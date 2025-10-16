Our 7 Favorite Decadent Desserts in Dallas

The Smoked Tea Donut at Le PasSage is a warm brioche donut served with burnt cinnamon sugar and Lapsang Souchong Sabayon. (Photo by Beckley)

When dining out in Dallas, it’s important to surround yourself with good people, and by that I mean people who know ordering dessert is a non-negotiable. No incredible meal is complete without a little “little treat” to cleanse the palette and end the night on the right note. Thankfully, Dallas does desserts extremely well. Our in-house editors conferred (a meeting of the minds) and determined our collective favorite decadent desserts in Dallas.

Let’s just say, none of us decline a look at the dessert menu. We’re journalists, after all.

Chocolate y Pepitas at The Mexican

A dark chocolate cake with chocolate fudge frosting and candied pepitas, the Chocolate y Pepitas is a fan-favorite at The Mexican. We asked PaperCity magazine’s editor-in-chief, Billy Fong, for his favorite dessert in Dallas, and this was his top pick. Fong said, “It is beyond decadent with layer after layer of every imaginable chocolate vice — and once in a while that’s needed in life.”

Banana Semifreddo Baked Alaska and The Soda Fountain Sundae at Mister Charles

We’ll market the desserts at Mister Charles like we’re hyping up a new Taylor Swift album and say it has “no skips.”

If you’re a banana lover like PaperCity‘s resident food editor Megan Ziots, the Baked Alaska at Duro Hospitality’s crown jewel, Mister Charles, is a must-try. Take a scoop of the toasted meringue exterior to find a creamy banana pudding ice cream cake inside.

Digital Executive Editor Melissa Smrekar, however, cannot resist The Soda Foundation Sundae, Mister Charles’ homage to the cherished Highland Park Soda Fountain that occupied Mister Charles’ address for more than a century. She says, “A dignified waiter constructs the sundae table side according to your wishes, though I say you opt in for sprinkles. It’s perfect.”

Signature Pecan Ball at Café Pacific

As Dallasites, how could we *not* include Café Pacific’s signature Pecan Ball in this list? Vanilla bean ice cream is rolled in toasted pecans, drizzled with a house chocolate sauce, and garnished with an almond tuile. Like an elegant frozen candy bar, the dessert is deeply steeped in Dallas restaurant lore. Quite simply, it’s a must.

As Smrekar revealed in her IYKYK guide to off-the-menu ordering in Dallas, a HALF-SIZE Pecan Ball also exists… if you know to ask for it. As she wrote then, “I cannot tell you if it was cheaper (or even actually smaller?), but the very existence of the Half Pecan Ball delights me.”

Chocolate Cake at Mot Hai Ba and Pillar

A massive slice of chocolate beet cake can be found at both of Chef Peja Krstic’s Dallas restaurants. It features cassia mascarpone and chocolate mousse, mirror glaze (shoutout to Jeremiah Fisher), and toasted hazelnuts on top. Trust the opinion of Ziots, who calls it “one of those desserts you don’t want to stop eating until it’s gone.”

Italian Sundae at il Bracco

“Blame the fact that I’m a Gemini,” Smrekar says, “but I love the sharp contrast of sweet and salty in Il Bracco’s signature Italian Sundae.” Vanilla ice cream drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and topped with fresh whipped cream, chopped pistachios, and sprinkled with sea salt, the Italian Sundae is a dessert to write home about. It’s a lavish “club pour” of olive oil, but don’t knock it until you try it.

Le PasSage Donut at Le PasSage

When we visited this new Asian restaurant at The Terminal at Katy Trail last year, we were impressed by the innovative desserts crafted by pastry chef Dyan Ng. One Ziots hasn’t stopped thinking about is the smoked tea donut — a warm brioche donut served with burnt cinnamon sugar and Lapsang Souchong Sabayon.

Next time a waiter says, “And how are we feeling about dessert?” I hope you reply, “We’re feeling very good about it.”