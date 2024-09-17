A New Fort Worth Beer Garden Brings Big Kat Burgers, a Wine Shop, and Live Music to The River District — Get to Know Crystal Springs Hideaway

Crystal Springs Hideaway will have a beer garden, Big Kat Burgers, and a wine and cheese shoppe under one roof.

Big Kat Burgers are legit. Now you can find them in The River District at Crystal Springs Hideaway.

Fort Worth’s River District is already home to restaurants like Heim Barbecue, Salsa Limon, Lettuce Cook, and Gemelle. The next exciting addition will be Crystal Springs Hideaway by JD and Shanna Granger, opening this fall. A laid-back Texas beer garden, the new spot will feature more than 25 draft beers, burgers, cocktails, and a wine, cheese, and charcuterie shoppe. That sounds like a one-stop shop for fun.

JD Granger says they searched to find a historically significant property and came across a “100-year-old bungalow with a stone carriage house and water tower – nestled smack-dab in the middle of a neighborhood.” They just knew it could become the kind of laid-back joint that they’d been dreaming of.

A Historic Backdrop

The name Crystal Springs relates to the site itself, which was once near Fort Worth’s famous Crystal Springs Dance Hall ― also known as the birthplace of Western Swing, where Bob Wills and the Light Crust Doughboys were the house band. The historic dance hall was destroyed by fire in 2011, and many plans were posited to bring back a similar style venue to the area, but ultimately a new apartment community, also called Crystal Springs, was built on the site instead.

The new beer garden will bring a bit of entertainment to the neighborhood.

Crystal Springs Hideaway’s design will lean into historic elements including the original hardwood floors and shiplap in the bungalow, surrounded by the site’s towering trees. Several large TVs for game-watching will be installed, as well a small stage for live music on the weekends.

“It’s casual. It’s comfortable,” JD Granger says. “And, it will be an affordable place to enjoy drinks with friends and grab a bite to eat. The original water tower overlooks the beer garden, which is nestled beneath mature live oaks and the majestic 150-year-old cottonwood trees.”

Luxurious Bath & Candles Swipe

















Next

JD and Shanna Granger have a lot of experience with entertainment venues and events, having been involved with both Coyote Drive-In and Panther Island Pavilion. The Grangers have produced some of Fort Worth’s favorite events including the summertime Rockin’ the River music series, Fort Worth’s Fourth, the outdoor ice-skating rink known as Panther Island Ice, and Tarrant Regional Water District’s Flyfest, which takes place on the banks of the Trinity River.

JD shepherded the Trinity River Vision Project through many hurdles over the years as well, and the Grangers also produce the annual Fort Worth Oktoberfest each year.

Big Kat Burgers Alone Should Attract A Crowd

One of Fort Worth’s favorite food trucks is Big Kat Burger, by Mike Sugg and Bryce Blackburn, who will deliver the menu at Crystal Springs. Big Kat is sought out for its from-scratch, award-winning burgers. They have been operating out of a truck since 2017.

Big Kat Burgers are legit. Now you’ll be able to find them in The River District. They promise big, messy burgers like the Classic Kat served on a brioche bun, The Brute, slathered in jalapeño and cilantro buttermilk ranch, and The Tiki topped with a balsamic glazed, grilled pineapple.

“Our ultimate goal has been to open a brick and mortar, and we felt Crystal Springs Hideaway was the perfect fit to make that jump,” Sugg says in a statement. “It allows us to expand our mission to bring the food that we love so much to even more people.”

Big Kat’s Crystal Springs menu will include hand-cut fries, salads, appetizers, and additional handhelds. But that’s not all.

Neighborhood Wine and Cheese Shoppe

Crystal Springs Hideaway is adding a wine, cheese, and charcuterie shoppe to the mix as well. They plan to offer customers a “build-your-own” cheese and charcuterie board option, as well as stocking a variety of unique wines at different price points.

To execute the wine and cheese part of the equation, the Grangers hired Chef Kelly Burton, as the director and curator of the cheese and meat shoppe. Burton’s experience includes serving as kitchen manager at Nonna Tata on Magnolia Avenue. With a passion for cheese, charcuterie, and wine, Chef Burton plans to bring the European cultural philosophy of “dolce far niente” (the sweetness of doing nothing) to the River District.

“Guests are invited to choose their wine, pair it with their favorite cheese and meat, grab a couple of glasses, and find a place to relax and enjoy.”