Where to Celebrate National Tequila Day With Clase Azul in Dallas

National Tequila Day, or Wednesday, July 24, is a day worth celebrating. Texans know good tequila is hard to come by, but Clase Azul always stands above the rest when it comes to the authentic spirit. Steeped in a rich tradition that began more than 25 years ago, Clase Azul is committed to an unparalleled level of luxury and craftsmanship that can now be found in more than 91 countries across the globe. It exudes the vibrance, warmth, excellence, and pride of Mexico.

Here’s your guide to celebrating National Tequila Day in Dallas when only the best, Clase Azul, will do.

Little Daisy at Thompson Dallas

1401 Elm Street, 9th Floor

Little Daisy is an ode to perfecting the classics. Representing the peak of Dallas hospitality, the new Franco-American bistro showcases a harmonious blend of culinary art and curated cocktails crafted by its passionate team of industry experts. Whether you call Dallas home or are just stopping through for a visit, immerse yourself in their unwavering dedication to excellence, intimate moments, and the unparalleled experiences that define them.

Liquid Gold Espresso: Clase Azul Tequila Gold, Borghetti, Agave, Fresh Espresso

Little Blue Daisy: Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, Bauchant, Honey, Lemon

Georgie

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132

Georgie is a restaurant rooted in tradition — a nod to times past when concepts like community, honoring the land, and celebrating artisans mattered. With a dedication to exceptional hospitality, details that promise to awaken the senses, and a commitment to not only using the best product available but to ensuring our choices are intentional and environmentally responsible, it aspires to provide a restaurant and dining experience that is unparalleled.

Clarified Cilantro Paloma (an official featured cocktail for National Tequila Day): Cilantro-infused Clase Azul Tequila Plata, Cointreau, Grapefruit, Lime, Agave

MAR Y SOL Cocina Latina

4511 McKinney Avenue

Opening this month, MAR Y SOL Cocina Latina is a new Latin restaurant from Lombardi Family Concepts. It will offer a culinary journey that spans the diverse and rich flavors of Latin America. As guests dine, they will find themselves immersed in an oasis that mirrors the beauty of nature and the finesse of skilled artisans. The menu at MAR Y SOL is a palette of traditional tastes reimagined, bringing a modern spin to classic cuisine by blending time-honored flavors with contemporary practices. Complementing the culinary experience, the cocktail menu flirts with the senses through a selection of robust flavors and captivating fruits native to the region.

Mar Y Sol Margarita with Clase Azul Tequila Plata: Clase Azul Tequila Plata, Fresh Lime, Agave, Citrus Foam, Sea Salt

Hibiscus Dragon with Clase Azul Tequila Reposado: Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, Fresh Dragon Fruit, Local Hibiscus Cordial, Lime, Orange Bitters, Sparkling Water

La Diabla with Clase Azul Tequila Plata: Clase Azul Tequila Plata, Mango Puree, Yerba Mate, Lime, Agave, Aji Amarillo Salt