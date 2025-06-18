An early photo of the coffee counter at Paris Coffee Shop captures the diner’s timeless charm and decades-long connection to Fort Worth mornings. (Courtesy)

The outdoor patio at Cattlemen’s will feature a stone fire pit, a large screen to watch sports, and lots of seating for live music performances curated by Sheridan and his team. (Courtesy rendering)

Keeping up with new restaurant openings in Fort Worth can feel like a full-time commitment. Sometimes it’s worth hitting pause and returning to a local classic. These are the places that have truly stood the test of time. Some date back to the 1920s and have earned their place with consistency, character, and a loyal following that spans generations.

These are 10 classic Fort Worth restaurants that never go out of style.

Saint-Emilion

3617 W. 7th Street

For 40 years, Bernard Tronche has defined French fine dining in Fort Worth. Housed in a cozy cottage off West 7th, Saint-Emilion is where locals go for French classics done with precision and warmth. Maitre d’, host, and co-owner Tronche is still there to greet guests personally, while longtime chef Pascal Paviani crafts a seasonal prix fixe menu filled with staples like duck à l’orange and escargot.

Paris Coffee Shop

704 W. Magnolia Avenue

Since 1926, Paris Coffee Shop has been a local institution, serving diner favorites like scratch-made pies and bottomless cups of coffee. Now revamped under new ownership, the new menu offers an expanded menu and healthy options like the Power Grains Bowl and Pan-Roasted Salmon. Longtime fans can still count on the classics, including those famous homemade pies that rotate daily.

Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

Reata Restaurant

530 Throckmorton Street

A staple of downtown Fort Worth dining since 1995, Reata recently moved into a new space at The Tower on Throckmorton Street after decades in Sundance Square. The restaurant still serves its signature upscale Texas cuisine — dishes like tenderloin tamales, blackened buffalo ribeye, and chicken-fried steak with cracked pepper gravy — alongside the polished cowboy atmosphere that made it famous. The new rooftop patio and dome dining room carry the tradition forward, offering some of the best skyline views in the city.

Angelo’s Bar-B-Que

2533 White Settlement Road

Fort Worth’s popular barbecue restaurant has been serving smoked meats and ice-cold mugs of beer since 1958. The ribs are locally famous, and the wood-paneled walls and neon signs haven’t changed much over the decades. Angelo’s Bar-B-Que remains a go-to for locals who appreciate old-school barbecue done right.

Cattlemen’s Steakhouse

2458 N. Main Street

A fixture of the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, Cattlemen’s Steakhouse has long served as the go-to spot for mesquite-grilled ribeyes, calf fries, and that classic cowboy steakhouse experience. Now, it’s entering a bold new chapter. Recently, writer/director Taylor Sheridan partnered with David Glasser and Dan Schryer to purchase the iconic restaurant and give it a multimillion-dollar renovation that includes a new private members-only club called Cattlemen’s Club.

Lucile’s Stateside Bistro

4700 Camp Bowie Boulevard

With white tablecloths, a cozy interior, and a patio perfect for brunch, Lucile’s Stateside Bistro strikes a balance between casual comfort and elevated charm. The popular restaurant is famed for its annual Lobster Fest, house-made desserts, buttery biscuits, and longtime menu favorites like the chicken salad sandwich. With a steady and loyal clientele since 1993, this cozy bistro remains as popular as ever.

Carshon’s Delicatessen

3133 Cleburne Road

Since 1928, Carshon’s has quietly held its place as Fort Worth’s only classic Jewish deli. Still family-owned and cash-only, the small Southside spot serves up corned beef piled high, matzo ball soup, and egg salad sandwiches that taste like they’ve been made the same way for nearly a century. The rotating case of house-made pies and cakes is part of the charm that keeps regulars dining in week after week.

Roy Pope Grocery

2300 Merrick Street

A neighborhood fixture since 1943, Roy Pope Grocery was lovingly revived in 2021 after a brief closure, blending its historic charm with a modern café, coffee bar, and wine program. The building still feels like the Westside institution longtime Fort Worth residents remember, but now you can grab a craft latte, order a hot panini, or sip wine on the shaded patio. We highly recommend any of their hot sandwiches or their smoked prime rib (available Fridays only).

Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine

4259 Bryant Irvin Road

Since opening in 2001, Bonnell’s has become one of Fort Worth’s most respected fine dining destinations, thanks in large part to its namesake chef. Jon Bonnell, a fixture on the Texas culinary scene, is known for his commitment to supporting the local independent restaurant community and for launching several successful ventures, including Buffalo Bros, Jon’s Grille, and Waters.

At his flagship restaurant, Bonnell showcases wild game, Gulf seafood, and bold Texas flavors with refined technique. Signature dishes like the pepper-crusted buffalo with whiskey cream and the pecan-crusted redfish with crab meunière are local favorites.

Joe T. Garcia’s

2201 N. Commerce Street

Since 1935, Joe T. Garcia’s has been a Fort Worth institution, famed for its sprawling patio, strong margaritas, and family-style Tex-Mex. What began as a humble 16-seat restaurant has grown into a legendary destination where the line often wraps around the block, but the service is fast, and the vibe is pure Fort Worth. The menu famously sticks to popular staples. Here, guests dig into sizzling fajitas or classic enchiladas, sip on pitchers of strong margaritas, and settle beneath the palms in this distinctive atmosphere.