The Woodlands’ Best Crawfish Restaurants — Where the Mudbugs Rule
11 Spots That Embrace a Special Texas Food SeasonBY Jillian Richstone // 01.30.25
It’s that wonderful time again. Crawfish season is upon us. Get your napkins ready because it’s time to break into those juicy crustaceans and enjoy all the spice and flavors that come with them. But every crawfish spot isn’t the same and thankfully there’s no shortage of good crawfish options in The Woodlands area.
These are the Best Crawfish Restaurants in The Woodlands:
Crawfish Cafe Shenandoah
8850 Metropark Drive, Suite 100
Shenandoah , TX 77385 | Map
Once voted the best crawfish in Houston, The Crawfish Cafe has a restaurant right here in The Woodlands too.
In addition to excellent crawfish, a variety of seafood options are available, including blue crabs, snow crab, kings crab, Dungeness crab, shrimp, clams, mussels, lobster and more.
Wolfies Restaurant and Sports Bar-Woodlands
25550 I-45
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
The reviews for the crawfish at Wolfies are already pouring in for the season and it sounds like it’s the place to go if you want your crawfish full of flavor a bit of spice. Consider getting it tossed in the sha-bang sauce, which definitely piques my interest.
And if you’re the type to go all-out for crawfish season, then Wolfies is a restaurant in The Woodlands that will reward your commitment. Join the loyalty club and once you get to 25 pounds of crawfish eaten, you get two pounds free on your next visit.
Flying Pug Sports Bar
592 Sawdust Road
Spring, TX 77380 | Map
If you want a place that’s full of fun and piles of crawfish, then Flying Pug Sports Bar just could be the spot you should visit. The extra wet sauce mix brings an added component.
This locally owned sports bar boasts cold drinks and tasty food, along with unique events such as music bingo. Be sure to look at Flying Pig’s Facebook page for ongoing dine-in specials.
3rd Coast BBQ
25219 C, Oakhurst Dr.
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
What’s more Texan than a barbecue flair on a Houston-area favorite? “Craw-BQ” (as in barbecue crawfish) is a unique specialty at 3rd Coast BBQ in Spring.
While the 3rd Coast (aka the Gulf Coast) is the inspiration for most of the barbecue flavors, 3rd Coast also offers traditional spicy crawfish for those looking for a more classic taste.
Be sure to check out the Facebook page for every day availability and hours.
Deacon Baldy’s
5447 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354 | Map
Crawfish season is already in full swing at Deacon Baldy’s. The beer garden that was created as a place for family and friends to have a spot to mingle and enjoy a variety of food truck options is hosting Twisting Tails Boil House every Friday starting at 5 pm and all-day Saturdays and Sundays.
In addition to the crawfish boil, Deacon Baldy’s brings beer recommendations that pair perfectly with the mudbugs, including Equal Parts Pilsner Resov Czech Pilsner or Saint Arnold Grand Prize.
Buffalo Run
440 Rayford Road
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
While originally from Buffalo in upstate New York, Buffalo Run’s owner Ray Jones has called Texas his home since 1992. After Hurricane Harvey, his first restaurant venture in Houston was destroyed and had to close down. But the community rallied around him and he was able to move a little north and open Buffalo Run in The Woodlands area.
It may be known for its unique wings familiar to Buffalo natives, but this restaurant has fully embraced the Texas crawfish mania. It is offered by the pound seasoned in an in-house recipe with add-ons of potatoes, corn and sausage.
You can request extra seasoning on the side if you want to turn up the spice level. Be sure to check out Buffalo Run’s Facebook page for crawfish availability, special offers and events.
While The Woodlands entertainment gem of Sawyer Park Icehouse is known for its cocktails, live music and exciting events, it’s also a go-to spot for many locals during crawfish season.
The official crawfish season kickoff is set for this Saturday, February 1. Be sure to keep tabs on Sawyer Yards’ Facebook page for availability.
Woodson’s Local Tap & Kitchen
2330 FM 1488
The Woodlands, TX 77384 | Map
Woodson’s kicked off its tasty crawfish season on January 20 with great success. While the unprecedented Texas freeze made for some delays, the crustaceans will make their permanent landing for the season at Woodson’s any day now so make sure to check its Facebook page for updates and availability.
With two Woodlands area locations and a wide variety of refreshing cocktails to balance that crawfish spice, Woodson’s can be a great option to satisfy your mudbug hunger.
Bluewater Seafood
4921 FM 2920 Rd
Spring, TX 77388 | Map
Bluewater Seafood boasts that “if our seafood were any fresher, it would still be swimming” and the same goes for the lump crawfish.
Founded by a fisherman, Bluewater Seafood has a leg up on securing the finest fresh seafood. On Tuesdays, restaurant diners can enjoy a boiled crawfish special. Buy four pounds and you get one pound free.
Texas Crawfish Company
24600 Gosling Road
Spring, TX 77389 | Map
It’s all in the name and you can trust that Texas Crawfish Company knows how to do crawfish right. Renowned for delivering fresh, clean crawfish, soaked in bold flavors, straight from its Louisiana facility, Texas Crawfish Company is a trusted source for authentic Louisiana crawfish in Texas.
Be sure to check Texas Crawfish’s Facebook page, which includes transparent messages on the market price per pound and their crawfish availability for the week.
Tailgators Pub & Grill
24504 Kuykendahl , Suite 900
Spring, TX 77375 | Map
Owned and operated by Woodlands locals, Tailgators has two Woodlands area restaurants (and a Conroe one too). All are serving up mouthwatering Cajun-inspired crawfish.