This Father’s Day, Celebrate Dad With Clase Azul at These Dallas Hotspots

You can't go wrong with any of Clase Azul's tequilas or mezcals this Father's Day.

It’s time to toast to dear Dad, and you know there’s only one thing he wants to raise a glass with — Clase Azul. From its handcrafted decanters to five authentic tequilas to three mystical mezcals, Clase Azul instantly elevates each and every drink. Steeped in a rich tradition that began more than 25 years ago, the brand is committed to an unparalleled level of luxury and craftsmanship that’s reflected in its handmade decanters. Clase Azul pays homage to Mexican culture, landscape, and traditions, empowering artisans to imagine unique creations that are reflective of the intersections of the past and the contemporary.

With Clase Azul, the vibrance, warmth, excellence, and pride of México come to life in every sip across more than 100 countries. But nothing beats enjoying it here, deep in the heart of Texas.

Enjoy the Clase Azul Vermouth Reverie at Home

Sometimes, nothing beats sitting around the house, enjoying your favorite cocktail with loved ones. If that’s Dad’s vibe, we don’t blame him. Mix up one of Clase Azul’s classics, the Clase Azul Vermouth Reverie, and treat Dad to an instant winner. Ingredients include 1.5 ounces of Clase Azul Tequila reposado, 3/4 ounces red or orange aperitif, and 3/4 ounces dry vermouth. Add all the ingredients to a double Old-Fashioned glass with large ice cubes. Shake lightly and garnish with an orange peel. Voila!

Mesa Mezcal

If you’d rather head out to one of Dallas’ hottest spots rather than enjoying a cocktail at home, don’t miss Mesa Mezcal. In the heart of Irving and next to all of the latest entertainment spots, this restaurant is the perfect combination of traditional Mexican ambiance with an intimate, modern flair.

Here, enjoy their Classy Margarita, made with Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, Grand Marnier, fresh squeezed lime juice, agave nectar and fresh squeezed orange juice. It’s the perfect, refreshing cocktail to have in the heat of the summer and whisks you away from Dallas, onto the beaches of Mexico.

The Mexican

Easily one of Dallas’ most beloved restaurants right now? The Mexican. Located in the heart of the Dallas Design District, The Mexican is bustling every night of the week. With its stunning design and swoon-worthy food, it’s not uncommon to spot a celebrity or two here.

You can’t go wrong with the Pancho Villa, made with Clase Azul Tequila Ultra, Grand Marnier Cuvee 1880, lime, and citrus gold salt. You’ll have Dad declaring it the “Best Father’s Day Ever” in no time.

Miriam Cocina Latina

Last but not least, we can’t forget Miriam Cocina Latina, a tried and true favorite in downtown Dallas that has something for everyone. Right next to Klyde Warren Park and with one of the prettiest views in the city, Miriam Cocina Latina also just opened a new location in Coppell. Now, you can enjoy their authentic food and drinks all over the metroplex.

Here, be sure to order La Mestiza. Made with Clase Azul Tequila Reposado, Grand Marnier Centenario, citrus, agave nectar and salted rim, it pairs perfectly with every dish.

From your home bar to one of Dallas’ best restaurants, Clase Azul is here to make this Father’s Day one-of-a-kind. Because let’s face it, there’s no one quite like your dad.