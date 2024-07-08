Dallas’ 15 Best Taco Spots — From Proven Standouts to Hidden Finds, This is Your Guide

Resident Taqueria is one of the best spots in Lake Highlands to get tacos. (Courtesy)

If you’ve lived in Dallas long enough, you know that there are a ton of good taco spots. You also know that it’s tough to name just one favorite. To help you find your tortilla-wrapped match, we zeroed in on the absolute best places for tacos in the city. From crowd favorites to hole-in-the-wall gems, these are the best taco spots in Dallas.

Revolver Taco Lounge

2646 Elm Street

This Deep Ellum spot opened in 2017 in a small space with just 49 seats. The popular taco lounge has expanded to a new storefront on Elm Street with outdoor seating, adding to its to-go space and intimate Purépecha tasting menu spot on Main Street. Owned by Regino Rojas, the corn tortillas are house-made and fresh as can be. The al pastor taco is the must-try here. And although $12 may seem like a hefty price for a single taco, the octopus carnitas is worth it. Rojas was a James Beard Award Best Chef: Texas semifinalist this year for Purépecha.

Mami Coco

4500 Bryan Street

Opened by Gustavo De Los Rios in 2018, this East Dallas taco spot earned a spot in Yelp’s Top 100 Texas Restaurants a couple of years ago. Don’t miss Taco Tuesday, when you can get five tacos and a canned drink for just $8.99. Mami Coco favorites include shredded beef, barbacoa, beef tongue, and chicken. The enchiladas (with your choice of meat) are also quite tasty.

Resident Taqueria

9661 Audelia Road, Suite 112

Founded in 2015 by Andrew Marc Savoie, this Lake Highlands spot offers some of the most unique tacos in Dallas. The chef-driven menu includes the pecan smoked chicken (with pickled sofrito, crushed peanuts, and salsa macha), braised beef short ribs, and Resident braised pork shoulder. They also offer deconstructed tacos that serve three people like the carne asada or mixed mushrooms.

Tacos La Banqueta

1305 Carroll Avenue and 7233 Gaston Avenue

This hole-in-the-wall spot serves up some of the best Mexican food in the city. Taco options include al pastor, bistek, cabeza, tripa, and so much more. You’ll also find breakfast tacos featuring chorizo, bacon, and potatoes with egg.

Velvet Taco

Multiple Locations

This Dallas-based taco chain quickly gained popularity after it originally opened at Henderson Avenue (now closed) in 2011. The local joint has since expanded to locations all over North Texas, and beyond. It’s known for its creative tacos like the spicy tikka chicken, Korean fried rice, Kobe smash burger, and so many more. They also offer a weekly, globally-inspired WTF taco that takes things up a notch.

Tacodeli

Multiple Locations

With two brick-and-mortar locations in Dallas (The Hill and West Dallas), Tacodeli has a quiet stronghold on our city’s breakfast taco scene. It seems like Papas, Egg, & Cheese, Migas, and The Jess Special are offered at any local coffee shop. The Austin-based spot offers a great taco for beef lovers, The Frontera Fundido Sirloin, the El Conquistador is for those who love pork, and the Papadulce is a great veggie option. Breakfast tacos are available weekdays from 7 am to 11 am and all day on weekends.

Taqueria La Ventana

Multiple Locations

Known for its funky and casual vibe, this taqueria offers everyday Mexican street tacos, with white corn tortillas and fresh salsas handmade every day. There are three Taqueria La Ventana locations in Dallas, including one at the Dallas Farmers Market so take your pick for lunch or dinner.

The menu offers over 10 meat and veggie options. Taco meat choices include steak, chicken, pork, carnitas, shrimp, beef tongue, barbacoa and brisket. Pair with a side of guacamole or elote. Breakfast tacos are served all day, as well.

El Come Taco

2513 N. Fitzhugh Avenue

Established in 2013, El Come brings the roots of Mexico City to Dallas, serving traditional tacos. Located in East Dallas, the counter service taco shop offers so many taco options. From meat lovers to more adventurous tacos, such as the sesos — a veal brains taco—, there’s something to eat for whatever mood you’re in.

If you’re feeling adventurous, slip into the neighboring La Vuida Negra, also run by El Come owners and brothers Javier and Luis Villalva. Disguised as a bridal shop from the outside, this tiny, moody mezcal bar has become a fast local favorite.

Tacos, Bites, and Beats

1001 N. Riverfront Boulevard

After first hitting the scene as a food truck in 2017, this taco shop recently moved its Design District outpost to Texas Ale Project. The street taco concept serves breakfast (7 am to 11 am) and lunch (until 7 pm) every day except Sunday, with a variety of tacos including chicken tinga, beef, vegetarian, and carnitas.

Milagro Taco Cantina

440 Singleton Boulevard, Suite 100

Tacos Mariachi came back to West Dallas in 2022. Well, it has a new name — Milagro Taco Cantina — but the original menu of the beloved taco spot has returned with a few new highlights. Owned by Jesus Carmona, both Tacos Mariachi locations closed during the pandemic. Milagro, Spanish for “miracle,” is a result of these experiences. The menu is relatively the same as the taco shop Guy Fieri featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives in 2018. The popular pulpo (octopus), smoked salmon, and shrimp tacos remain hits. There is also a new ceviche tostada on the menu — the shrimp was a personal favorite.

Chilangos Tacos

Multiple Locations

With a new location in East Dallas, this Chingona Mexico City-inspired taqueria is taking over Dallas. It was created from the idea of going back to the basics and offering the most natural ways to serve tacos as if you were in Mexico. The menu has everything from al pastor to hongos and you can even ask for a surprise off menu taco. Carne asada tacos are another favorite, along with barbacoa. They also have ice-cold Jarritos of many different flavors and horchata to wash all those tacos down.

Taco y Vino

213 W. Eighth Street

A favorite spot in Bishop Arts, this taco and wine bar serves up some stellar tacos in an old home on Eighth Street. There’s a spacious outdoor patio and indoor seating to enjoy everything from cochinita pibil to crispy ahi tuna tacos. The 6 Tacos & Bottle of Wine is a popular deal for $45 — featuring mix-and-match tacos with a choice of a daily selection of red, white, or rose wine.

The Taco Stand

3227 McKinney Avenue, Suite 100

Recently opened in Uptown, this authentic taqueria comes from La Jolla, California. The menu includes carne asada, al pastor, pollo asado, mahi mahi, nopal, and several other tacos served with handmade tortillas. You’ll also find breakfast tacos like chorizo, mushrooms and spinach, bacon and egg, and more.

Más Street Tacos

1722 N. Market Street

Brand new to the West End, this new taco restaurant comes from restauranteur Jay Khan (who also owns nearby Eleven Kitchen & Cocktails, Chet’s, and more). Executive Chef Juan Sanchez, who currently oversees the kitchen at Khan’s newest concept The Liam’s Steakhouse, is also at the helm at Más. Counter service style, the shop offers breakfast tacos all day, al pastor, barbacoa, quesabirria, and more. All meats are smoked or marinated in-house and there are also quesadillas, sopas, tortas, burritos, and flautas on the menu.

Trompo

337 West Jefferson Boulevard

It almost closed for good earlier this year, but Luis Olvera’s Oak Cliff taco shop is still going strong after launching a GoFundMe to save his restaurant in January. Let’s make sure it stays open by visiting the spot that’s known for its secret family trompo recipe. Street tacos include barbacoa, bistek, paneer y poblano, signature pork trompo, and more.