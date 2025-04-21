Rye Dallas tasting menus
Dallas’ 7 Best Tasting Menus — From Adventurous Dinners in Lower Greenville to the Back Room of Revolver Taco

Must-Try Chef-Curated Experiences

Sometimes it’s tough to narrow down which dishes to choose from an exciting restaurant’s menu, and you just wish someone would do the ordering for you. That’s where chefs’ tasting menus come into play. A tasting menu is curated by the chef to create an experience you won’t get picking a few things yourself. Ranging from the hits to more limited and off-menu items, tasting menus can vary from place to place. We’ve done the work for you and sampled some of the best tasting menus in Dallas, so you know just what to expect.

From whimsical and adventurous options in Lower Greenville to the popular back room at Revolver Taco Lounge, these are Dallas’ 7 Best Tasting Menus.

 

Rye

Lower Greenville

1920 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Rye Dallas tasting menus

Part of Rye's new tasting menu, Dessert for Dinner features three unique bites. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

One of our favorite meals last year, Rye’s new chef’s tasting menu is a wonderful adventure of 12 courses. Executed by Chef de Cuisine Jay Vopatek, some of the dishes change seasonally, but several favorites like the Dessert for Dinner, Edible Napkin, Za’atartare, and Cheeky Pun remain.

The Lower Greenville spot from owners Tanner Agar and Taylor Rause has always been a bit whimsical, but this new tasting experience takes adventurous dining to another level. ($185 per person)

Georgie

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie Dallas

The Potato Churros at Georgie is a must-try appetizer on the new menu. (Photo by Beckley)

Crafted by 2025 James Beard finalist RJ Yoakum, the Taste of Georgie tasting menu features eight courses. For spring, this includes snacks (such as Yoakum’s famous potato churro), tomato & free cheese, sea urchin, halibut, ricotta gnudi, spring lamb, coconut sherbert, and the chocolate & peanut butter candy bar. ($185 per person).

Guests can also add on a sommelier wine pairing for $150 per person.

Quarter Acre

Lower Greenville

2023 Greenville Avenue, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Quarter Acre

Quarter Acre just launched a new tasting menu in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

This New Zealand-inspired restaurant from chef Toby Archibald recently launched a new tasting menu in Lower Greenville. The seven-course dinner features classic Quarter Acre dishes as well as limited and unique items. The menu isn’t printed, so guests can expect a surprise presented by the server.

When we visited, we enjoyed a Texas petite oyster with passionfruit foam, parmesan arancini with duck prosciutto, Archibald’s popular Kingfish ceviche, duck rillettes with orange puree, BBQ’d cabbage, charred octopus with mole, and our favorite bite of the evening, seared duck breast with sweet potato mille feuille. For dessert, we adored the hazelnut profiterole. Guests also always leave Quarter Acre with a Lolly Bag to take a few more treats home. ($125 per person and optional wine pairings start at an additional $55 per person)

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch Dallas

The Hokkaido scallops are a favorite on Monarch's latest tasting menu. (Courtesy of Maple Hospitality Group)

This sky-high modern Italian restaurant at The National recently launched a new tasting menu. Soon, it will transition to its spring chef’s tasting menu. But we can confirm that if it’s anything like the winter chef’s tasting menu the restaurant is now wrapping up, it’s to be excited about.

The most recent menu features six courses including hamachi, winter chicories, Hokkaido scallops, dopo ravioli, a Rosewood wagyu filet with a delicious side of oxtail ragout with gnocchi, and a “connolo” for dessert. ($175 per person)

A wine pairing is also available to add on for $125 per person.

The Mansion Restaurant

Oak Lawn

2821 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Rosewood Mansion Tasting Menu Dallas

The Mansion Restaurant's tasting menu changes regularly, but currently features foie gras, hamachi crudo, and more. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

A Dallas icon, The Mansion Restaurant also offers a not-to-miss Discovery Tasting Menu executed by new Executive Chef Charles Olalia. Currently, the seven-course menu offers a hamachi crudo, foie gras terrine, spinach agnolotti, mushroom & leek risotto, fried quail, steak au poivre or Miyazaki A5 wagyu striploin, blood orange sherbert, and chocolate & honey tart. ($175 per person, and an additional $110 per person with wine pairing).

Guests can also opt for the vegetarian tasting — a five-course menu for $145 per person.

Purépecha

Deep Ellum

2701 Main Street, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Purepecha Dallas tasting menus

Inside Revolver Taco Lounge in Deep Ellum, Purépecha is one of the best tasting menu experiences in Dallas. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Inside Revolver Taco Lounge in Deep Ellum, Purépecha is one of the best tasting menu experiences in Dallas. From 2025 James Beard finalist Regino Rojas, the seven-course menu ($180 per person) showcases dishes of Michoacan, Mexico. In an intimate setting in the back room, with only a couple of tables available per night, the experience gets personal. There’s also a four-course option for $120 per person that is available in the front dining room.

On a recent visit, we enjoyed kanpachi crudo, sea bass, and pork chop slathered in a delicious guava mole. For dessert, there was an array of popular Mexican desserts, including tres leches, strawberries and cream, and buñuelos.

 

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Fearing’s Dallas

Fearing's offers an off-menu chef's tasting menu for $135 per person. (Courtesy)

Chef Dean Fearing’s namesake restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas offers a five-course chef’s tasting menu of his signature dishes. It’s not advertised on the menu but features a chef’s choice of dishes based on seasonality. ($135 per person, wine pairings can be added for $95 per person)

 

