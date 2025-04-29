Dallas’ 11 Best Ice Cream Shops — From Innovative Flavors to Gelato and Soft-Serve, These Local Spots Satisfy

This local gelato shop comes from Carlo “Botolo” Gattini, who learned to make gelato from his grandmother in her own shop in Italy. Gattini describes his style as “Italo Texano,” and his gelato has become so popular that it has expanded from its first location in Lower Greenville (opened in 2017) to two additional shops in Dallas — Bishop Arts and Preston Royal.

While there are over 70 flavors in Botolino’s recipe book, there are only ever 16 available at one time. Currently in the Lower Greenville shop, you’ll find Thai Iced Tea, Turkish Coffee, Mascarpone & Figs, and so many other unique flavors.