to one of the best Mexican restaurants in town, José. With an extensive selection of Clase Azul Tequila Plata, Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, Clase Azul Tequila Gold, Clase Azul Tequila Anejo, Clase Azul Tequila Ultra, and Clase Azul Mezcals, a Monday Happy Hour has never tasted better.

Clase Azul Reposado Royale
Create your own Clase Azul Reposado Royale at home.

At Home

Of course, if you’d rather celebrate National Cocktail Day from the comforts of your own home, who can blame you? Sometimes, the best drinks are those enjoyed from your own bar. Mix up your own Clase Azul cocktail: a Reposado Royale. Using a 4.5-ounce pony glass, mix 3/4 ounce of Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, 1/4 ounce of elderflower liqueur, and 1/4 ounce of maraschino liqueur. Add 3 ounces of chilled brut sparkling wine on top and garnish with a lemon twist. Salud! 

