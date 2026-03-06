Restaurants / Lists

Dallas’ Best Restaurants For Easter Brunch — Special Menus and Over-the-Top Hotel Experiences

Celebrate at Top Fine Dining Spots Like Mister Charles, Avra, Hotel Swexan, and More

BY //
Avra Easter Brunch Dallas

Avra Dallas is hosting Easter Brunch this year. (Courtesy)

Easter lands on the calendar a bit earlier this year. It’s less than a month away — on Sunday, April 5, to be exact. If you haven’t booked your brunch reservation yet, do not fret. From local fine dining spots like Michelin-recommended Mister Charles and Georgie offering special prix fixe menus to elegant hotel brunch buffets at Hotel Swexan and The Adolphus, this is our guide to the best restaurants for Easter brunch in Dallas this year.

Mister Charles

Knox-Henderson

3219 Knox Street, Suite 170
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

A grand entrance at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

A grand entrance at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

This Michelin-recommended restaurant in the Knox District is hosting an Easter Brunch experience on Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm for $125 per person. The three-course prix fixe menu will feature options including Vadouvan Crab Cake and Brioche French Toast with bananas foster and Chantilly for the first course. Entrée selections are amongst Painted Hills Beef Filet, Halibut, and Peekeytoe Crab Eggs Benedict. And for dessert, the choice is between the Pistachio Tiramisu and the Chocolate Gateau.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch Easter Dallas

Celebrate Easter at Dallas' Monarch this year. (Courtesy)

On Easter Sunday, another Michelin-recommended spot is also celebrating with a brunch. The sky-high Italian steakhouse, Monarch, is offering a prix fixe menu for $125 per adult ($35 for kids 12 and under) from 10 am to 2 pm.

Nuri Steakhouse

Uptown

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Nuri Steakhouse Dallas (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Spanning 9,500 square feet, Nuri was designed by award-winning interior design firm AvroKO. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Recently named one of the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, this Uptown fine dining spot will be open for Easter Brunch from 11 am to 2 pm on April 5. An exclusive prix-fixe menu will be available.

Georgie

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie’s Knox District Restaurant

Opened in 2019 in Knox-Henderson, Georgie comes from local restaurateur Stephan Courseau.

For $100 per person, celebrate Easter at this Knox Street, Michelin-recognized gem with a set menu prepared by Chef Bruno Davaillon.

Night Rooster

Design District

1000 N. Riverfront Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Jumbo Wagyu Cheeseburger Potstickers (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The Jumbo Wagyu Cheeseburger Potstickers at Night Rooster are a must-try appetizer. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Brand new to the Design District, this upscale Chinese restaurant is offering a Dim Sum Brunch on Easter Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. Guests will be able to enjoy a curated selection of dim sum and signature Night Rooster dishes crafted under the direction of “The Dumpling Queen of Los Angeles,” Chef Shirley Chung.

The Adolphus

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Adolphus Dallas

The Adolphus hotel hosts elegant brunches for holidays during the year. (Courtesy)

For $140 per adult ($50 for kids), The Adolphus hotel in downtown Dallas is hosting an elegant Easter brunch buffet in its Grand Ballroom from 10 am to 2 pm on April 5. The buffet includes carving stations, pasta & risotto, omelets, raw bar, specialty desserts, and more.

Avra Dallas

Uptown

300 Crescent Court, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Avra Easter Brunch Dallas

Avra Dallas is hosting Easter Brunch this year. (Courtesy)

On April 5, this Mediterranean restaurant from New York is hosting a brunch experience from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday featuring Avra’s full brunch menu, as well as exclusive Easter specials.

Hôtel Swexan

Harwood District

2575 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

hotel swexan lobby isabelles harwood district uptown (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Hotel Swexan will host an Easter Bunny Brunch this year. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

For $140 per person, the Harwood District’s Hotel Swexan is hosting an Easter Bunny Brunch in its Grand Ballroom. Three seatings include 9:30 am, 12 pm, and 2:30 pm. The buffet will feature seasonal favorites, chef-driven specialties, and spring desserts. A full-service bar will be available, with options to purchase bottomless mimosas or Bloody Mary’s beforehand. And of course, the Easter Bunny will be there to delight families, as well as live bunnies for photo ops.

El Carlos Elegante

Design District

1400 N. Riverfront Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

El Carlos Elegante Dallas

Make sure to start with a few of the One-Hitters at El Carlos Elegante. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)

Another Michelin-recommended concept from the owners of Mister Charles, El Carlos Elegante, is celebrating Easter with brunch from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday. For $99 per person, a prix-fixe menu will be served family-style.

It’ll feature one-hitters like a Crab Cake Tostada and Squash Tetelita, starter options such as Yellowfin Ceviche, Empanadas Poblano, and Torrejas Tres Leches. For mains, guests can enjoy Prime Beef Carne Asada with chilaquiles and two fried eggs, Halibut a la Veracruzana, or Roasted Shishitos with crème fraîche. Guava Cheesecake will be the dessert, and there will also be special brunch cocktail offerings.

Special Series

Texas Artists

Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
read full series
The Birdsall Residences

Curated Collection

Swipe
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas
FOR SALE

7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,899,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
5420 Surrey Circle
Devonshire
FOR SALE

5420 Surrey Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
5420 Surrey Circle
4024 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

4024 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$7,395,000 Learn More about this property
Jamie Ashby
This property is listed by: Jamie Ashby (646) 620-6676 Email Realtor
4024 Marquette Street
3216 Glade Road
Colleyville
FOR SALE

3216 Glade Road
Colleyville, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3216 Glade Road
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
1918 Olive Street #402
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #402
Dallas, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Beth Gilbert
This property is listed by: Beth Gilbert (214) 444-4176 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #402
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
5525 Charlestown Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5525 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,625,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5525 Charlestown Drive
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4428 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,110,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
11219 Leachman Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11219 Leachman Circle
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11219 Leachman Circle
4085 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4085 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mindy Robbins
This property is listed by: Mindy Robbins (214) 282-1977 Email Realtor
4085 Amherst Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X