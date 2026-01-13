15 Must-Try Coffee Shops in Fort Worth — Where to Find the Best Matcha Lattes, Pour-Overs, and Espressos in Town

Whether you want a cozy spot or a porchside perch to enjoy your coffee, or you need a steady supply of locally roasted beans, Cherry Coffee Shop has you covered. (Courtesy)

Whether you want a cozy spot or a porchside perch to enjoy your coffee, or you need a steady supply of locally roasted beans, Cherry Coffee Shop has you covered. With several Cherry Coffee Co. bean options ready to take home and brew, locals know where to stock up on locally roasted java. Owner Katherine Morris also oversees Novel Coffee Roasters, which is roasted in Fort Worth and sold nationally. If you haven’t dropped by before, start with the Very Cherry Latte, their signature drink made with cherry syrup.