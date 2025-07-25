The 10 Coolest Coffee Shops In The Woodlands — Where Iced Coffees, Cold Brews, Chill Lattes and Sweet Treats Rule

Third Gen Coffee brings a rich story to every cup, with its name paying homage to owners Marlon and Rachel Reyes’ heritage as third-generation coffee farmers from Honduras. Since opening their coffee shop in The Woodlands in 2017, the couple has primarily sourced their beans directly from their family farm in Honduras. They also collaborate with Copan Trade, a local importer in Tomball, to offer coffee from other regions around the world.

Third Gen is known for its refreshing and flavorful iced lattes, with standout options that include caramel, honey, lavender, mocha and vanilla. You’ll also find unique signature drinks such as the Cane Break (an espresso with brown sugar), Golden Spice (a blend of honey, cinnamon and turmeric), and the indulgent Cinnamon Roll (cinnamon, vanilla and white chocolate).

In addition to iced lattes, you can also enjoy a frozen cold brew or cool off with a smoothie.

Third Gen Coffee is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 8 am to 3 pm.