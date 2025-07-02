Since 1998, Stoney's Wine Lounge has been offering hard-to-find wines in Dallas. (Courtesy of Hollywood/Santa Monica Neighborhood Association)

Opened in Bishop Arts in 2022, Blind Bishop offers many classes and tastings to learn about wine. (Courtesy)

In 2024, owners Carissa and Kenneth Stephens brought their winery and tasting room concept from Houston to Dallas’ Victory Park. (Courtesy)

Valle also has a subscription wine club with options of one, two, or three bottles per month, as well as 10 percent off all in-store purchases at Vinito. (Courtesy)

The first Texas location of Barcelona Wine Bar is located just off Henderson Avenue.

As far as Dallas wine bars go, Times Ten Cellars is a Lakewood staple. (Courtesy)

Opened in Bishop Arts in 2023, Ampelos is a natural wine bar with a "wine-dow" on its patio. (Courtesy)

Leela's third location is now open in Uptown. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

When we’re searching for a wine bar to hang out at for an hour or two, we look for three things: cozy ambiance, snacks, and great vino. Dallas has recently upped its game when it comes to the variety of wine shops and bars to explore around the city. There are always the classics in Lakewood, but Bishop Arts is the leader in the number of wine bars that made this list (four!).

Over the past few years, the neighborhood has gained several new spots including natural wine and Mexican wine-focused bars. There’s even one that offers a Wine 101 class if you’re interested in diving in deeper.

These are Dallas’ 10 Best Wine Bars.