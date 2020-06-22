Now’s Your Chance to Ask Favorite Local Chefs or Tastemakers Anything

It’s a good week to be a fan of Dallas’ vibrant dining scene. Starting today, a new online charity auction, Ask Chefs Anything, is being held to help support immigrant restaurant workers in Dallas, many of whom have been severely impacted by the economic effects of Covid-19. Through Thursday, June 25, participants are invited to bid on 30 Zoom minutes with the local chef or tastemaker of their choosing to learn their favorite recipe, get cooking tips, and — of course — ask them anything.

Get tips on crafting the perfect ceviche from José’s AQ Pittman or ask Misti Norris how she comes up with her beautifully edited Petra and the Beast menu. Find out how Matt McCallister sources the best ingredients and where Dude, Sweet Chocolate’s Katherine Clapner gets her inspiration for her more out-there sweet treats. You get to ask Stephan Pyles and Tre Wilcox literally anything (within reason).

(Photo by Luis Carrillo)

Even local food writers and tastemakers are involved liked Leslie Brenner, D Magazine‘s Eve Hill-Agnus, Jim Schutze, and Michalene Busico are auctioning off their expertise in the food world.

The idea for Ask Chefs Anything came from Gaeleen Quinn and Anna Polonsky, two New York startup founders and food industry veterans who wanted to help the food service community they felt was most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis: immigrant workers. With the goal of supporting 250 families per city, Quinn and Polonsky teamed up with Dallas charity Harvest Project Food Rescue to distribute fresh produce and groceries to families in need.

Bidding (which starts at $100) is now live for Ask Chefs Anything and will be open until June 25 at 8 pm. Once the auction is closed, winners will be emailed to coordinate a Zoom call with their chef or tastemaker.