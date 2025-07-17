Clase Azul Tequila Blanco Ahumado
Celebrate National Tequila Day with Clase Azul Mexico’s Latest Release

Inside Clase Azul Tequila Blanco Ahumado and Where to Find It in Houston

BY // 07.17.25
Quickly becoming the most popular spirit in the U.S. (and already the adult beverage of choice in Mexico), it’s hard not to love tequila. And, as if we needed any more reasons to toast, National Tequila Day on July 24 is the perfect excuse to gather with friends and enjoy the spirit neat, on the rocks, or in a refreshing cocktail as you sit back and enjoy the dog days of summer.

When it comes to the generations-old tradition of tequila, one brand leads the rest: Clase Azul. The brand prides itself on sharing the magic of Mexico with the world, making their range of tequila Icons the perfect choice for celebrating agave’s legacy on National Tequila Day. 

Here, we dive into the latest Icon to join the family, Clase Azul Tequila Blanco Ahumado, and a few Houston spots where you can enjoy the spirit.

Just released in late June, the newest Icon joins the brand’s five tequila and three mezcal expressions, offering a delicious, innovative expression of tequila, with a subtle touch of smoke that is imbued with the essence of Los Altos de Jalisco, the home of Clase Azul México, where all the brand’s tequilas are made.

In Clase Azul’s search to share new expressions of Mexico’s rich heritage, they have rescued ancestral tequila-making methods and combined them with the artisanal mastery and attention to detail that distinguishes the brand. Tequila Blanco Ahumado is achieved by cooking blue agave cores in an oven with ancient origins; a pit dug into the ground and lit with firewood and volcanic rocks. 

The agave is then shredded before continuing onto fermentation, where the juice and fibers extracted from the plant come together with Clase Azul’s proprietary yeast that was developed from wild varieties selected from their agave fields. Lastly, the liquid is double-distilled in custom-made copper stills.

Clase Azul Tequila Blanco Ahumado features aromatic notes of smoked agave, fresh plum, and red apple. Hello, summer! It boasts flavors of fresh lemon with a mineral front that gives way to a silky finish with smoky undertones.

If you know anything about Clase Azul, you know that the decanters are just as much works of art as the spirits themselves. The decanter for this tequila stands out for its unique materials, which are reminders of the traditional methods employed in the making of the spirit it contains. The semi-opaque glass alludes to the smoke during the cooking process, and the texture of its dark ceramic base is a nod to the volcanic rocks that cook the agave cores. The cap and emblem, both copper in color, represent the stills used to distill the tequila.

Celebrating National Tequila Day

If you prefer to toast to the day at home, you can enjoy Tequila Blanco Ahumado either neat or in Clase Azul’s A Ballad of Fire Cocktail:

1.5oz Clase Azul Tequila Blanco Ahumado

1oz Plum-Agave Syrup

.5oz Lillet Aperitif

.75oz Lemon Juice

3 dashes Fee Brothers Plum Bitters

Shaken, double-strained, served with dehydrated Red Apple Garnish

If you want to hit the town for a festive and celebratory Happy Hour, get a taste of the new Blanco Ahumado at Post Oak, Clarkwood, Zanti Cucina Woodlands, Fielding’s River Oaks, or Sante.

About Clase Azul México

Clase Azul México was founded in 1997 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, by Arturo Lomelí, who was inspired to craft a product as exquisite and exceptional as the land it calls home. Today, their tequilas and mezcals are available in over 100 countries, including Mexico, the United States, Canada, France, Spain, Greece, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Australia. 

In 2022, as part of its evolution from Clase Azul Spirits to Clase Azul México, the brand opened Clase Azul La Terraza Los Cabos in San José del Cabo, a luxury destination featuring a boutique, a restaurant, mixology with Clase Azul spirits at El Bar as well as an immersive gastronomic experience known as A Taste of Culture. 

Clase Azul México proudly supports Mexican artisans through Fundación Causa Azul, a nonprofit organization committed to empowering artisan communities in the preservation and promotion of their family heritage and cultural legacy. Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, their initiatives focus on ending poverty, promoting quality education, fostering gender equality, and reducing inequalities overall.

Cheers to National Tequila Day with a taste of Tequila Blanco Ahumado, wherever you choose to celebrate.

