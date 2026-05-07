Dallas’ 10 Best Happy Hours — From a Lower Greenville Spot’s New Two-Room Experience to Uptown Haunts

One of the signatures of the Hudson House menu is the cheeseburger built on two beef patties. By its side, one of their signature chilly martinis. (Photo by Becca Wright)

An Uptown staple since 2014, Bowen House serves one of the best seasonally rotating cocktail menus in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Every "Over the Counter" cocktail at Apothecary is $12 during Happy Hour. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Whether it’s a restaurant or bar’s special drink deals or rare discounts on their most popular bites, a solid Happy Hour menu can really draw diners in. Of course, Dallas has tons of great dining concepts with Happy Hours, but like all of our “Best” lists, we narrow things down to our absolute favorite local spots.

From a Lower Greenville restaurant’s new two-room experience to Uptown haunts, these are Dallas’ 10 Best Happy Hours.