Restaurants / Lists

The 10 Best Thai Restaurants in Dallas

Noodles, Fried Rice, and Go-To Curries

BY // 06.19.25
From classics to newbies, these are the best Thai restaurants in Dallas. (Courtesy of Si Lom)
Founded by chef Nikky Phinyawatana, Asian Mint has been serving some of the best New Bangkok-style cuisine since 2005. (Courtesy)
Malai Kitchen blends Thai and Vietnamese flavors in a polished space, complete with house-brewed beer and standout curries. (Courtesy)
In 2019, Family Thais opened in Dallas' West End and quickly became a local favorite. (Photo by Allison David Photography)
Located in the Dallas Farmers Market, Ka-Tip is a favorite for authentic Thai cuisine. (Courtesy of Ka-Tip)
Crushcraft is a staple Thai restaurant in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy of Crushcraft)
A classic Thai favorite, Royal Thai was established in 1992 in East Dallas’ Upper Greenville. (Courtesy of Royal Thai)
In 2024, Ka Thai expanded to a second location in The Hill. (Courtesy of Ka Thai)
A local Thai classic, Bangkok City Restaurant has been open in East Dallas for over 30 years. (Courtesy of Bangkok City)
Since 2012, Sakhuu Thai Cuisine has been serving stellar Thai and Lao cuisine in East Dallas. (Courtesy)
1
10

From classics to newbies, these are the best Thai restaurants in Dallas. (Courtesy of Si Lom)

2
10

Founded by chef Nikky Phinyawatana, this Thai restaurant has been serving some of the best New Bangkok-style cuisine since 2005. (Courtesy)

3
10

Malai Kitchen blends Thai and Vietnamese flavors in a polished space, complete with house-brewed beer and standout curries. (Courtesy)

4
10

In 2019, Family Thais opened in Dallas' West End and quickly became a local favorite. (Photo by Allison David Photography)

5
10

Located in the Dallas Farmers Market, Ka-Tip is a favorite for authentic Thai cuisine. (Courtesy of Ka-Tip)

6
10

Crushcraft is a staple Thai restaurant in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy of Crushcraft)

7
10

A classic Thai favorite, Royal Thai was established in 1992 in East Dallas’ Upper Greenville. (Courtesy of Royal Thai)

8
10

In 2024, Ka Thai expanded to a second location in The Hill. (Courtesy of Ka Thai)

9
10

A local Thai classic, Bangkok City Restaurant has been open in East Dallas for over 30 years. (Courtesy of Bangkok City)

10
10

Since 2012, Sakhuu Thai Cuisine has been serving stellar Thai and Lao cuisine in East Dallas. (Courtesy)

From go-to classics and hidden gems to newer local concepts, we’ve narrowed down 10 of the best Thai food spots in Dallas.

Asian Mint

Multiple Locations

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135
Dallas, TX 75243  |  Map

 

214-363-6655

Website

Asian Mint

Founded by chef Nikky Phinyawatana, this Thai restaurant has been serving some of the best New Bangkok-style cuisine since 2005. (Courtesy)

Founded by chef Nikky Phinyawatana, this Thai restaurant has been serving some of the best New Bangkok-style cuisine since 2005. The concept has since grown to three Dallas locations, and outposts in Richardson and Addison. Some favorite dishes include Pad Kee Mow, green and red curries, and green basil fried rice. Phinyawatana also offers a culinary tour to Thailand. This year’s takes place from November 1 through 10.

Malai Kitchen

Multiple Locations

3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 319
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-599-7857

Website

Malai Kitchen

Malai Kitchen blends Thai and Vietnamese flavors in a polished space, complete with house-brewed beer and standout curries. (Courtesy)

A hybrid Thai and Vietnamese concept, Malai Kitchen is a popular restaurant for noodles, curries, craft cocktails, and house-brewed beers. Originally opened in Uptown Dallas in 2011, husband-and-wife owners Braden and Yasmin Wages expanded to Southlake (with its own nano-brewery) and Fort Worth in 2016 and 2017. There’s also now a second location at Dallas’ Preston Center. As for drinks, the Thai PA is a favorite twist on the classic IPA, brewed with lemongrass, ginger, galangal, kaffir lime, cilantro, and more spices. For dishes, you can’t go wrong with the Drunken Noodles, Lemongrass Chicken, or Shrimp Pad Thai. And for a lighter meal, check out the Shrimp and Avocado salad.

Family Thais Asian Bistro

Downtown

208 N. Market Street, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

972-773-9950

Website

Family Thais

In 2019, Family Thais opened in Dallas' West End and quickly became a local favorite. (Photo by Allison David Photography)

Opened in 2019 Dallas’ West End, Family Thais was founded by husband and wife Jab and Tony Street. Native to Thailand, Jab was trained to cook at home, and Tony is also the owner of Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse. The vast menu includes everything from curries and stir fries to noodles and bahn mi sandwiches. There’s also a menu just for bubble teas, lemonades, and Thai coffee. Also, don’t forget to try some of the appetizers including the crispy spring rolls with vegetables and sweet and sour sauce.

Ka-Tip Thai Street Food

Downtown

1011 S. Pearl Expressway, Suite 190
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-238-2232

Website

Ka-Tip Thai Street Food

Located in the Dallas Farmers Market, Ka-Tip is a favorite for authentic Thai cuisine. (Courtesy of Ka-Tip)

Initially opened as a pop-up restaurant at the Dallas Farmers Market, Ka-Tip Street Food quickly expanded into a permanent location inside of the Harvest Lofts in 2019. The spot comes from George Kaiho (former Jettison bar manager, current Tei-An bartender) and his wife Yuyee Sakpanichkul Kaiho. Some popular menu items include Pad Thai, green curry, and Pad Ka Prow. They also offer unique Thai drinks like a Cha Thai black tea, Thai coffee, and the Manao Anchan — a honey limeaid with butterfly pea flower.

Crushcraft Thai Eats

Uptown

2688 LaClede Street, Unit 100
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Crushcraft Thai Dallas

Crushcraft is a staple Thai restaurant in Dallas. (Courtesy of Crushcraft)

Located in newly reimagined The QUAD in Uptown Dallas, this family-owned restaurant opened in 2014 as a fast-casual spot for quality Thai food. Crushcraft is known for their OG Phat Thai, Phat Ke Mao, Khao Soi (coconut milk-based curry), and more. Thai iced tea, local craft beer, and Thai beer are also available to pair with your meal.

Royal Thai

East Dallas

5500 Greenville Avenue, Suite 608
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-691-3555

Website

Royal Thai Dallas

A classic Thai favorite, Royal Thai was established in 1992 in East Dallas’ Upper Greenville. (Courtesy of Royal Thai)

A classic Thai favorite, Royal Thai was established in 1992 in East Dallas’ Upper Greenville. Popular dishes include the Pad Thai, Tulip dumplings, and green curry. Open for lunch and dinner, the spot offers everything from satay and spring rolls to stir fry and Thai specialties like the Royal Thai Hot Plate — a combination of seafood, asparagus, mushrooms, carrots, and sriracha white sauce.

Ka Thai

Multiple Locations

3220 McKinney Avenue, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

469-291-7995

Website

Ka Thai Dallas

In 2024, Ka Thai expanded to a second location in The Hill. (Courtesy of Ka Thai)

Ka Thai opened in 2018 and has quickly become a top spot to enjoy noodles, salads, curries, stir fry, and fried rice. In 2022, this favorite modern Dallas Thai restaurant moved to Uptown. And now, there are two more outposts at The Hill and Hillcrest Village. Popular items include the Pad Thai, Pad Kee Maw, Thai Basil Rice, and Papaya Salads. Add on sides like sticky rice or a green tea ice cream to complete your meal.

Si Lom Thai Asian Fusion

Oak Lawn

3300 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-780-0983

Website

Si Lom Thai Dallas

From classics to newbies, these are the best Thai restaurants in Dallas. (Courtesy of Si Lom)

This Asian fusion restaurant in Oak Lawn is a gem for Thai cuisine in Dallas. Make sure to try the Tom Kha Soup, Pad Thai, and mango sticky rice as it’s some of the best in Dallas. The extensive menu also offers popular dishes like the crispy spring rolls, yellow curry, and basil fried rice. Also, check out the Thai iced coffee or iced tea.

Bangkok City

East Dallas

4301 Bryan Street, Suite 101
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-824-6200

Website

Bangkok City Dallas

A local Thai classic, Bangkok City Restaurant has been open in East Dallas for over 30 years. (Courtesy of Bangkok City)

A local Thai classic, Bangkok City Restaurant has been open in East Dallas for over 30 years. Specializing in authentic Thai cuisine, the spot offers everything from duck curries to noodles and fried rice. The restaurant boasts popular dishes that have kept customers continually coming back for three decades. Thai teas and coffees, as well as sticky rice and ice cream are also available.

Sakhuu Thai Cuisine

East Dallas

4801 Bryan Street, Suite 100
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Sakhuu Thai Dallas

Since 2012, Sakhuu Thai Cuisine has been serving stellar Thai and Lao cuisine in East Dallas. (Courtesy)

Since 2012, Sakhuu Thai Cuisine has been serving stellar Thai and Lao cuisine in East Dallas. Founded by Kyla Phomsavanh, the local spot has since expanded to outposts in Richardson and Plano. Must-try dishes include Pad Thai, stuffed chicken wings, and Tom Kha soup.

 

