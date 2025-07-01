Popular Japanese Conveyor Belt Sushi Restaurant Rolls Into The Woodlands, Cute Robots and All — Kura Is Here

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar
Choosing sushi is easy when it comes straight to your table. (Photo courtesy Kura Revolving Sushi Bar)

Fresh slices of tuna, straight from the belt to your chopsticks. (Photo courtesy Kura Revolving Sushi Bar)

Kur-B, the drink-delivering robot, makes the rounds at Kura Sushi in Pinecroft Plaza. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Nigiri-style sushi is served two pieces at a time, and always covered until you’re ready to grab it. (Photo courtesy Kura Revolving Sushi Bar)

The robot keeps track of how many plates you’ve returned, tallying your bill as you go. (Photo courtesy Kura Revolving Sushi Bar)

Freshly prepared plates are added to the conveyor belt straight from the kitchen. (Photo courtesy Kura Revolving Sushi Bar)

Specialty items like crispy rice with spicy tuna arrive by express belt, alongside the steady flow of classic sushi. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Kura Sushi is located at the end of Pinecroft Plaza, in the former Genghis Grill space. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Restaurants / Openings

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar has rolled into The Woodlands, serving sushi with a side of spectacle — and a robot on wheels. A staple in Japan for decades, conveyor belt sushi is finally spinning its way into The Woodlands after gaining more and more popularity in America. This marks Kura’s 77th restaurant in the United States.

The Woodlands’ new revolving sushi restaurant is taking over the former Genghis Grill space in Pinecroft Plaza, outfitting it with a two-level delivery system that sends plates cruising past booths and specialty orders racing in on their own track.

Once you’re seated, you can manage everything from your table. There’s no need to flag down staff unless you feel like calling for backup. The table touchscreen lets one order drinks, sushi selections, special requests and checkout. Kur-B, the KuraBot, sails between booths with drinks or fresh wasabi and always draws stares.

Robots tend to do that.

Kura Sushi Conveyor Belt Basics

Plates snake past the booths, each one labeled so there is zero guesswork. Every plate is $3.50. Select what you want to eat from the conveyor belt, then drop your empty dish into the slot at your table. The system tallies the bill automatically. All plates arrive covered by a clear lid for sanitation.

Craving something that hasn’t whizzed past your table? Tap the touchscreen to place a custom order. Your dish zooms in on the express belt seconds later. Hot items like tempura, ramen or udon cost more than the $3.50 base price. Desserts ride in the fast lane too.

When you’re ready to leave, hit the button on your touchscreen to pay. The system calculates your total based on returned plates and add-ons.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar helped popularize conveyor belt sushi in the United States. It now boasts 14 Texas restaurants overall, including locations in Sugar Land, Houston, Austin and Fort Worth.

The official grand opening for The Woodlands’ new Kura is set to happen Friday, July 11. The first 150 dine-in customers who show a Kura Sushi Rewards QR code will score a free tote bag. Extra swag will be available while supplies last. Reservations and wait lists are disabled that day, so plan to line up early if you want to partake.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is located at 9300 Six Pines Drive, suite 100a in The Woodlands. It’s open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:30 am to 9 pm, with hours on Fridays and Saturdays extended to 9:30 pm. For more information, go here.

