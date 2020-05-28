View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Cleverley Stone with Dominic Batiste Mandola at the Ragin’ Cajun on Mardi Gras 2019
1010158_10151958297628278_1631628646_n
01
06

Cleverley Stone with Dominic Batiste Mandola at the Ragin' Cajun on Mardi Gras 2019

02
06

Chef David Cordua, Cleverley Stone, chef Robert Del Grande at The Truffle Masters 2018

03
06

04
06

At The Revaire Truffle Masters judge Cleverley Stone, Kerry Thornhill with the Texas Association of Olive Oil

05
06

Chef David Cordua, Cleverley Stone, Shannon Scott

06
06

Cleverley Stone with Dominic Batiste Mandola at the Ragin’ Cajun on Mardi Gras 2019
1010158_10151958297628278_1631628646_n
Restaurants

Houston’s Ultimate Restaurant Champion Dies of Cancer — Cleverley Stone Leaves a Legacy of Giving, $16.6 Million Plus to the Food Bank Alone

This Food Pioneer Started Houston Restaurant Weeks and Turned it Into a Leading Light

BY // 05.28.20
Cleverley Stone with Dominic Batiste Mandola at the Ragin' Cajun on Mardi Gras 2019
Chef David Cordua, Cleverley Stone, Chef Robert Del Grande at The Truffle Masters 2018
At The Revaire Truffle Masters judge Cleverley Stone, Kerry Thornhill with the Texas Association of Olive Oil
The Epicurean Project at Silver Street Studios
1
6

Cleverley Stone with Dominic Batiste Mandola at the Ragin' Cajun on Mardi Gras 2019

2
6

Chef David Cordua, Cleverley Stone, chef Robert Del Grande at The Truffle Masters 2018

3
6

4
6

At The Revaire Truffle Masters judge Cleverley Stone, Kerry Thornhill with the Texas Association of Olive Oil

5
6

Chef David Cordua, Cleverley Stone, Shannon Scott

6
6

Hearts are heavy across Houston’s restaurant community as word spreads that one of its leading lights Cleverley Stone, aka the Diva of Dining and founder of Houston Restaurant Weeks, has lost her battle with cancer. She first revealed on Facebook in October that she was battling Stage 4 uterine cancer.

The 68-year-old ultimate foodie, media personality and philanthropist died quietly at home on Tuesday evening.

Giving life to her mantra of “Dine Out & Do Good,” Stone founded Houston Restaurant Weeks in 2003, which since its inception has raised more than $16.6 million for Houston Food Bank. From its humble beginning as Houston Restaurant Week, the fundraising promotion quickly grew and today includes more than 250 restaurants across the region and also serves the Montgomery County Food Bank and the Galveston County Food Bank with revenues earned from restaurants in those areas.

Those that knew her only as the godmother of Houston restaurants would be surprised to learn that Stone, born in New York City and reared in New Jersey, was a bridal specialist before entering the foodie scene. After attending the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, she became regional bridal director for B. Altman and Company and head buyer of fine china, crystal and silver. She moved to Houston in 1989 to join Foley’s where she served as corporate bridal director managing the bridal registry for the chain’s 40-plus stores in the Southwest.

Taking a turn toward food, Stone began a faxed newsletter on Houston’s dining scene in 1995 which with the advent of email became more popular and eventually evolved into a radio show on CBS 50, the longest-running program on the station, celebrating its 13 year in 2020. Her larger than life personality and fun-loving spirit also earned her a regular slot on Fox 26 KIRV’s Morning News interviewing chefs, sharing family recipes and showcasing restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

The release on her passing notes “Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name. With her beloved restaurant industry hit hard by the COVID-19 global pandemic, Stone knew the upcoming Houston Restaurant Weeks, from August 1 through September 7 would be one of the most important ever and she asked that the community support local restaurants and ultimately the food banks.” She asked that donates in her memory be made to Houston Food Bank here.

Cleverley is survived by here daughter Katie, son-in-law Joe and grandson Luca.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
3229 Del Monte Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3229 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$5,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3229 Del Monte Drive
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
Presented by Compass
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X