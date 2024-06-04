Where to Enjoy Clase Azul Tequilas and Mezcals in Dallas

Clase Azul Tequila Plata is the brand's Faithful Portrayal of Agave - an unaged tequila which captures the nuanced and fresh flavor of the agave.

With Father’s Day right around the corner, give the dads in your life what they really want — a nice meal out with the ones they love while sipping their favorite cocktail. When it comes to the best dad, only the best tequila will do. That’s why Clase Azul México’s Tequila and Mezcal Icons are “must haves” this Father’s Day.

Steeped in a rich tradition that began more than 25 years ago, Clase Azul is committed to an unparalleled level of luxury and craftsmanship that’s reflected in its handmade decanters. The brand pays homage to Mexican culture, landscape, and traditions, empowering artisans to imagine unique creations that are reflective of the intersections of the past and the contemporary. With Clase Azul, the vibrance, warmth, excellence, and pride of México come to life in every sip across more than 91 countries.

And, with Clase Azul’s icons, there’s something for everyone and every palette this Father’s Day. For tequila lovers, choose from one of the brand’s five savory sips.

Cocktails Made With Clase Azul in Dallas

Clase Azul Tequila Plata is the brand’s Faithful Portrayal of Agave — an un-aged tequila that captures the nuanced and fresh flavor of the agave. This tequila is so popular that it’s used in two signature cocktails at some of Dallas’ most beloved restaurants.

At Georgie, treat Dad to a “Geisha’s Passion,” which also includes Yamazaki 12 Single Malt Japanese Whisky, passionfruit cordial, Jalisco orange liqueur, and fresh lime juice garnished with Japanese mint leaf. Each cocktail is smoked and served tableside, which will only further enhance the Father’s Day experience. Or, indulge in the Classic Margarita (ask for a Clase Azul Tequila Plata upgrade) at Joey Dallas.

Clase Azul Tequila Reposado (the brand’s Artisanal Signature) is a smooth tequila masterfully aged for eight months in American whiskey casks. Or, escape to the south with Clase Azul Tequila Gold, inspired by spectacular Mexican sunsets, which combines Clase Azul Tequila Plata, a special reposado tequila matured in French oak casks and an extra añejo finished in sherry casks. The gorgeous decanter features a ceramic base adorned by two 24-karat gold ribbons painted by hand. No matter the weather in Dallas, Dad can “taste the sunset” with this icon.

Give him the taste of true craftsmanship with Clase Azul Tequila Anejo, an Exquisite Tale of Agave, and the result of a magnificent journey of more than two years in American whiskey casks. Crafted for true connoisseurs, Clase Azul Tequila Ultra is only possible through an extended aging period of five years in American whiskey and sherry casks. Their most time-intensive creation is adorned with platinum, silver, and 24-karat gold.

This is the true definition of the exquisiteness of time and is used in the Pancho Villa Margarita at The Mexican in the heart of the Dallas Design District.

Other Father’s Day Gifting Ideas

Perhaps Dad is more of a mezcal aficionado. Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosi, a Oneiric Treasure, is the brand’s newest icon and is made with green agave, a plant native to the deserts in the state of San Luis Potosí. Meanwhile, Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero, a Mystical Beauty, features a crystalline liquid and is artisanally crafted from papalote agave native to the humid highlands in the state of Guerrero. And, Clase Azul Mezcal Durango, a Distinctive Nature, possesses a singular richness mirrored by its striking decanter. This mezcal is artisanally made with cenizo agave endemic to the semi-arid highlands in the state of Durango in Northern México.

And, of course, for the ultimate last-minute Father’s Day excursion, head to Los Cabos México for Clase Azul La Terraza, Los Cabos! The luxury house’s boutique, restaurant, and experiential space offers culture seekers unique tastings, like A Taste of Culture or the just announced Clase Azul Cosmos — where guests can create a customized decanter using their essence and energy.

With a gift like that, how can you not secure your place as the favorite child or most iconic spouse of all time?