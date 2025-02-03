Dallas’ Best Bakeries — 13 Sweet Picks From Highland Park to Oak Cliff

BIRD Bakery is a go-to spot for cupcakes, pies, and more at Highland Park Village. Courtesy of BIRD

One of the best bakeries in DFW, La Casita Bakeshop opened in Richardson in 2020. (Courtesy)

Sugar & Sage is one of the best new bakeries in Dallas. (Photo by Beckley)

Some of the best Dallas bakeries have perfected their niche, while others can truly do it all. From cakes and croissants to kouign-amann, we’ve rounded up the very best bake shops to order ahead or grab a quick bite at.

Ahead, discover our favorite spots for a sweet treat in Dallas:

Updated February 3, 2025

Sugar & Sage

4314 Lovers Lane

One of the best new bakeries in Dallas, Sugar & Sage was founded by a mother and daughter (Alison and Ashley Weinstein) in the Park Cities in 2023. Executive Pastry Chef Jill Bates (Café Momentum, Fearing’s) leads the pastry program at the new spot. She collaborated with Michael Laiskonis, James Beard Award-winning chef and former head of the pastry program at the three-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin in New York, to develop the bakery’s menu and refine recipes, including pain au chocolat, everything bagel brioche, and kouign-amann.

Must-try items include the cinnamon ‘cruffin’ brioche feuilleté, mushroom foccacia, and caramel blondie.

SHOP Swipe













Next

The Cake Bar

2629 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 101

Recently relocated to the Medical District, The Cake Bar was opened by longtime baker Tracy German, known for crafting “cakes you grew up with” with a Southern flair. Prior to opening the shop, she had been selling cakes out of her house for almost 14 years. This Dallas bakery is super modern with bright blues and whites. Whole cakes are perfectly displayed and you can also order by the slice.

Flavors include strawberry, red velvet, carrot, chocolate, coconut, German chocolate, Italian cream, Hummingbird, key lime, pina colada, Neapolitan, Old Fashion chocolate, and wedding cake. There’s also a pineapple upside-down cake and cookies.

La Casita Bakeshop

Multiple Locations

This Richardson bakery was opened by husband-and-wife Maricsa Trejo and Alex Henderson in 2020. Now, you can find Trejo’s beautiful creations in almost any Dallas coffee shop. The bakery is known for its incredible churro cruffins, croissants, breads, and so much more.

Last year, the shop was named an Outstanding Bakery semifinalist in the 2024 James Beard Awards — it’s second year in a row. And now, you can find La Casita’s baked goods, coffee, and more inside Half Price Books in Dallas.

BIRD Bakery

7A Highland Park Village

Originally started in San Antonio by Elizabeth Chambers, BIRD Bakery opened a second shop in Dallas in 2016. Located in Highland Park Village, the space is big enough to come in and enjoy a bite and sip on coffee. There are also a few small tables outside and a kid’s table inside, which has TVs that play shows and movies to entertain the young ones.

The bakery not only sells award-winning carrot, Southern red velvet, BIRD blue vanilla, and sea salt caramel cupcakes, but they offer cookies, bars, brownies, and pies as well. Open for breakfast and lunch, BIRD also serves quiche, muffins, banana bread, croissants, sandwiches, and soups.

Boulangerie by Village Baking Co.

Multiple Locations

Village Baking Co.‘s one-stop shop for bread, croissants, and rolls, the Boulangerie is now open on Knox Street, Bishop Arts, Oak Lawn, and Lower Greenville. The company was started in 2004 by husband-and-wife Clint and Kim Cooper.

You must try the almond croissant, pain au chocolat, and jambon beurre sandwich. At most locations, you can grab a cup of coffee and pastry and sit at a high-top bar or a patio table outside. Or take away a baguette for later.

Empire Baking Company

5450 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 132

Family-run and located at Inwood Village, Empire Baking Company has been known for its breads since 1992. Meaders and Robert Ozarow started the company after realizing their passion for food while working in furniture sales and investment banking. At the time, there were few places to purchase fresh bread so the couple decided to bring artisan bread to Dallas.

Their retail store sells everything from European-style breads and pastries to gourmet sandwiches and a selection of small-batch jams. Breads range from olive and pumpernickel to cranberry cinnamon walnut and jalapeño cheese. And for lunch, Empire has sandwiches like chicken salad, pastrami pimento cheese, and smoked turkey.

Leila Bakery & Cafe

6041 Oram Street

In Lakewood, this European-style cafe is an underrated little gem of a bakery. The woman-owned spot was opened by chef Kelly Ball in 2020 and serves several kinds of quiche, kolache, cake, croissants, muffins, cookies, and so much more.

Must-try items include the Nutella knot, quiche Lorraine, honey-roasted peanut butter cookie, and sweet lavender scone.

San Martin Bakery & Restaurant

3120 McKinney Avenue

This Uptown bakery and restaurant offers a vast selection of pastries, cookies, and breads. There’s a massive space just for baked goods and a small cafe on the left side of the restaurant.

Walk in and grab a Nutella croissant, eclair, fruit tart, empanada, and more any time from 7 am to 8 pm. San Martin also makes specialty cakes and pies like pumpkin for Thanksgiving and a chocolate flan cake. As the first United States location and first San Martin outside of Central America, this bakery is a major win for the Dallas bakery scene.

Haute Sweets Patisserie

10230 E. Northwest Highway & 6959 Arapaho Road, Suite 106

Over in Lake Highlands, Haute Sweets Patisserie is making some great macarons, cakes, and cookies. They also have a second store in Far North Dallas at Hillcrest Village. The space has a display case full of treats as soon as you walk in. It’s hard not to want them all.

Macarons are made in flavors like PB&J, salted caramel, birthday cake, red velvet, coconut, cherry almond, and more. Tarts include key lime, lemon meringue, pecan, and several other variations. New Orleans-style beignets are also a hit here. You can also order full cakes from 6 inches to 10 inches. Flavors range from Italian cream to chocolate truffle.

Kessler Baking Studio

1129 N. Beckley Avenue

A Bishop Arts gem, this bakery makes cookies, brownies, and other treats from scratch and with local ingredients. Opened in 2014 by Clyde Greenhouse, Kessler Baking Studio is located inside a small house with a charming fireplace mantel that displays all kinds of unique cookie jars. The menu is written out on the mirror above, while cookies are on display in jars. An outdoor patio provides a few seats and photo opportunities with a brightly painted “live love bake” wall.

The menu includes all kinds of sweet treats like chocolate walnut and chocolate pecan brownies, blondies, cinnamon rolls, and 30 kinds of cookies. These range from double chocolate espresso and trail mix to ginger honey and oatmeal cranberry white chip. The store also sells nuts, breads, cookie cakes, and some gluten-free options.

Society Bakery

1926 Skillman Street

Opened in 2003, this East Dallas bakery has gained popularity through the show Dallas Cakes on the Food Network and getting named one of the Top 10 Cupcakes in America by Ellen DeGeneres. Society Bakery makes some incredible custom cakes, as well as cupcakes, cookies, and specialty treats.

Cake and cupcake flavors include banana chocolate chip, Boston Cream, carrot, Funfetti, Oreo, red velvet and so much more. The Dallas bakery also makes some great petit fours, chocolate, and vanilla.

Lubellas Patisserie

10323 Ferguson Road

East of White Rock Lake in Casa View Shopping Center, this new bakery opened in 2022. It comes from fine-dining pastry chef Maria Becerra (formerly at Bullion) and her husband, Ismael Trejo. The menu features pastries, single-serving cakes, sandwiches, quiche, and Kiestwood Iced Coffee.

Don’t miss the coconut tres leches cake, vanilla and chocolate conchas, cinnamon rolls, and banana bread.

SusieCakes

6441 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150 & 6100 Luther Lane

This California-based cake shop opened its first Texas location in Dallas in 2016. It’s since expanded to Fort Worth and Austin. And, SusieCakes founder Susan Sarich now calls Dallas home.

The shop offers cookies, cakes, and cupcakes. Popular picks are carrot cake, Susie’s famous Southern red velvet cake, and chocolate chip cookies.