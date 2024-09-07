Restaurants / Lists

The Best Coffee Shops In The Woodlands — Where to Go to Hangout and Get Your Caffeine Fix

Cool Spots Beckon When You Need a Java Jolt

BY // 09.07.24
Finding a great coffee shop to grab a pick-me-up at or hang out in is within easy reach in The Woodlands. As long as you know where to go to get your caffeine fix or find that perfect cozy ambience. This pioneering master planned community is dotted with distinctive coffee shops that offer much more than the usual Starbucks cookie cutter atmosphere.

Whether it’s a standard cup of Joe, an intricate latte or some iced coffee, good options abound. Here are the Best Coffee Shops In The Woodlands:

Simona’s Bistro

The Woodlands

207 East Shore Drive, Suite 170
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-299-4036

simonas bistro woodlands

Simona's Bistro is in East Shore, just down the street from the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (Photo courtesy of Simona's Bistro)

Outdoor patio seating and cozy indoor spots make Simona’s Bistro a great coffee retreat in The Woodlands’ East Shore neighborhood. Plenty of street parking, and a lot behind the center makes it easy to pop in. In addition to coffees, Simona’s serves wine, cocktails and beers. The food selection also goes deep — from eggs to pressed sandwiches and even some traditional Mexican enchiladas.

This coffee shop is open from 8 am to 3 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 8 am to 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Blue Door Coffee Company

The Woodlands

21 Waterway Avenue
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

bluedoor coffee company

The Blue Door Coffee Company is in Waterway Square. (Photo courtesy of Blue Door Coffee Company)

Blue Door Coffee is in the heart of The Woodlands Waterway, and brings all the coffee options you need — from flat whites to long blacks, espressos, cold brews and lattes. Blue Door also offers a brunch menu, along with a selection of bagels, kolaches and pastries. Hot and iced teas, and even red, white and sparkling wines are part of the Blue Door repertoire.

This coffee shop in the heart of The Woodlands is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm.

Dosey Doe Coffeeshop

The Woodlands

8021 Research Forest Dr., Suite F
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

dosey doe coffee The Woodlands

Dosey Doe's Coffeehouse is in Alden Bridge and offers breakfast and lunch daily. (Photo courtesy of Dosey Doe)

Dosey Doe Coffeehouse is an early riser’s dream. opening at 6 am Mondays through Fridays, and 7 am on Saturdays and Sundays. Better yet, Dosey Doe roasts its beans daily for the freshest cup of coffee possible.

A full breakfast selection and an extensive lunch menu beckon too. Argentinian empanadas and bagel sandwiches are the stars here, along with more traditional breakfast and lunch offerings. There’s a kids’ menu too, making this a great coffee shop for families. In a hurry? Hit the Dosey Doe drive thru for coffee on the run.

Beans are available to purchase by the pound in eight different flavors so you can brew your own at home too.

 

Galindo’s Coffee + Elixirs

The Woodlands

2330 FM 1488, Suite 700B
Conroe, TX 77384  |  Map

 

Website

Galindo's Coffee + Elixirs is one of the best coffee shops in The Woodlands.

Galindo's Coffee + Elixirs is one of the best coffee shops in The Woodlands.

Galindo bills itself as a modern coffee shop and elixir lounge. This spot specializes in craft coffees, teas and cocktails. Open for breakfast and lunch from 7 am to 2 pm makes Galindo’s a spot for a meal too. Pastries and snacks are also on the menu.

Coffee is available in drips, pour-overs, espressos and cold brews. Bags of beans are also available if making first-rate coffee at home is your goal.

Tea drinkers aren’t left out at Galindo either, with black, botantical and green teas on the menu.

Galindo’s is open Sundays and Mondays from 7 am to 4 pm, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 am to 6pm, and Thursdays through Saturdays from 7 am to 9 pm.

 

Third Gen Coffee

The Woodlands

25136 Grogans Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Third Gen Coffee, The Woodlands

Enjoy a cup of coffee in Third Gen, a coffee shop with a fascinating story.

Third Gen Coffee’s name refers to owners Marlon and Rachel Reyes being third generation coffee farmers. This coffee shop in The Woodlands brings all the traditional coffees, along with an outstanding lineup of signature lattes.

The food menu brings several croissant offerings, along with bagels and oatmeal.

But what sets Third Gen apart is its hangout potential.Two levels of seating beckon, including a spacious loft. Outlets are also plentiful to charge those laptops or smartphons.

Third Gen Coffee is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 8 am to 3 pm.

Golden Hour

The Woodlands

4849 FM1488 , Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77354  |  Map

 

Website

Golden Hour Coffee Tea

Try the amazing drinks options at Golden Hour in The Woodlands.

Golden Hour is a spacious, comfortable spot to connect with friends or put your head down and get to work on your laptop. Indoor tables, couches and a full outdoor patio bring plenty of seating options.

In addition to a deep coffee menu, Golden Hour rotates in seasonal drinks and house-made syrups to create unique flavor profiles.

Need a sweet or savory treat with your drink? A full display case full of pastries both sweet and savory, cake slices and cookies is always available.

This coffee shop in The Woodlands is open from 7 am to 7 pm daily.

 

 

