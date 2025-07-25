The 10 Coolest Coffee Shops In The Woodlands — Where Iced Coffees, Cold Brews, Chill Lattes and Sweet Treats Rule
Chilling Out While Getting Your CaffeineBY Jillian Richstone // 07.25.25
Satisfy your sweet tooth and indulge in one of these decadent frozen coffees at Beans and Berries. This is one of The Woodlands' Best Coffee Shops.
At Good City coffee you can cool off with delicious flavored iced coffees, while knowing all profits go to helping the community. This is one of The Woodlands' Best Coffee Shops.
Indulge in a cold, sweet treat at the Australian-inspired Bluestone Lane. (Photo courtesy of Bluestone Lane)
Conduit Coffee is a place to share your creativity with other community members over superb coffee. (Photo courtesy of Conduit Coffee)
Good City offers festive iced lattes, like this recent patriotic variety topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles. (Photo courtesy of Good City)
Pura Vida has got their ice stocked up, ready to serve up cold and caffeinated refreshments all summer. (Photo courtesy of Pura Vida)
When you get a coffee from Third Gen, you're not just enjoying a drink; you're also supporting the dream of third-generation Honduran coffee farmers. (Photo courtesy of Third Gen Coffee)
Temperatures in The Woodlands are scorching, and there’s no sign of relief coming anytime soon. Thankfully, you can still get your caffeine fix while cooling down with an ice cold coffee in this mastered planned community. Drinking coffee does not have to mean sizzling. Not with so many great ice coffee, cold brews and more cool treats available in The Woodlands’ coffee kingdom.
These are the 10 Coolest Coffee Shops In The Woodlands:
Third Gen Coffee brings a rich story to every cup, with its name paying homage to owners Marlon and Rachel Reyes’ heritage as third-generation coffee farmers from Honduras. Since opening their coffee shop in The Woodlands in 2017, the couple has primarily sourced their beans directly from their family farm in Honduras. They also collaborate with Copan Trade, a local importer in Tomball, to offer coffee from other regions around the world.
Third Gen is known for its refreshing and flavorful iced lattes, with standout options that include caramel, honey, lavender, mocha and vanilla. You’ll also find unique signature drinks such as the Cane Break (an espresso with brown sugar), Golden Spice (a blend of honey, cinnamon and turmeric), and the indulgent Cinnamon Roll (cinnamon, vanilla and white chocolate).
In addition to iced lattes, you can also enjoy a frozen cold brew or cool off with a smoothie.
Third Gen Coffee is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 8 am to 3 pm.
Ome Calli Café
2260 Buckthorne Pl , #179
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Located in the newly renovated Grogan’s Mill Village Center, Ome Calli Cafe is serving up refreshing iced coffees to help you cool off.
This cozy spot specializes in creative latte specials, which you can get with full ice or light ice. Some of those specials include The Alchemist (a combination of organic cacao, aromatic cinnamon and reishi, blended with a double shot of espresso and steamed soy milk, sweetened with organic agave), or The Salted Maple (featuring double espresso, steamed soy milk, organic maple syrup and a sprinkle of Himalayan salt).
To explore the entire coffee lineup, check out the menu here.
Ome Calli Cafe is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 6 pm, and Sundays from 8 am to 4 pm.
Nestled in the Panther Creek Center off Glenloch, Conduit Coffee has earned a reputation as a hub for connection, community and creativity. This coffee shop in The Woodlands offers fresh-roasted coffee enhanced with house-made syrups, each crafted with a special ingredient of evaporated cane sugar.
Some of Conduit Coffee’s standout iced coffee flavors include vanilla, miso caramel, sea salt cacao, lavender and local honey. They also roll out seasonal drink offerings throughout the year.
In addition to cooling off with a cold, caffeinated beverage, you can also enjoy all-day breakfast and tacos.
Conduit Coffee is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 am to 4 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 4 pm. It is closed on Mondays.
Coffee Bean Bazaar
3601 FM 1488
The Woodlands, TX 77384 | Map
One can cool off with an iced latte while shopping for their groceries at the Coffee Bean Bazaar, located inside the H-E-B off FM 1488. This locally owned coffee shop in The Woodlands operates independently of the grocery store and serves up a variety of refreshing iced coffees that are perfect for sipping while you shop.
In the mood for something even sweeter? They also offer Blue Bell ice cream and creamy milkshakes.
The Coffee Bean Bazaar is open from 7 am to 6 pm every day of the week.
Beans & Berries — Coffee, Drinks, Smoothies, and Crepes
10200 TX-242, Suite 110
Conroe, TX 77385 | Map
Also situated inside an H-E-B, this one in the grocery store off TX-242 in Conroe, Beans & Berries serves up an enticing selection of iced lattes and decadent frappes, including salted caramel and cookies & cream.
It’s also a locally-owned coffee shop with handcrafted coffee, refreshing smoothies, flavorful crepes and other topnotch drinks. Expect high-quality ingredients and customizable options,.
Beans & Berries is open Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 am to 7 pm, and Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm.
Golden Hour is located in West Embers Plaza and features a wide selection of iced lattes and cold brews. Some of the summer seasonal favorites include a Vietnamese cold brew, a churro latte (made with white chocolate, caramel and cinnamon), and the espresso tonic (a mix of espresso and tonic water, garnished with a lemon slice).
Of course, the Golden hour latte is the signature beverage, whether hot or cold. It’s made with oat milk and a honey, hazelnut and cinnamon house-made syrup.
Golden Hour is open every day of the week from 7 am to 5 pm.
Pura Vida Coffee
26500 Kuykendahl Road
The Woodlands, TX 77389 | Map
One more local coffee shop located inside an H-E-B, this time in the grocery store off Kuykendahl Road, Pura Vida Coffee is worth the trip even if you don’t need groceries.
Expect cold brews, iced lattes and frappes in various flavors. You can choose to pair your drink with condensed milk, caramel, chocolate, or whipped cream. They also offer iced matcha and refreshing smoothies.
Pura Vida is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 am to 4 pm, Saturdays from 7 am to 6 pm, and Sundays from 8 am to 4 pm.
Sips & Sweets Café
9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 1010
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
What goes better with an iced coffee than shopping? Grab your girlfriends and head to the Kendra Scott store on Market Street to peruse while you sip on iced lattes. Flavors include white mocha, blueberry muffin, golden caramel and mint matcha.
Sips & Sweets is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm.
Bluestone Lane The Woodlands Café
1900 Lake Woodlands Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Inspired by the underrated coffee culture of Melbourne, Australia, Bluestone Lane aims to bring some of that Aussie influence to The Woodlands. This coffee is ethically sourced, meticulously roasted and sustainably packaged.
To cool off in the heat, Bluestone Lane offers cold brews, including a cold brew float, Aussie iced latte, classic iced latte flavors, a flat white with Califia oat milk and Affogato — vanilla ice cream served with a double shot of signature maverick espresso.
Bluestone Lane is open every day from 7:30 am to 5 pm.
Enjoy an iced coffee that gives back at Good City Coffee, where every sip supports the local community.
In addition to offering a variety of delicious iced lattes and cold brews, Good City donates 100 percent of its profits to local ministry partners serving men, women and kids in need. It’s coffee with a purpose, and it tastes even better knowing you’re making a difference.
Good City is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 2 pm and Sundays from 9 am to 2 pm.