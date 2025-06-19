The 10 Best Thai Restaurants in Dallas

A hybrid Thai and Vietnamese concept, Malai Kitchen is a popular restaurant for noodles, curries, craft cocktails, and house-brewed beers. Originally opened in Uptown Dallas in 2011, husband-and-wife owners Braden and Yasmin Wages expanded to Southlake (with its own nano-brewery) and Fort Worth in 2016 and 2017. There’s also now a second location at Dallas’ Preston Center. As for drinks, the Thai PA is a favorite twist on the classic IPA, brewed with lemongrass, ginger, galangal, kaffir lime, cilantro, and more spices. For dishes, you can’t go wrong with the Drunken Noodles, Lemongrass Chicken, or Shrimp Pad Thai. And for a lighter meal, check out the Shrimp and Avocado salad.