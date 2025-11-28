Where to Eat in Dallas For Christmas — Your Guide to the Best Restaurants for Dinner or Brunch
Top Local Spots Offering Beef Wellington, Prime Rib, and More Special Holiday DishesBY Megan Ziots //
Turkey Day has passed, meaning Christmas will be here before we know it. If you don’t plan on cooking at home this year, there are plenty of Dallas restaurants offering special holiday menus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
From upscale hotels to brand-new spots, these are the best Dallas restaurants to dine in for dinner or brunch this Christmas.
On Christmas Eve, this glitzy new Dallas steakhouse is hosting dinner with chef specials in addition to its regular menu. From 5 pm to 8 pm, book a reservation to enjoy gumbo (the NOLA or Korean way), caviar service, a seafood tower, and a variety of Texas wagyu filets such as a 36-ounce tomahawk, 40-ounce porterhouse, and more.
Meridian
Northeast Dallas
5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX | Map
This recently reopened restaurant at The Village Dallas will be open on Christmas Eve for an elevated dining experience. From 4:30 pm to 10 pm, dishes from Meridian’s entirely new menu will be served. Don’t miss the Snake River White Sturgeon, Foie & Sea Island Cornbread, steak tartare, and so much more.
On Christmas Day, this steakhouse at Hotel Swexan in the Harwood District of offering a special beef Wellington for $95, alongside its a la carte offerings. The dish comes with potato purée, roasted carrots, and truffle bordelaise. You can also pair each course with wines and signature cocktails.
Opened just recently at The Crescent in Uptown Dallas, this upscale Greek restaurant from New York is featuring special a la carte dishes on Christmas Eve. Chef specials include prime rib, lobster mac and cheese, truffled mashed potatoes, and grilled artichokes. Holiday cocktails will also be available in addition to the regular drink menu. Avra is open from 11 am to 1 pm on December 24.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Celebrate Christmas Eve or Christmas Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas’ signature restaurant. For $50 to $175 per person, Fearing’s will offer a three-course dinner menu on December 24 and a special brunch on December 25.
On Christmas Eve, this upscale Asian restaurant (from the same owners as Georgie) at The Terminal at Katy Trail is offering a three-course set menu for $105 per person.
For $115++ (items are priced for individual purchase) per person, this steakhouse at the top of Reunion Tower is offering a Christmas Eve Prime Rib Dinner. The meal will start with caviar cones and a handroll trio ($26). The entree will feature prime rib ($68) with mashed potatoes, charred broccolini, and Yorkshire pudding. Dessert will be a Santa’s Cookie Baked Alaska ($15).
This Italian steakhouse at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is serving special dinners on Christmas Eve and Day. Both can be booked through Knife’s OpenTable Experience reservation link. The restaurant will offer its full menu alongside chef-curated à la carte holiday specials.
This holiday season, this Uptown seafood spot is offering Christmas Eve and Day dinner menus. Highlights include toro crudo ($42), caviar service ($35 each), fresh white truffles ($70), Hokkaido uni ($35), Texas wagyu ribeye ($130), and peppermint “Hit Me” Cake ($26).