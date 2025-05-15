Dallas’ 15 Best Barbecue Restaurants — Local Joints to Get Your Smoked Meat Fix

In 2018, Brandon Hurtado and his wife Hannah began serving Tex-Mex-inspired barbecue at pop-up events around North Texas. A year later, the couple opened a food truck at Division Brewing in Arlington, leading them to open their first brick-and-mortar in the area in 2020. They then opened a new storefront in Fort Worth, became the Official Barbecue Restaurant of the Texas Rangers with a permanent stand at Globe Life Field, and expanded to Mansfield in 2024. And just this year, the favorite spot debuted in the Dallas Farmers Market, taking over the former The Reserve space.

Don’t miss the El Jefe platter.