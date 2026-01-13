15 Must-Try Coffee Shops in Fort Worth — Where to Find the Best Matcha Lattes, Pour-Overs, and Espressos in Town
Including Several Newcomers Worth Seeking OutBY Edward Brown //
Crude Craft Coffee Bar is a prime spot to enjoy a book or catch up on work. (Courtesy)
Café Momento is a specialty espresso bar located inside Point of View. (Courtesy)
Coffee Folk is an outdoor neighborhood café. (Courtesy)
Brewed is a Near Southside staple. (Courtesy)
HustleBlendz Coffee is a community-focused coffee shop. (Courtesy)
Hogan Alley is a cozy coffee and cocktails spot tucked into downtown Fort Worth’s historic Hell’s Half Acre. (Courtesy)
Whether you want a cozy spot or a porchside perch to enjoy your coffee, or you need a steady supply of locally roasted beans, Cherry Coffee Shop has you covered. (Courtesy)
Casa Azul Coffee brings vibrant Latin-inspired coffee culture to Fort Worth’s Historic Northside. (Courtesy)
Ostara Coffee is famed for cold brew coffees and other caffeinated delights. (Photo by Proxii Media)
Black Coffee serves the Texas Wesleyan University neighborhood with globally sourced and carefully curated beverages. (Courtesy)
Portico Coffee offers one of the most unique spaces in the city for savoring a freshly brewed cup of java or tea. (Courtesy)
Avoca Coffee Roasters has helped shape Fort Worth’s craft coffee scene. (Courtesy)
Sons Coffee attracts regulars who want something beyond a standard latte. (Courtesy)
La La Land Kind Cafe opens its first Fort Worth location in 2025, serving coffee and vibrant pastries. (Courtesy)
Buon Giorno Coffee is a longtime Fort Worth favorite with multiple locations.
Fort Worth’s coffee bars do far more than pull bold shots of espresso. Many double as neighborhood gathering spots by hosting markets and events, while others roast and distribute their own java beans or bake pastries in-house. With so many options across the city, we’ve pared it down to our top picks. These are Fort Worth’s 15 must-try coffee shops.
Black Coffee
1417 Vaughn Boulevard
Fort Worth , TX 76105 | Map
With a focus on building community, Black Coffee serves the Texas Wesleyan University neighborhood with globally sourced and carefully curated beverages. Signature drinks include the Golden Hour Shaken Espresso (peach lemonade topped with espresso) and Blueberry Hill Latte (blueberry, condensed milk, cinnamon, and java). There are also ample teas and baked goods to fuel your mornings and early afternoons.
Portico Coffee
2503 Roosevelt Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76164 | Map
Owned and operated by a local artist, Portico Coffee offers one of the most unique spaces in the city for savoring a freshly brewed cup of java or tea. The renovated historic home on the North Side offers ample seating and outside gardens to wander through. The baristas are some of the best in town, and monthly events like Art Club offer the chance to meet like-minded folks over a hot cup of your favorite brew.
Crude Craft Coffee Bar
804 S Main Street
Fort Worth , TX 76107 | Map
This family-owned coffee bar is a prime spot to enjoy a book or catch up on work. The velvet seats, small-batch desserts, and barista-style brews are all perks at this inviting Near Southside coffee shop, where several desserts are made daily. We’re huge fans of the Strawberry Cream cookie and the Cinna-Snap, made with espresso, cinnamon syrup, milk, and a coating of, you guessed it, more cinnamon.
Ostara Coffee
208 E Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
Famed for its delicious cold brew and house-made syrups, this women-owned coffee shop located just off South Main Street offers tacos, matcha tea, and cold and hot coffee options. Monthly events include the Silent Book Club, while the upcoming Galentine’s Brunch + Market is just one of many community events offered by this local gem.
Avoca Coffee Roasters
1311 W Magnolia Avenue, 128 E Exchange Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
Avoca Coffee Roasters has helped shape Fort Worth’s craft coffee scene with its seed-to-cup philosophy and in-house roasting of specialty beans from around the world. Each beverage is meticulously prepared by trained baristas who bring out distinct flavor profiles, whether you’re sipping a bright single-origin pour-over or a rich espresso drink.
Casa Azul Coffee brings vibrant Latin-inspired coffee culture to Fort Worth’s Historic Northside in a bright, welcoming coffee bar. The menu features creative drinks with a Mexican twist, like the rich Churro Latte, traditional Café de Olla infused with cinnamon and piloncillo, and flavorful Matcha-Coladas that locals love. This beloved coffee destination also hosts cultural markets and other events throughout the year.
Cherry Coffee Shop
1121 W Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76104 | Map
Whether you want a cozy spot or a porchside perch to enjoy your coffee, or you need a steady supply of locally roasted beans, Cherry Coffee Shop has you covered. With several Cherry Coffee Co. bean options ready to take home and brew, locals know where to stock up on locally roasted java. Owner Katherine Morris also oversees Novel Coffee Roasters, which is roasted in Fort Worth and sold nationally. If you haven’t dropped by before, start with the Very Cherry Latte, their signature drink made with cherry syrup.
Known for its draft-style coffee drinks and inventive flavor builds, Sons Coffee attracts regulars who want something beyond a standard latte. The menu rotates with seasonal ideas alongside dependable espresso and cold brew options that are all served in a hip, industrial space that invites lingering. The beans are carefully sourced to deliver a balanced, superior flavor profile from the first to last sip.
La La Land Kind Café
5733 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
La La Land Kind Cafe’s commitment to spreading kindness and serving high-quality coffee sets it apart. The environs here are angelic, with stark white walls and pops of yellow. The menu sticks to crowd-pleasing espresso drinks, matcha, and flavored lattes, alongside light bites like avocado toast and breakfast tacos. Here, yellow coffee cups are emblazoned with reminders to “Be Kind” and “Just Be Nice.”
Hogan Alley
901 Houston Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102 | Map
Hogan Alley is a cozy coffee and cocktails spot tucked into downtown Fort Worth’s historic Hell’s Half Acre. The menu offers espresso, specialty lattes, wine, beer, and cocktails, making it just as much a happy-hour destination as a morning stop. Drinks like the Fairmount Latte, Chisolm Cold Brew, and a draft Espresso Martini are always crowd pleasers. The comfortably chic space encourages lingering, whether you’re stopping in for a daytime coffee or after-work mixed drink.
HustleBlendz Coffee
120 St Louis Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
HustleBlendz Coffee is a community-focused coffee shop built around bold, flavorful coffee and connection. Their Kenyan Cold Brew, steeped for 18 hours and known for its rich, chocolatey flavor with low acidity, is a signature drink. The menu also features creative options like the Hola Jefe with horchata and caramel cold brew, a Kenyan Dirty Chai, flavored frappes, and indulgent sweet lattes.
Coffee Folk
4147 Meadowbrook Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76103 | Map
Coffee Folk is an outdoor neighborhood café serving the Meadowbrook neighborhood from a renovated trailer set on a green lot. Open Wednesday through Saturday mornings, the family-owned spot focuses on coffee, tea, pastries, and breakfast tacos, with an emphasis on simple, well-made offerings. The shop sources roasted beans from Oregon and pairs them with house-made syrups, creating a casual, walk-up café experience that draws regulars and newcomers to the residential community.
Café Momento
Café Momento is a specialty espresso bar located inside Point of View, a specialty bookshop. The minimalist space centers on coffee, art, design, and literature and offers visitors masterfully crafted drinks like the Miso Caramel Hojicha, strawberry matcha, and a range of espresso options. The location just off West Magnolia Avenue offers easy access to nearby bars and restaurants.
BREWED
801 W Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
Brewed is a Near Southside staple famed for its award-winning brunch options, craft coffee, and homey vibe. The menu is expansive and comfort-forward, with dishes like chicken and waffles, chilaquiles, shrimp and grits, biscuit bennys, breakfast tacos, and bread pudding French toast available throughout the day. Brewed serves classic coffee drinks made with house-made syrups. Locals in the know keep this hotspot bustling throughout the week.
Buon Giorno Coffee
500 W 7th Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102 | Map
Buon Giorno Coffee is a longtime Fort Worth favorite with multiple locations, known for its relaxed, neighborhood feel. Whether you cozy up with a book or meet for lunch with friends, the menu covers classic espresso drinks, drip coffee, and teas, alongside light breakfast and lunch offerings. Before you go, grab a bag of Buon Giorno roasted java beans to recreate the richly aromatic and deeply satisfying coffee drinking experience in the comfort of your own home.