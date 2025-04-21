Dallas’ 7 Best Tasting Menus — From Adventurous Dinners in Lower Greenville to the Back Room of Revolver Taco

Inside Revolver Taco Lounge in Deep Ellum, Purépecha is one of the best tasting menu experiences in Dallas. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

The Mansion Restaurant's tasting menu changes regularly, but currently features foie gras, hamachi crudo, and more. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Hokkaido scallops are a favorite on Monarch's latest tasting menu. (Courtesy of Maple Hospitality Group)

The Potato Churros at Georgie is a must-try appetizer on the new menu. (Photo by Beckley)

Part of Rye's new tasting menu, Dessert for Dinner features three unique bites. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

Sometimes it’s tough to narrow down which dishes to choose from an exciting restaurant’s menu, and you just wish someone would do the ordering for you. That’s where chefs’ tasting menus come into play. A tasting menu is curated by the chef to create an experience you won’t get picking a few things yourself. Ranging from the hits to more limited and off-menu items, tasting menus can vary from place to place. We’ve done the work for you and sampled some of the best tasting menus in Dallas, so you know just what to expect.

From whimsical and adventurous options in Lower Greenville to the popular back room at Revolver Taco Lounge, these are Dallas’ 7 Best Tasting Menus.