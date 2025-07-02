Dallas’ 10 Best Wine Bars
From Natural to Hard-to-Find Vinos, These Local Spots Deliver The GoodsBY Megan Ziots // 07.02.25
Leela's is the cutest, coziest wine bar in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)
Leela's third location is now open in Uptown. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Opened in Bishop Arts in 2023, Ampelos is a natural wine bar with a "wine-dow" on its patio. (Courtesy)
As far as Dallas wine bars go, Times Ten Cellars is a Lakewood staple. (Courtesy)
Neighborhood Cellar is a wine store and bar in Bishop Arts.
Bodega Wine Bar in Lakewood serves wine flights and cheese and charcuterie boards. (Courtesy)
The first Texas location of Barcelona Wine Bar is located just off Henderson Avenue.
Valle also has a subscription wine club with options of one, two, or three bottles per month, as well as 10 percent off all in-store purchases at Vinito. (Courtesy)
In 2024, owners Carissa and Kenneth Stephens brought their winery and tasting room concept from Houston to Dallas’ Victory Park. (Courtesy)
Opened in Bishop Arts in 2022, Blind Bishop offers many classes and tastings to learn about wine. (Courtesy)
Since 1998, Stoney's Wine Lounge has been offering hard-to-find wines in Dallas. (Courtesy of Hollywood/Santa Monica Neighborhood Association)
When we’re searching for a wine bar to hang out at for an hour or two, we look for three things: cozy ambiance, snacks, and great vino. Dallas has recently upped its game when it comes to the variety of wine shops and bars to explore around the city. There are always the classics in Lakewood, but Bishop Arts is the leader in the number of wine bars that made this list (four!).
Over the past few years, the neighborhood has gained several new spots including natural wine and Mexican wine-focused bars. There’s even one that offers a Wine 101 class if you’re interested in diving in deeper.
These are Dallas’ 10 Best Wine Bars.
This intimate Bishop Arts wine bar/bottle shop was founded by partners and natural wine devotees Genvieve Weaver and Jessica Martinez in 2023. Daily features are always changing, so you can try something new from their collection of natural, ethically sourced wines, even if you visit every day.
But our favorite parts of this charming wine bar? The “wine-dow,” a patio window where your glass of vino is handed to you after ordering from a QR code. Also, their resident kitty named CC is absolutely adorable.
A hidden Lakewood gem for the past two decades, this winery/wine bar works with Texas and California vineyards to source their vino — including from their own vineyard in Alpine. The spot includes an indoor tasting room and outdoor patio, as well as event spaces for parties. To really experience the Times Ten Cellars wines, you can order a flight of three two-ounce pours. There’s Go Bordeaux!, Unique Reds, Light & Bright, and more options. Times Ten also boasts a wide variety of cheese boards, dips, salads, flatbreads, and desserts.
Neighborhood Cellar
Bishop Arts
246 W Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
The charming Bishop Arts wine bar offers in-house tastings with snacks. There are so many kinds of wines to choose from here including Australian, French, Argentinian, South African, and more varietals. Have a glass at the bar or on the patio, or join Neighborhood Cellar’s wine club, where you can choose from one to four bottles a month to try. Members receive 10 percent off all in-store purchases.
Another popular Lakewood spot, this wine bar serves glasses, bottles, and flights in a cozy atmosphere (complete with a crackling fireplace and ample amounts of stone). Racks of wine bottles line the walls giving you almost too many options to choose from. Thankfully, you can try a flight to get acquainted and pair with a cheese board or charcuterie.
Barcelona Wine Bar
Knox-Henderson
5016 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Opened in 2020, this Spanish-Mediterranean-influenced wine haven is housed in a historic former tin factory. Curated by Gretchen Thomas, the wine list covers a range of Spanish regions, grape varieties, and winemaking styles. You can choose from flights of aperitivos, natural wines, and Grenache, or ask for a little input from your server — they make excellent guides for the lesser-known grapes. With indoor dining and an outdoor patio, Texas’ first Barcelona Wine Bar is also great to grab a bite like charcuterie, cheeses, tapas, and paella.
A Lower Greenville staple (and now with locations in Uptown and Trophy Club), Leela’s is one of the most aesthetically pleasing wine bars in Dallas. From the white brick exterior with patio tables to the often decorated interior, this place has got the charm. The wine bar also has so many different kinds of wines on tap to try, as well as cocktails and beer. Don’t miss the pizzas and charcuterie.
Co-founders of Vinito, the first Mexican Wine shop in Bishop Arts, Arturo Flores and Eduardo Mendoza debuted this new wine bar and cocktail lounge last fall. The menu offers various glasses and bottles of Mexican wines, from tintos (reds) to blanquitos (whites) to naturales. Valle also has a subscription wine club with options of one, two, or three bottles per month, as well as 10 percent off all in-store purchases at Vinito.
In 2024, owners Carissa and Kenneth Stephens brought their winery and tasting room concept from Houston to Dallas’ Victory Park (it took over the former Burgundy Swine space). Pur Noire was the first Black-owned winery in Houston, and they realized that in their wine club, Dallasites were the largest customer base outside of the Bayou City — hence, the expansion.
Under their label, wine lovers will find reds, whites, and rosés from California vineyards.
Opened in Bishop Arts in 2022, this wine bar comes from Dilek Caner, a Master of Wine — a title currently held by only 417 people around the world. Blind Bishop doesn’t just serve vino, but teaches about it with seminars and classes. The spot offers a weekly free wine tasting on most Saturdays between 4 pm and 6 pm, and the wine shop offers about 300 different kinds of wine. You can also pair your glass with bites ranging from a hummus plate to New York strip steak.
The next Wine 101 takes place on July 30.
Opened in Dallas in 1998 by Stone and Diana Savage, this Lakewood wine bar began as a retail store situated in a circa 1936 Humble oil station. It quickly became the spot to shop hard-to-find, unusual wines in Dallas. It’s now both a store and lounge where guests can sip on glasses of wine and enjoy jazz music.