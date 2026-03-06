Dallas’ Best Restaurants For Easter Brunch — Special Menus and Over-the-Top Hotel Experiences

Make sure to start with a few of the One-Hitters at El Carlos Elegante. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)

Another Michelin-recommended concept from the owners of Mister Charles, El Carlos Elegante, is celebrating Easter with brunch from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday. For $99 per person, a prix-fixe menu will be served family-style.

It’ll feature one-hitters like a Crab Cake Tostada and Squash Tetelita, starter options such as Yellowfin Ceviche, Empanadas Poblano, and Torrejas Tres Leches. For mains, guests can enjoy Prime Beef Carne Asada with chilaquiles and two fried eggs, Halibut a la Veracruzana, or Roasted Shishitos with crème fraîche. Guava Cheesecake will be the dessert, and there will also be special brunch cocktail offerings.