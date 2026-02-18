Dallas’ 12 Best Sandwich Shops
From Muffulettas and Cubans to Banh Mi and Grilled Cheese, These Local Restaurants Hit the Sandwich SpotBY Megan Ziots //
La Bodega is a take-out rotisserie chicken and sandwich shop in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)
Trades Deli offers hot and cold sandwiches in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)
East Hampton Sandwich Co. is a top spot for a great sandwich in Dallas. (Courtesy)
Latin Deli is a hole-in-the-wall sandwich shop in Dallas. (Courtesy)
The "Katie Beth" Peach Gobbler at Hugs Cafe is a delicious turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and house-made peach chutney creation. (Courtesy)
Opened in 2019, Banh Mi Station serves stellar Vietnamese sandwiches. (Courtesy)
I love a great sandwich. You can have one any time of day and it’s not weird. They can be hot or cold, meat-packed or totally filled with gooey cheese. They’re popular in all types of cuisines, and they even make them just for breakfast (but that’s a whole other article to tackle one day).
Dallas isn’t particularly known for its sandwich shops, and we even lost a few good ones recently, including the extremely short-lived but great The PoBoy Shop and 53-year-old Dallas staple New York Sub, which is officially closing at the end of February, but we still have several local favorites to highlight (including a brand new one) to grab a sub, Club, and beyond in the city. Most of these are fast-casual spots with indoor/outdoor dining, but a few are takeout only.
From muffulettas and Cubans to banh mi and grilled cheese, these are Dallas’ best sandwich shops.
Originally founded in 1966, this Italian food store is one of the most classic spots you will find in the city. In 1997, brothers Mike and Paul DiCarlo took over Jimmy’s. After a tragic fire in 2004 that burned down everything except the exterior structure, the authentic Italian concept was restored and reopened in 2005. It sells everything from Italian foods to fine wines, as well as a great sandwich selection you can order on-the-go.
Our favorite sandwich at Jimmy’s is the Muffuletta with mortadella, ham, provolone, Genoa salami, and olive salad. They also offer a meatball sandwich, a Cuban sandwich, Italian beef, and so much more.
Opened in 2022 in a renovated century-old shotgun house in Bishop Arts, La Bodega is a take-out rotisserie chicken and sandwich shop. The spot comes from Skye McDaniel, who previously cooked at Boulevardier and Bolsa. The most popular sandwich on the menu, the cashier told us during our visit, is the pulled chicken with goat cheese, roasted garlic, spicy mustard, arugula, and caramelized onions. Other options include tomato & burrata, Mediterranean chicken salad, chicken giardiniera, and more.
Opened in 2024 in Bishop Arts, Trades Delicatessen comes from the owners of Oddfellows and Jacquval, Jason Roberts and Amy Wallace Cowen. The spot serves bagels, hot and cold sandwiches, espresso drinks, and more. Sit down and stay awhile, as there are several tables in Trades, and even next door at Jacquval to dine in.
A few favorites include the French Dip, Italian, turkey melt, and Cajun chicken salad. Trades also makes breakfast sandwiches with bagels, potato rolls, or sourdough toast.
Opened by Vandelay Hospitality (Drake’s, Hudson House) in 2012, East Hampton Sandwich Co. is a Northeastern-inspired sandwich shop in Dallas. Some of our favorite sandwiches include the Fried Chicken Jack, Uncle Paulie’s with fried chicken, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, pecorino, and vodka cream sauce (basically chicken parm on a sandwich), and the honey grilled chicken.
This 501c3 non-profit restaurant was founded in 2015 in downtown McKinney. It provides jobs to adults with special needs and offers some of the best breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads, and soups between 8 am and 3 pm. It recently expanded to a second, spacious location in East Dallas.
The original Hugs outpost was named the No. 7 sandwich shop in Yelp’s Top 100 Sandwich Shops in the United States 2025. They specifically named the “Katie Beth” Peach Gobbler — a delicious turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and house-made peach chutney creation.
Goodfriend Package
Opened in East Dallas in 2016, Goodfriend Package is a grab-and-go store that serves stellar sandwiches, Cultivar coffee, and more. It’s owned by Matt Tobin and Josh Yingling, who also own Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House — home of one of our favorite burgers in Dallas.
Favorite sandwiches include the Reuben with house corned beef, pastrami on rye with Swiss cheese, roast beef, and more.
Opened by Fernando Barrero in 2012, this unassuming Latin deli is a must-visit for sandwiches, breakfast, and more in a strip mall in Northeast Dallas. Some of our favorite sandwiches include the Cuban, pineapple pork, and Lomo Saltado — Peruvian-style sauteed beef with lettuce, salsa criolla, and aji amarillo.
Eatzi’s
3403 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
For 30 years, Eatzi’s has been a go-to market and bakery in Dallas for fresh breads, deli meats, sides, desserts, pizza, and so much more. For sandwiches, you can create your own out of tons of different breads, meats, cheese, and toppings options, or go with a pre-made sandwich like the popular turkey on cranberry bread, chicken and grape salad on croissant, or spicy Italian hoagie.
Since 1998, Jersey Joe’s has been making sandwiches in North Dallas. There are tons of options, including heroes, Garden State (veggie) sandwiches, and specialty sandwiches. A couple of specialties are the “Jersey Joe” with ham, Swiss, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing on rye and the Jersey Cheesesteak with hot roast beef, cheddar cheese, peppers, and onions on a French loaf.
In December 2025, Colorado-based sandwich shop Snarf’s opened its first Dallas location on W. Mockingbird Lane. It’s quickly expanded its North Texas presence with four other outposts in Lakewood, Pavilion North, and coming soon — Preston Forest and Snider Plaza.
Snarf’s offers oven-roasted sandwiches with favorites including the Classic Italian, and “off-the-menu” Super Club and Chicken Cordon Bleu.
Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.
Founded in 2015, this grilled cheese haven offers more than 15 kinds of cheesy sandwiches. Keep it simple with the classic or check out The Favorite — a parmesan-crusted sourdough bread with American, cheddar, and Gruyère cheese, bacon, and Dijon mustard. If you’re really hungry, make sure to try the Cattleman’s with brisket or Fajita chicken grilled cheese.
Opened at Sylvan Thirty in West Dallas in 2019, Banh Mi Station is a fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant serving some of the best banh mi sandwiches in the city. My favorite is the grilled lemongrass chicken with garlic aioli, cilantro, pickled veggies, and fresh herbs on a vegan baquette, and other popular picks include the five-spice pork belly and Bang Bang Shrimp.