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A Visitor’s Guide to Drinking in Dallas During the World Cup

The Must-Visit Upscale, Dive, and Members-Only Bars

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The Mansion Bar at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is a must-visit in Dallas.

The Mansion Bar at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

Show up post-dinner around 11 pm, wear some current-collection Celine, cozy up in a banquette with your paramour, and order the Kids Meal to share at Clifton Club. (Courtesy)

Show up post-dinner around 11 pm, wear some current-collection Celine, cozy up in a banquette with your paramour, and order the Kids Meal to share at Clifton Club. (Courtesy)

Park House is the perfect spot for a sunset cocktail, but you must know a member to get in.

Park House is the perfect spot for a sunset cocktail, but you must know a member to get in.

Dallas first hi-fi bar, Shyboy, opens inside The Drakestone. (Courtesy Shyboy)

Dallas first hi-fi bar, Shyboy, opens inside The Drakestone. (Courtesy Shyboy)

FIFA — the Fédération Internationale de Football Association or, for most of us, big-time soccer — brings the FIFA World Cup 2026 to Dallas this month. Our FIFA fever began in 2022 when the global governing body of soccer announced that of the 16 host cities this year, the largest number of matches (nine, to be exact) will be held here at AT&T Stadium, as well as a semi-final. A little trivia for you: Dallas previously hosted FIFA World Cup matches in 1994 at the Cotton Bowl.

It’s been estimated that the economic impact of the World Cup in North Texas will be $1.5 to $2.1 billion. So, if you’re in town for the festivities, we’ve created a guide for a summer filled with sipping.

Clifton Club

Show up to this Fitzhugh Avenue bar post-dinner around 11 pm, wear some current-collection Celine, cozy up in a banquette with your paramour, and order the Kids Meal to share. Owner/founder Greg Katz tells us that the lounge would be known as Clifton Pub during FIFA’s Dallas run. Also, expect the screens here (and at Beverley’s, which he also owns) to broadcast all the games for your viewing enjoyment.

Clifton Club Dallas
Show up post-dinner around 11 pm, wear some current-collection Celine, cozy up in a banquette with your paramour, and order the Kids Meal to share at Clifton Club. (Courtesy)

It’ll Do Club

If you’re in the mood for a late-night of dancing, check out this East Dallas institution known for its international DJ calendar. Insider tip: It’s generally very dark in here; if you’re over 40, that’s a good thing, so you don’t look like a chaperone for the younger set.

Lee Harvey’s

If a dive bar is your go-to for watering hole, this is one of the best. Located in Dallas’ ever-changing Cedars neighborhood (think Brooklyn 20 years ago, as it began seriously gentrifying) you’ll enter from the fenced-in expansive patio replete with picnic benches into a space filled with neon beer signs, a tarnished jukebox and conversations ranging from sports to current indie bands.

Mansion Bar at Rosewood Mansion Turtle Creek

Perhaps the most well-appointed spot for a classic cocktail in all of Dallas.

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Park House Dallas
Park House is the perfect spot for a sunset cocktail, but you must know a member to get in.

Park House

Hopefully you know someone who has made it onto the hush-hush membership list. Perfect spot for a sunset cocktail and to take in the view of the luxury stores of Highland Park Village below.

The Round-Up Saloon

This one is hard to describe, but think Brokeback Mountain IRL. You’ll find handsome cowpokes slow-dancing with other handsome cowpokes. The most fashionable jet-setters make pilgrimages here when in town — there have been Madonna and Karl Lagerfeld sightings.

Shyboy Hi-Fi

One of the latest additions to the downtown Dallas nightlife landscape is tucked away in a historic former bank vault. Check out the global roster of DJs on their calendar.

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Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - FIFA World Cup 2026
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