The 25 Best Coffee Shops in Dallas — All-Around Energizing Spots in the City
Where to Find The Perfect Cappuccinos, Cold Brews, and Pour-OversBY Megan Ziots // 04.23.25
Houndstooth (the SylvanThirty location) is the most beautiful coffee shop in Texas, according to Architectural Digest.
From the Dallas Mavericks to Curb Your Enthusiasm, LDU Coffee keeps it light and fun. (Photo by Stu Conry)
JuJu's Coffee offers whole beans and all kinds of unique espresso drinks in Dallas' Lakewood. (Courtesy)
One of the Dallas outposts of Merit Coffee is in Deep Ellum. (Courtesy)
Opened in Elmwood in 2024, Slow and Steady serves great coffee and vibes in an old house. (Courtesy)
Opened in 2024, B-Side Coffee is located in Oak Cliff's Elmwood neighborhood. (Courtesy)
Café Duro is part of a European enclave on Lower Greenville Avenue. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Opened in 2020, Wayward Coffee Co. is located in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy of Wayward)
Triumphs is a favorite coffee shop in Dallas' Design District. (Courtesy)
White Rhino Coffee opened its first location in Cedar Hill in 2007. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Costa Rican coffee shop The Berni Bean has outposts in downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum. (Courtesy)
These are the kinds of coffee shops you want to come back to over and over again, not just for the perfect cappuccino or matcha latte, but for the friendly atmosphere and good vibes.
Ahead, discover the 25 best coffee shops in Dallas:
Updated April 2025
Merit Coffee
Multiple Locations
4228 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
This San Antonio-based coffee shop opened in Dallas in 2019 and quickly became a hotspot for great cold brew, lattes, and one of my favorite cappuccinos in the city. All outposts (there are five now) offer clean, modern interiors along with indoor and outdoor seating. Pick up a bags of whole beans to go, and be sure to make room for homemade Pop-Tarts.
Opened in 2018 by Aussie brothers Adam and Mark Lowes, this coffee shop is known for its flat whites, long blacks (like an Americano), and house-made sandwiches. I’ve now ordered the Si Si Grilled Sandwich with turkey, crushed red pepper, tomatoes, cheese, and aioli more times than I can count. The shop also offers their LDU Magic Bean Juice concentrate so you make the good stuff at home. Over the past few years, LDU has expanded to shops all across the city including Greenville Avenue, University Park, White Rock Lake, and more.
Houndstooth Coffee
Multiple Locations
1900 Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
An iconic Texas coffee brand, Houndstooth got its start in Austin and has since expanded to three locations in Dallas. You can always count on an expertly crafted espresso drink made with sustainably grown Tweed Coffee Roasters. Fun fact: the Sylvan Thirty location was once named the most beautiful coffee shop in Texas by Architectural Digest.
Magnolias Sous Le Pont
Uptown
2727 Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201
A popular spot in the Harwood District, Magnolias Sous Le Pont is a great coffee shop for lattes, tea, and pastries. The flat whites are always on point, and the Magnolias Latte with lavender, rose, elder flower, and vanilla is a must-try. Plus, the beautifully layered aesthetic makes you feel like you could be in a French bistro.
Weekend Coffee
Downtown
1511 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX
Situated inside of The Joule hotel, this third wave coffee shop expertly crafts espresso drinks with Counter Culture Coffee. From iced drinks to coffee cocktails, there’s a lot to explore at Weekend while enjoying the ambiance of the luxe hotel.
Full City Rooster
The Cedars
1810 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75215
Located in the Cedars neighborhood, this local roasting studio doubles as a small café offering some of the best cold brew, cappuccinos, pour-overs, and pastries in the city. Opened by Michael Wyatt in 2013, the shop focuses on small-batch, single-origin brews, and they sell their thoughtfully sourced whole beans by the bag. Make sure to add on an almond croissant with your coffee.
Xaman Café
Oak Cliff
334 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208
Opened by Gera Barrera and Mauricio Gallegos in 2020, this authentic Mexican cafe is serving some of the best coffee and breakfast bites in Oak Cliff. Favorites include the Xaman horchata with a shot of espresso and chilaquiles rojos y verdes with chicken or steak. Other options include concha pastries, three-egg omelettes, paninis, and soup.
Peaberry Coffee
Oak Cliff
2446 W. Kiest Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75233
Along with their freshly brewed cortados, lattes, and drip coffee, this Oak Cliff coffee shop quickly gained popularity for its Kiestwood Iced Vietnamese Coffee. Sold in 16-ounce cans in three different flavors (plain, Vietnamese, and Mexican Vanilla), the drinks are a must-try for coffee-lovers.
La La Land Kind Café
Multiple Locations
5626 Bell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Owned by Francois Reihani, the charming coffee shop orginially opened in a little white house near Lower Greenville in 2019 with a bigger mission than caffeinating customers. La La Land Kind Café employs foster children who are aging out of the system, a concept that has clearly been quite successful — La La Land has since exploded with new locations across North Texas and beyond including 13 shops in DFW, three in Houston, and six in California.
Opened in 2019 in Oak Cliff, this coffee shop recently moved to a bigger space on Tyler Street. And they just opened a new outpost in Uptown. The shop is co-owned by husband and wife Jeniffer Avila and Daniel Hinojosa. Menu items range from espresso drinks to matcha and chai lattes, as well as horchata and Mexican hot cocoa. You’ll also find bites like avocado toast and cream cheese bagels.
Opened in 2020, this Oak Cliff coffee spot was founded by Noah Irby and Trevin Willison. The two friends wanted to create a culture of great coffee and community in the Davis street space, which was renovated with natural, organic, and bright decor. The spot primarily brews Cat and Cloud Coffee from Santa Cruz and rotates guest roasters. In 2022, the brand expanded to a second outpost in the Design District.
This cafe in Bishop Arts opened in 2019 as a hybrid coffee shop and cocktail lounge. The flat whites are always perfect here, as well as nitro iced coffee, Kyoto cold brew, and their signature lavender matcha latte. Coffee is served until 10 pm, when the vibe switches from cozy shop to cocktail haunt until the late hours.
Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters
Fair Park
819 Exposition Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226
Located right outside of Fair Park, this popular local roaster also includes a small but mighty coffee shop set-up. You’ll find other shops all around Dallas brewing Noble Coyote Coffee Roaster’s beans, but you can come directly to the source for a latte, cold brew, and more.
The Berni Bean Coffee Co.
This Costa Rican coffee shop opened in downtown’s Hartford Building in 2021. Founded by brother-and-sister duo Giuliana and Stefano Bernini, the shop features roasts directly from Costa Rica since their family owns coffee farms there. Besides pour overs and lattes, Berni Bean offers teas, nitro cold brew, quiche, bagels, and toasts. They even sell their own bags of beans. To make your purchase of their coffee beans even sweeter, Berni Bean is donating one percent of their proceeds to preserving the rainforest in Costa Rica.
In 2024, they expanded to a second location in Deep Ellum.
Opened in Lakewood in 2023, this little local coffee joint comes from husband and wife Nick and Julia Rocha. They initially began serving coffee out of a mobile Airstream trailer, but expanded to their first brick-and-mortar a year later. JuJu’s Coffee roasts their own beans on-site, as well as offers a subscription service for their coffee. You can also stop in to grab everything from espressso drinks to matcha lattes. The shop’s signature is the Otis latte with brown sugar, vanilla, and oat milk.
Opened by Tom and Kristen Boyd in 2020, this Lower Greenville coffee shop has a travel theme. Windows, seating, and trash receptacles resemble the interior of an airplane. The menu features the usual for a craft coffee shop, but Window Seat also sells their own coffee beans by the bag.
This micro-roaster and coffee bar has been a favorite in East Dallas for its house-roasted espresso drinks since 2011. Located inside of Goodfriend Package, there’s a ton of space to enjoy your drink or grab a sandwich from the deli.
Ascension Coffee
Multiple Locations
1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75207
This Australian-style coffee shop has quickly taken over Dallas-Fort Worth since its first shop opened in 2012. Along with craft coffee drinks like flat whites and long blacks, Ascension also serves a full menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner. One of the brand’s most recent shops debuted in a former chapel in East Dallas in February 2023.
From the same minds behind La Reunion and Triumphs, this downtown coffee shop and café opened in 2021. Along with a great espresso martini, the spot offers classic espresso drinks, drip coffee, nitro iced coffee, and a slow bar featuring Kalita Wave 185 and Yama Siphon (for those who are really into coffee).
Founded in Oak Cliff in 2024, this newer coffee shop brings great espresso drinks and tea to the Elmwood neighborhood. Located inside an old house, there’s plenty of space to work on your laptop or catch up with a friend. Seasonal spring drinks include The Peach Palmer, The Guavalicious, The Yuzu-Cano, and The BFF (a banana foster latte).
Right down the street from Slow and Steady (in Elmwood) is another newish coffee shop, B-Side. After opening right between Olmo Market and Herby’s Burgers in 2024, the shop just recently changed ownership to Allison Macalik and Russell Tibbits. B-Side has a music theme and offers espresso drinks, matcha, chai tea, and more.
With locations in Bishop Arts, Uptown, and Downtown Dallas, this Cedar Hill-based coffee shop is practically taking over Dallas. Apart from coffee and tea drinks, White Rhino also offers a full menu of breakfast tacos, maple-glazed chicken biscuits, and loaded sweet potato hash. All locations offer plenty of space, particularly the Uptown spot.
Opened in 2013, this Uptown coffee shop is a go-to spot in West Village for a latte, cold brew, or bite to eat. Using Counter Culture Coffee beans, the shop brews a great cold brew, and signature espresso drinks like a butter beer, coconut pie, and vanilla lavender flavored lattes. You’ll also find apple peanut butter, almond butter banana, and avocado toasts on the food menu, as well as a couple of sandwiches.
Located in Lower Greenville, this coffee shop and wine bar was opened in 2022 by Duro Hospitality (The Charles, Sister). The coffee menu features the classics, as well as a few signature drinks and treats like the 007 Espresso (shaken over ice and lightly sweetened, Nutella Blackberry Nitro Cold Brew, affogato, and more. Pair an Italian sausage kolache or apple cinnamon cake with your coffee.
Triumphs Espresso & Whiskey
From the same minds behind La Reunion and State Street Coffee (IYKYK), this Design District spot is a hybrid coffee shop/cocktail bar. The espresso bar offers the classics, as well as seasonal signature drinks — there is currently a delicious Coconut Thai Matcha, as well as a lavendar white mocha. You’ll also find breakfast and lunch bites throughout the day like wraps, sandwiches, and breakfast tacos.