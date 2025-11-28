Restaurants / Lists

Where to Eat in Dallas For Christmas — Your Guide to the Best Restaurants for Dinner or Brunch

Top Local Spots Offering Beef Wellington, Prime Rib, and More Special Holiday Dishes

BY //
Catch Dallas Christmas

CATCH Dallas unveils Christmas Eve and Day menus this holiday season. (Courtesy)

Turkey Day has passed, meaning Christmas will be here before we know it. If you don’t plan on cooking at home this year, there are plenty of Dallas restaurants offering special holiday menus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

From upscale hotels to brand-new spots, these are the best Dallas restaurants to dine in for dinner or brunch this Christmas.

Nuri Steakhouse

Uptown

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Nuri Steakhouse Dallas (Photo by Kayla Enright)

This Christmas Eve, go big with a meal at Nuri Steakhouse. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

On Christmas Eve, this glitzy new Dallas steakhouse is hosting dinner with chef specials in addition to its regular menu. From 5 pm to 8 pm, book a reservation to enjoy gumbo (the NOLA or Korean way), caviar service, a seafood tower, and a variety of Texas wagyu filets such as a 36-ounce tomahawk, 40-ounce porterhouse, and more.

Meridian

Northeast Dallas

5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-659-6382

Website

Meridian Dallas

Meridian is open this Christmas Eve for those looking to enjoy an elevated dining experience. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

This recently reopened restaurant at The Village Dallas will be open on Christmas Eve for an elevated dining experience. From 4:30 pm to 10 pm, dishes from Meridian’s entirely new menu will be served. Don’t miss the Snake River White Sturgeon, Foie & Sea Island Cornbread, steak tartare, and so much more.

Stillwell’s

Harwood District

2575 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Stillwell’s Dallas Christmas

Celebrate Christmas Day at Hotel Swexan's signature steakhouse, Stillwell's. (Courtesy)

On Christmas Day, this steakhouse at Hotel Swexan in the Harwood District of offering a special beef Wellington for $95, alongside its a la carte offerings. The dish comes with potato purée, roasted carrots, and truffle bordelaise. You can also pair each course with wines and signature cocktails.

Avra Dallas

Uptown

300 Crescent Court, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Enclosed Patio_3

The enclosed patio at Avra Dallas is the place to be. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Opened just recently at The Crescent in Uptown Dallas, this upscale Greek restaurant from New York is featuring special a la carte dishes on Christmas Eve. Chef specials include prime rib, lobster mac and cheese, truffled mashed potatoes, and grilled artichokes. Holiday cocktails will also be available in addition to the regular drink menu. Avra is open from 11 am to 1 pm on December 24.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Dean’s Kitchen

Chef Dean Fearing's namesake restaurant is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. (Courtesy)

Celebrate Christmas Eve or Christmas Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas’ signature restaurant. For $50 to $175 per person, Fearing’s will offer a three-course dinner menu on December 24 and a special brunch on December 25.

Le PasSage

Knox-Henderson

4205 Buena Vista Street, Suite 130
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Reception Area at Le PasSage © Evan Sung

Le PasSage was designed by Austin architect Michael Hsu to resemble the Orient Express. (Photo by Evan Sung)

On Christmas Eve, this upscale Asian restaurant (from the same owners as Georgie) at The Terminal at Katy Trail is offering a three-course set menu for $105 per person.

Crown Block

Downtown

300 Reunion Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Crown Block Dallas

New Head Sushi Chef at Crown Block, Kesao Otake, has crafted a new must-try sushi menu at the sky-high Dallas restaurant. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

For $115++ (items are priced for individual purchase) per person, this steakhouse at the top of Reunion Tower is offering a Christmas Eve Prime Rib Dinner. The meal will start with caviar cones and a handroll trio ($26). The entree will feature prime rib ($68) with mashed potatoes, charred broccolini, and Yorkshire pudding. Dessert will be a Santa’s Cookie Baked Alaska ($15).

Knife Italian

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

Website

Knife Italian Steak

This Christmas, enjoy a curated experience at Knife Italian Steak. (Courtesy)

This Italian steakhouse at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is serving special dinners on Christmas Eve and Day. Both can be booked through Knife’s OpenTable Experience reservation link. The restaurant will offer its full menu alongside chef-curated à la carte holiday specials.

Catch Dallas

Uptown

3005 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Catch Dallas Christmas

CATCH Dallas unveils Christmas Eve and Day menus this holiday season. (Courtesy)

This holiday season, this Uptown seafood spot is offering Christmas Eve and Day dinner menus. Highlights include toro crudo ($42), caviar service ($35 each), fresh white truffles ($70), Hokkaido uni ($35), Texas wagyu ribeye ($130), and peppermint “Hit Me” Cake ($26).

