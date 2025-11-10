Puerto Cocina & Bar Dallas
Set to open this December, Puerto Cocina & Bar is a seafood-forward concept from Gerado Barrera and Mauricio Gallegos. (Rendering courtesy of Puerto Cocina & Bar/Coeval Studio)

Dallas-based Coevál Studio led the interior design on the project creating an elegant-yet-relaxed space that echoes the contemporary coastal direction of the concept as envisioned by Barrera and Gallegos. (Rendering courtesy of Puerto Cocina & Bar/Coeval Studio)

We don't know much about the new spot yet, except that Alara offered a tasty chicken kebab pita at Chefs for Farmers this year. (Photo by Laura Anne Burgos)

Another new addition to the Design District this December (going into the former El Bolero space), La Lupita Taco & Mezcal hails from Los Cabos. (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Openings

5 New Restaurant Openings in Dallas’ Design District This Fall

A Baja-Inspired Spot from Ayahuasca Cantina Owners, Modern Mediterranean, Tacos & Mezcal, and More to Look Forward To

BY //
With fall restaurant openings in full swing, we’ve noticed that there are still tons of new spots set to debut in the Dallas Design District this fall. So, we thought we’d zero on on the neighborhood’s ever-growing culinary scene as it gears up to introduce five new dining concepts by the end of this year.

Puerto Cocina & Bar

155 River Edge Drive

From the owners of Xaman Cafe and Ayahuasca Cantina comes a new Baja-inspired restaurant in the Design District. Set to open this December, Puerto Cocina & Bar is a seafood-forward concept from Gerado Barrera and Mauricio Gallegos. Designed by Coeval Studio, the space features a “contemporary coastal direction” with handmade ceramics, natural textiles, and a warm color palette. As for the menu, the culinary program is being developed in partnership with Oh Hi! Hospitality, a new group from Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, Victor E. Rojas, and Carlos Marquez (who are opening Eledi later this year). Highlights include a raw bar, crudos and tiraditos, house-made tortillas, shellfish, and roe/caviar. The wine list will also emphasize Mexican vino, while the cocktail program will be a continuation of the one at Ayahuasca. There will also be a coffee program, breakfast, lunch, and grab-and-go items, as well as dinner.

Alara Modern Mediterranean

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 120

Also opening in the former Pakpao space in the Design District this fall, this new Mediterranean restaurant comes from Chef Onur Akan (Founder of Chef Akan Experiences, a private chef and fine dining catering company). We don’t know much about the new spot yet, except that Alara offered a tasty chicken kebab pita at Chefs for Farmers this year.

La Lupita Dallas
Another new addition to the Design District this December (going into the former El Bolero space), La Lupita Taco & Mezcal hails from Los Cabos. (Courtesy)

La Lupita Taco & Mezcal

1201 Oak Lawn Avenue

Another new addition to the neighborhood this December (going into the former El Bolero space), La Lupita Taco & Mezcal hails from Los Cabos. This is the brand’s first entry into the U.S. It serves tacos, Peruvian ceviche, wagyu tostados, and a vast menu of mezcals.

Maroma

1333 Oak Lawn Avenue

Chef Omar Flores (who just debuted Casa Brasa in the Park Cities) also has a new coastal Mexican restaurant from his Big Dill Hospitality group (along with the Marshi Family), headed to the Design District this fall. Maroma will open at the brand new Thirteen Thirty Three Building on Oak Lawn Avenue. According to a release, the menu at Maroma will be “inspired by the ceviches, aguachiles, specialty seafood dishes, and mesquite grilled meats perfected in the region. Pristine seafood and prime steaks take center stage with a modern, sophisticated yet simple approach to each plate.”

JoSeon
Jo’Seon Wagyu Omakase will offer dinner and a show (with AI enhancements on projection screens) when it opens in Dallas’ Design District this fall. (Courtesy)

Jo’Seon

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue

This new Korean omakase restaurant focusing on Japanese A5 wagyu is opening in the neighborhood this fall. It will go into the former Shodo space and feature six cuts of premium A5 wagyu and fresh fish directly from Japan, “AI enhancements” on projection screens, and the opportunity to book private limo transportation service to/from your meal via the restaurant’s dedicated concierge team.

