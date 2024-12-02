Cheers to the Holidays with Clase Azul México’s Tequila and Mezcal Icons

With the holidays right around the corner, there are plenty of reasons to say “cheers!” It’s time to get to work on your holiday gifting, and Clase Azul is here to make your spirits bright. Give the discerning adults in your life what they really want this holiday season — Clase Azul México’s Tequila and Mezcal Icons are “must-haves” this holiday season.

Plus, not only do these tequilas and mezcals make exquisite gifts, but they give the gift of hospitality. They’re the key to delicious cocktails, whether hosting an intimate gathering or a vivacious holiday party. To get your creative juices literally flowing, try this delicious Minted Mirth cocktail at home. Using Clase Azul Tequila Reposado (3/4oz), Creme de Menthe (1oz), Creme de Cacao (1/2oz) and half and half (1oz), add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, shake and double fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a pinch of grated nutmet and with mint, then watch the Holiday magic happen.

Steeped in a rich tradition that began more than 25 years ago, the brand is committed to an unparalleled level of luxury and craftsmanship that’s reflected in its handmade decanters. The brand pays homage to Mexican culture, landscape, and traditions, empowering artisans to imagine unique creations that are reflective of the intersections of the past and the contemporary. With Clase Azul, the vibrance, warmth, excellence, and pride of México come to life in every sip across more than 91 countries. Let’s break down some of their top gifts this holiday season.

Clase Azul Tequila Plata is the brand’s Faithful Portrayal of Agave — an un-aged tequila that captures the nuanced and fresh flavor of the agave. Clase Azul Tequila Reposado (the brand’s Artisanal Signature) is a smooth tequila masterfully aged for eight months in American whiskey casks. Or, escape to the south with Clase Azul Tequila Gold,inspired by spectacular Mexican sunsets, which combines Clase Azul Tequila Plata, a special reposado tequila matured in French oak casks and an extra añejo finished in sherry casks. The gorgeous decanter features a ceramic base adorned by two 24-karat gold ribbons painted by hand.

Gift the taste of true craftsmanship with Clase Azul Tequila Anejo, an Exquisite Tale of Agave, and the result of a magnificent journey of more than two years in American whiskey casks. Crafted for true connoisseurs, Clase Azul Tequila Ultra is only possible through an extended aging period of five years in American whiskey and sherry casks. Their most time-intensive creation is adorned with platinum, silver, and 24-karat gold.

For all the mezcal lovers in your life, the favorite brand is here to deliver. Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosi, a Oneiric Treasure, is the brand’s newest icon and is made with green agave, a plant native to the deserts in the state of San Luis Potosí. Meanwhile, Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero, a Mystical Beauty, features a crystalline liquid and is artisanally crafted from papalote agave native to the humid highlands in the state of Guerrero. And Durango, a Distinctive Nature, possesses a singular richness mirrored by its striking decanter. This mezcal is artisanally made with cenizo agave endemic to the semi-arid highlands in the state of Durango in Northern México.

If you’re ready to think out of the box, look no more. Buy a bottle of tequila or mezcal and attach a plane ticket for the ultimate last-minute holiday adventure! Pack your bags and head to Los Cabos México for Clase Azul La Terraza, Los Cabos. The luxury house’s boutique, restaurant, and experiential space offers culture seekers unique tastings, like A Taste of Culture or the just announced Clase Azul Cosmos — where guests can create a customized decanter using their essence and energy.