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Dallas’ 10 Best Happy Hours — From a Lower Greenville Spot’s New Two-Room Experience to Uptown Haunts

Top Local Restaurants & Bars Offering Special Drink Deals and Rare Discounts on Favorite Bites

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Every "Over the Counter" cocktail at Apothecary is $12 during Happy Hour. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Every "Over the Counter" cocktail at Apothecary is $12 during Happy Hour. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Clifton Club offers a fantastic Happy Hour on Fitzhugh Avenue. (Courtesy)

Clifton Club offers a fantastic Happy Hour on Fitzhugh Avenue. (Courtesy)

An Uptown staple since 2014, Bowen House serves one of the best seasonally rotating cocktail menus in Dallas. (Courtesy)

An Uptown staple since 2014, Bowen House serves one of the best seasonally rotating cocktail menus in Dallas. (Courtesy)

One of the signatures of the Hudson House menu is the cheeseburger built on two beef patties. By its side, one of their signature chilly martinis. (Photo by Becca Wright)

One of the signatures of the Hudson House menu is the cheeseburger built on two beef patties. By its side, one of their signature chilly martinis. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Indulge in Meridian's specialty cocktails for $10 during Happy Hour. (Courtesy of Meridian)

Indulge in Meridian's specialty cocktails for $10 during Happy Hour. (Courtesy of Meridian)

Whether it’s a restaurant or bar’s special drink deals or rare discounts on their most popular bites, a solid Happy Hour menu can really draw diners in. Of course, Dallas has tons of great dining concepts with Happy Hours, but like all of our “Best” lists, we narrow things down to our absolute favorite local spots.

From a Lower Greenville restaurant’s new two-room experience to Uptown haunts, these are Dallas’ 10 Best Happy Hours.

Bowen House

Uptown

2614 Boll Street
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-484-1385

Website

Bowen House Dallas happy hour

An Uptown staple since 2014, Bowen House serves one of the best seasonally rotating cocktail menus in Dallas. (Courtesy)

An Uptown staple since 2014, Bowen House serves one of the best seasonally rotating cocktail menus in Dallas. You can find a selection of them during Happy Hour every day from 4 pm to 6 pm for $9 each. The menu also includes glasses of wine for $10, bottles & cans of beer for $4, and an assortment of bites (shrimp cocktail ($15), the cheeseburger ($10), house olives ($10), and Spanish croquettes ($10).

Clifton Club

Knox-Henderson

3333 N. Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

Clifton Club Dallas

Clifton Club offers a fantastic Happy Hour on Fitzhugh Avenue. (Courtesy)

From Greg Katz (Beverley’s, Green Point, Claremont), this Fitzhugh Avenue cocktail bar does a fantastic Happy Hour from Tuesday through Sunday from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Drinks range from $10 to $14 for classics like a margarita, an Old Fashioned, and the Club Martini. For bites, get the “Kid’s Meal” for $20 (a mini smashburger, fries, any HH cocktail, and a cigarette). You’ll also find other bites including avocado dip, spicy tuna crispy rice, and steak frites.

Apothecary

Lower Greenville

1922 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

972-850-9192

Website

Apothecary Dallas happy hour

Every "Over the Counter" cocktail at Apothecary is $12 during Happy Hour. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Recently expanded into a two-room experience in Lower Greenville, this innovative cocktail bar and restaurant offers an extensive Happy Hour menu until 6:30 pm daily. You’ll find $12 “Over the Counter” cocktails, $10 Classics, and BOGO Ponies & shots. Some of the spot’s most popular dishes are also half-price during HH, including the Icelandic Hot Dog, caviar chip, beef cheek tacos, and APO Burger.

Uchi Dallas

Uptown

2817 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-855-5454

Website

Uchi Dallas

Austin-based Uchi offers a favorite omakase experience in the city. (Courtesy of Hai Hospitality)

One of the best sushi restaurants in Dallas, Uchi has some great Happy Hour deals from 4 pm to 6 pm every day. For one, you can enjoy a nine-course omakase for two for $120. A few signature cocktails cost $11, while a selection of wine is $9 by the glass, and Sapporo Premium is $6. There are also tons of nigiri, handrolls, hot tastings, cool tastings, and a pistachio sando for dessert available.

Kilmac’s

Oak Cliff

814 W Davis Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Kilmac’s Oak Cliff

Kilmac's is one of the newest additions to Dallas' cocktail bar scene. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

One of our favorite new Dallas spots, this Bishop Arts cocktail bar comes from the owners of The Old Monk, Skellig, and Spider Murphy’s. The menu features 14 signature cocktails — all $9 (normally $16 to $17) from Tuesday through Friday, from 5 pm to 7 pm. We highly recommend the popular Santa Muerte with San Dimas Pechuga mezcal, Montenegro, peach, lemon, and serrano hot honey. If you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, we also love the Yellow Led-Pepper — a tequila-based drink with yellow Chartreuse, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, lime, roasted bell pepper, and thyme.

Hudson House

Multiple Locations

4448 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

214-583-2255

Website

Hudson House burger and martini (Photo by Becca Wright)

One of the signatures of the Hudson House menu is the cheeseburger built on two beef patties. By its side, one of their signature chilly martinis. (Photo by Becca Wright)

This East Hampton-inspired restaurant has long been a favorite Happy Hour spot in Dallas. At the bar only, from 3 pm to 6 pm on weekdays, you can get half-price martinis (we highly recommend The Espresso) and Bellinis, as well as wine by the glass. East Coast oysters also cost $3 each, while their beloved cheeseburger is only $10.

Las Palmas

Uptown

2708 Routh Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

972-863-7900

Website

Las Palmas Dallas Happy Hour

Cocktails like the El Diablo, House Margarita, Ranch Water, and more are just $8.50 at Las Palmas during Happy Hour. (Courtesy)

This Tex-Mex restaurant in Uptown is known for its great patio, but it also serves a solid Happy Hour from Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm. Cocktails like the El Diablo, House Margarita, Ranch Water, and more are just $8.50, while bites such as tacos, tamale, Gordita, and more are $9.25.

Double D’s

Design District

1404 N. Riverfront Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Double D’s Dallas

The Double D's space resembles a living room you would find in the 70s. (Courtesy)

A cool 1970s throwback-themed cocktail bar in Dallas’ Design District, Double D’s does Happy Hour right with $7 cocktails and wine from Wednesday through Sunday from 5 pm to 8 pm. Options include the spot’s popular Victor Tango, Old Fashioned, Whiskey Drink, Blood Orange Breeze, and more.

Meridian

Northeast Dallas

5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-659-6382

Website

Meridian Dallas happy hour

Indulge in Meridian's specialty cocktails for $10 during Happy Hour. (Courtesy of Meridian)

Celebrate Happy Hour at the recently revamped Meridian at The Village Dallas from 4:40 pm to 7 pm, Wednesday through Friday. The specials are only available at the bar, lounge, and patio, but they’re worth it for $10 specialty cocktails, $8 house wines, $6 bottled beer, half-price one-hitters, and a $17 Buzzed & Aged Burger.

Frenchie

Park Cities

8420 Preston Center Plaza
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Frenchie Happy Hour

Travis Street Hospitality's latest concept in Preston Center, Frenchie, recently introduced Happy Hour. (Photo by BECKLEY)

Travis Street Hospitality‘s latest concept in Preston Center recently introduced Happy Hour on Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm. During this time, the menu features $3 oysters, $10 each for dishes like the Frenchie Smash Burger, crispy pig ears, and chicken wings, $10 classic cocktails, and a selection of half-price wines.

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