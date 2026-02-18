Dallas’ 12 Best Sandwich Shops

I love a great sandwich. You can have one any time of day and it’s not weird. They can be hot or cold, meat-packed or totally filled with gooey cheese. They’re popular in all types of cuisines, and they even make them just for breakfast (but that’s a whole other article to tackle one day).

Dallas isn’t particularly known for its sandwich shops, and we even lost a few good ones recently, including the extremely short-lived but great The PoBoy Shop and 53-year-old Dallas staple New York Sub, which is officially closing at the end of February, but we still have several local favorites to highlight (including a brand new one) to grab a sub, Club, and beyond in the city. Most of these are fast-casual spots with indoor/outdoor dining, but a few are takeout only.

From muffulettas and Cubans to banh mi and grilled cheese, these are Dallas’ best sandwich shops.