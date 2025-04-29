Dallas’ 11 Best Ice Cream Shops — From Innovative Flavors to Gelato and Soft-Serve, These Local Spots Satisfy
Cool Down With a Sweet Treat This SummerBY Megan Ziots // 04.29.25
Opened in Lakewood in 2022, Parlor's serves scratch-made ice cream using grass-fed milk and cream, as well as eggs from local farms. (Courtesy)
Botolino serves some of the best gelato in Dallas. (Courtesy of Botolino)
Cauldron Ice Cream is home to the OG puffle cone and liquid-nitrogen ice cream. (Courtesy of Cauldron)
A local Argentinian gelato brand, Gelato La Boca, can be delivered to you or found at Central Market. (Courtesy)
Howdy Homemade is a favorite Dallas-based ice cream shop that empowers people with special needs. (Courtesy)
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream has all the fun, unique flavors you could imagine. (Courtesy)
MELT Ice Creams features twists on the classics. (Courtesy)
Since 2016, Milk Cream has been serving its signature donut ice cream creations in the Lower Greenville area. (Courtesy)
Since 2017, Picole has been serving indulgent popsicles (filled and boozy) in Dallas. (Courtesy)
Opened at Mockingbird Station in 2019, Pure Milk and Honey Ice Cream is a honey-based soft-serve ice cream shop. (Courtesy)
Van Leeuwen is always dropping new flavors like Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, Banana Honeycomb, and more. (Courtesy)
Hot summer Texas days are quickly approaching, and what better way to cool off than with a scoop (or two) of ice cream? Dallas has all of the cold treat options you could want — from innovative flavors to creamy gelato and soft-serve. We’ve also got boozy popsicle spots and ice cream donut sandwiches. These are Dallas’ 11 best ice cream shops to chill out this summer.
This local gelato shop comes from Carlo “Botolo” Gattini, who learned to make gelato from his grandmother in her own shop in Italy. Gattini describes his style as “Italo Texano,” and his gelato has become so popular that it has expanded from its first location in Lower Greenville (opened in 2017) to two additional shops in Dallas — Bishop Arts and Preston Royal.
While there are over 70 flavors in Botolino’s recipe book, there are only ever 16 available at one time. Currently in the Lower Greenville shop, you’ll find Thai Iced Tea, Turkish Coffee, Mascarpone & Figs, and so many other unique flavors.
A California import, this liquid nitrogen-frozen ice cream shop is home to the puffle cone — an egg waffle or “bubble” cone often found in Hong Kong. Once you choose your flavor, the ice cream is frozen right in front of you and morphed into Cauldron’s classic rose shape.
Flavors like earl grey lavendaer, Vietnamese coffee, milk & cereal, and many more can be paired with a cup or puffle cone.
Founded by Dallasite Owen Carlson and Argentine native Martin Pereyra de Olazábal in 2023, La Boca is an on-demand gelato delivery service. Named after a vibrant neighborhood in Buenos Aires, the brand offers classic Argentine and vegan gelato flavors delivered to Dallas doors. All you have to do is order online (in 13-ounce, 18-ounce, and 35-ounce sizes) or through the app. You can also opt to pick up at its current residency at Commissary in downtown.
The brand is also opening its first brick-and-mortar shop in Snider Plaza soon — hopefully in time for summer. Current flavors include white chocolate, Sambayon, pistachio, banana split, and a seasonal Gianduia (hazelnut paste, Ecuadorian chocolate, and ice cream cone wafers).
Since 2015, this Dallas-based ice cream shop has been serving scoops with extra love. Restauranteur Tom Landis founded the shop to provide jobs for people with special needs. Howdy Homemade has earned national attention over the years as its expanded across the country to Denver, Shreveport, Indianapolis, and more.
There are tons of ice cream flavors at the shop, but some of the most popular are Dr. Pepper Chocolate Chip, salted caramel, birthday cake, and strawberry milkshake.
This beloved ice cream company was founded in 2002 by Jeni Britton Bauer in Columbus, Ohio, and has since expanded to around 28 more cities. Dallas now has three locations — Lower Greenville, Victory Park, and Addison.
Unique ice cream flavors range from Gooey Butter Cake and Texas Sheet Cake to new additions like Citrus Glazed Pound Cake (yuzu ice cream) and Green Smoothie (with a splash of spinach).
Founded by Kari Crowe-Seher in 2014 on Fort Worth’s Magnolia Avenue, MELT has since expanded to shops in Mule Alley, Dallas’ Bishop Arts, and Willow Park.
The shop crafts small-batch ice creams featuring twists on the classics such as Salt Lick (buttery and salty caramel), Cup of TX (coffee with cream made with Cowtown’s Novel Coffee Roasters), and Peanut Butter Explosion. Seasonally, MELT is also offering Texas Lavendar Honey Crunch, Lemon Blueberry Pie, and more. They also do limited drops of their famous Yellow Birthday Cake — a cake batter ice cream with yellow housemade vanilla cake pieces and rainbow sprinkle cake batter crumbles.
Home of the ice cream donut sandwich, this ice cream shop debuted in the Lower Greenville area in 2016. It recently took over the former Creamistry space and is serving its popular flavors by the scoop, cone, or stuffed in the middle of a glazed donut.
Flavors include cookie butter, a bright blue cookie monster, red velvet, and so much more. All desserts can be topped with different kinds of childhood favorite cereals such as Cookie Crisps, Fruity Pebbles, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Parlor’s Handcrafted Ice Creams
After three years of serving hancrafted scoops via their popular ice cream cart, Brandon and Kellie Stoll debuted a brick-and-mortar shop in Lakewood’s Hillside Village Shopping Center in 2022. Their ice cream is made with grass-fed milk and cream, as well as pastrue-raised eggs from local farms.
Offered by the cup or cone, popular flavors include Milk & Cookies, 5 Mile Chocolate, and Brownies a la Mode. They also offer a few rotating classics like Oatmeal Toffee Cookie and Chocolate Brownie, as well as seasonal flavors. You can also get your scoop (sweet cream or brown sugar) in ice cream sandwich form with house-baked cookies (5 Mile Chip, Brownie, Otameal, or Snikerdoodle).
In 2017, brothers Adrian, Andres, and Jorge Lara brought this Brazilian paleta-inspired spot to Dallas’ Bishop Arts and Deep Ellum. They also have a third store opening soon in Northwest Dallas. Made small-batch from locally sourced ingredients, you’ll find all kinds flavors on the menu ranging from filled to booze-infused.
Highlights include mango drizzled with Chamoy, pistachio dipped in dark chocolate, pineapple, banana Nutella, Tequila Sunrise (with actual tequila), and so much more.
Pure Milk and Honey Ice Cream Shop
Opened at Dallas’ Mockingbird Station in 2019, Pure Milk and Honey is a honey-based soft-serve ice cream shop. The shop also uses local Texas milk from a certified organic dairy farm. Cindy Chung created the soft-serve concept to combine health and delight.
Favorite flavors include the classic honey, milk tea, carrot cake, chocolate, raspberry, and more seasonal options. You can add toppings or order in sundae or milkshake form. There are even ice cream “nachos” and “tacos.”
This Brooklyn-based ice cream shop first opened its doors in Dallas at West Village in 2022. Over the last few years, it’s expanded to scoop shops in Deep Ellum and Inwood Village. Van Leeuwen is known for its variety of flavors and vegan options. Founded in 2008, the brand uses coconuts, cashews, and oats to create its dairy-free flavors, and a combination of simple milk, cream, eggs, and cane sugar for its regular ice cream.
The brand just dropped several new flavors including Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, Caramelized Banana Honeycomb, Marshmallow Chocolate Crispy Treat, and Milk Chocolate White Chocolate Swirl.