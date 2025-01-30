fbpx
The Woodlands’ Best Crawfish Restaurants — Where the Mudbugs Rule

11 Spots That Embrace a Special Texas Food Season

BY // 01.30.25
Crawfish Cafe

Indulge in some of the best crawfish in the area at the Crawfish Cafe. (Photo courtesy of the Crawfish Cafe)

It’s that wonderful time again. Crawfish season is upon us. Get your napkins ready because it’s time to break into those juicy crustaceans and enjoy all the spice and flavors that come with them. But every crawfish spot isn’t the same and thankfully there’s no shortage of good crawfish options in The Woodlands area.

These are the Best Crawfish Restaurants in The Woodlands:

Crawfish Cafe Shenandoah

8850 Metropark Drive, Suite 100
Shenandoah , TX 77385  |  Map

 

936-224-7651

Website

Crawfish Cafe

Indulge in some of the best crawfish in the area at the Crawfish Cafe. (Photo courtesy of the Crawfish Cafe)

Once voted the best crawfish in Houston, The Crawfish Cafe has a restaurant right here in The Woodlands too.

In addition to excellent crawfish, a variety of seafood options are available, including blue crabs, snow crab, kings crab, Dungeness crab, shrimp, clams, mussels, lobster and more.

Wolfies Restaurant and Sports Bar-Woodlands

25550 I-45
Spring, TX 77386  |  Map

 

281-298-9653

Website

Wolfies

Enjoy the flavorful crawfish at Wolfies Restaurant and Sports Bar. (Photo courtesy of Wolfies)

The reviews for the crawfish at Wolfies are already pouring in for the season and it sounds like it’s the place to go if you want your crawfish full of flavor a bit of spice. Consider getting it tossed in the sha-bang sauce, which definitely piques my interest.

And if you’re the type to go all-out for crawfish season, then Wolfies is a restaurant in The Woodlands that will reward your commitment. Join the loyalty club and once you get to 25 pounds of crawfish eaten, you get two pounds free on your next visit.

Flying Pug Sports Bar

592 Sawdust Road
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-510-2060

Website

Flying Pug

Make sure to try the Flying Pug's crawfish with their extra wet sauce. (Photo courtesy of Flying Pug Sports Bar)

If you want a place that’s full of fun and piles of crawfish, then Flying Pug Sports Bar just could be the spot you should visit. The extra wet sauce mix brings an added component.

This locally owned sports bar boasts cold drinks and tasty food, along with unique events such as music bingo. Be sure to look at Flying Pig’s Facebook page for ongoing dine-in specials.

 

3rd Coast BBQ

25219 C, Oakhurst Dr.
Spring, TX 77386  |  Map

 

281-699-8883

Website

3rd coast

Treat yourself to some "Craw-BQ" at 3rd Coast BBQ this crawfish season. (Photo courtesy of 3rd Coast BBQ).

What’s more Texan than a barbecue flair on a Houston-area favorite? “Craw-BQ” (as in barbecue crawfish) is a unique specialty at 3rd Coast BBQ in Spring.

While the 3rd Coast (aka the Gulf Coast) is the inspiration for most of the barbecue flavors, 3rd Coast also offers traditional spicy crawfish for those looking for a more classic taste.

Be sure to check out the Facebook page for every day availability and hours.

Deacon Baldy’s

5447 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354  |  Map

 

281-650-2558

Website

Deacon Baldy's

Deacon Baldy's offers a fun outdoor space to hang out and enjoy delicious crawfish from Twisting Tails Boil House every weekend this season. (Photo courtesy of Deacon Baldy's)

Crawfish season is already in full swing at Deacon Baldy’s. The beer garden that was created as a place for family and friends to have a spot to mingle and enjoy a variety of food truck options is hosting Twisting Tails Boil House every Friday starting at 5 pm and all-day Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition to the crawfish boil, Deacon Baldy’s brings beer recommendations that pair perfectly with the mudbugs, including Equal Parts Pilsner Resov Czech Pilsner or Saint Arnold Grand Prize.

Buffalo Run

440 Rayford Road
Spring, TX 77386  |  Map

 

832-813-8619

Website

Buffalo Run 2

If you want to kick up the spice, just ask for extra seasoning on the side of your next crawfish order at Buffalo Run. (Photo courtesy of Buffalo Run).

While originally from Buffalo in upstate New York, Buffalo Run’s owner Ray Jones has called Texas his home since 1992. After Hurricane Harvey, his first restaurant venture in Houston was destroyed and had to close down. But the community rallied around him and he was able to move a little north and open Buffalo Run in The Woodlands area.

It may be known for its unique wings familiar to Buffalo natives, but this restaurant has fully embraced the Texas crawfish mania. It is offered by the pound seasoned in an in-house recipe with add-ons of potatoes, corn and sausage.

You can request extra seasoning on the side if you want to turn up the spice level. Be sure to check out Buffalo Run’s Facebook page for crawfish availability, special offers and events.

Sawyer Park Ice House

The Woodlands

314 Pruitt Road
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Sawyer Park Icehouse Crawfish

Visit Sawyer Park Icehouse for some of their delicious crawfish this season. (Photo courtesy of Sawyer Park Icehouse)

While The Woodlands entertainment gem of Sawyer Park Icehouse is known for its cocktails, live music and exciting events, it’s also a go-to spot for many locals during crawfish season.

The official crawfish season kickoff is set for this Saturday, February 1. Be sure to keep tabs on Sawyer Yards’ Facebook page for availability.

Woodson’s Local Tap & Kitchen

2330 FM 1488
The Woodlands, TX 77384  |  Map

 

936-271-9503

Website

Woodsons crawfish

Chase down delicious crawfish at Woodson's with one of their many refreshing cocktails. (Photo courtesy of Woodson's)

Woodson’s kicked off its tasty crawfish season on January 20 with great success. While the unprecedented Texas freeze made for some delays, the crustaceans will make their permanent landing for the season at Woodson’s any day now so make sure to check its Facebook page for updates and availability.

With two Woodlands area locations and a wide variety of refreshing cocktails to balance that crawfish spice, Woodson’s can be a great option to satisfy your mudbug hunger.

Bluewater Seafood

4921 FM 2920 Rd
Spring, TX 77388  |  Map

 

281-288-9222

Website

Bluewater Seafood

Visit Bluewater Seafood on Tuesdays for a boiled crawfish special. (Photo courtesy of Bluewater Seafood)

Bluewater Seafood boasts that “if our seafood were any fresher, it would still be swimming” and the same goes for the lump crawfish.

Founded by a fisherman, Bluewater Seafood has a leg up on securing the finest fresh seafood. On Tuesdays, restaurant diners can enjoy a boiled crawfish special. Buy four pounds and you get one pound free.

Texas Crawfish Company

24600 Gosling Road
Spring, TX 77389  |  Map

 

346-351-5249

Website

Texas Crawfish Company

For authentic crawfish straight from Louisiana, make sure to visit Texas Crawfish Company this season. (Photo courtesy of Texas Crawfish Company)

It’s all in the name and you can trust that Texas Crawfish Company knows how to do crawfish right. Renowned for delivering fresh, clean crawfish, soaked in bold flavors, straight from its Louisiana facility, Texas Crawfish Company is a trusted source for authentic Louisiana crawfish in Texas.

Be sure to check Texas Crawfish’s Facebook page, which includes transparent messages on the market price per pound and their crawfish availability for the week.

Tailgators Pub & Grill

24504 Kuykendahl , Suite 900
Spring, TX 77375  |  Map

 

832-559-8252

Website

Tailgators shots

At Tailgators you can wash down your delicious crawfish with one of their 50 crafted shots. (Photo courtesy of Tailgators)

Owned and operated by Woodlands locals, Tailgators has two Woodlands area restaurants (and a Conroe one too). All are serving up mouthwatering Cajun-inspired crawfish.

