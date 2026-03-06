Dallas’ Best Restaurants For Easter Brunch — Special Menus and Over-the-Top Hotel Experiences
Easter lands on the calendar a bit earlier this year. It’s less than a month away — on Sunday, April 5, to be exact. If you haven’t booked your brunch reservation yet, do not fret. From local fine dining spots like Michelin-recommended Mister Charles and Georgie offering special prix fixe menus to elegant hotel brunch buffets at Hotel Swexan and The Adolphus, this is our guide to the best restaurants for Easter brunch in Dallas this year.
This Michelin-recommended restaurant in the Knox District is hosting an Easter Brunch experience on Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm for $125 per person. The three-course prix fixe menu will feature options including Vadouvan Crab Cake and Brioche French Toast with bananas foster and Chantilly for the first course. Entrée selections are amongst Painted Hills Beef Filet, Halibut, and Peekeytoe Crab Eggs Benedict. And for dessert, the choice is between the Pistachio Tiramisu and the Chocolate Gateau.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
On Easter Sunday, another Michelin-recommended spot is also celebrating with a brunch. The sky-high Italian steakhouse, Monarch, is offering a prix fixe menu for $125 per adult ($35 for kids 12 and under) from 10 am to 2 pm.
Recently named one of the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, this Uptown fine dining spot will be open for Easter Brunch from 11 am to 2 pm on April 5. An exclusive prix-fixe menu will be available.
Georgie
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
For $100 per person, celebrate Easter at this Knox Street, Michelin-recognized gem with a set menu prepared by Chef Bruno Davaillon.
Brand new to the Design District, this upscale Chinese restaurant is offering a Dim Sum Brunch on Easter Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. Guests will be able to enjoy a curated selection of dim sum and signature Night Rooster dishes crafted under the direction of “The Dumpling Queen of Los Angeles,” Chef Shirley Chung.
The Adolphus
For $140 per adult ($50 for kids), The Adolphus hotel in downtown Dallas is hosting an elegant Easter brunch buffet in its Grand Ballroom from 10 am to 2 pm on April 5. The buffet includes carving stations, pasta & risotto, omelets, raw bar, specialty desserts, and more.
On April 5, this Mediterranean restaurant from New York is hosting a brunch experience from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday featuring Avra’s full brunch menu, as well as exclusive Easter specials.
For $140 per person, the Harwood District’s Hotel Swexan is hosting an Easter Bunny Brunch in its Grand Ballroom. Three seatings include 9:30 am, 12 pm, and 2:30 pm. The buffet will feature seasonal favorites, chef-driven specialties, and spring desserts. A full-service bar will be available, with options to purchase bottomless mimosas or Bloody Mary’s beforehand. And of course, the Easter Bunny will be there to delight families, as well as live bunnies for photo ops.
Another Michelin-recommended concept from the owners of Mister Charles, El Carlos Elegante, is celebrating Easter with brunch from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday. For $99 per person, a prix-fixe menu will be served family-style.
It’ll feature one-hitters like a Crab Cake Tostada and Squash Tetelita, starter options such as Yellowfin Ceviche, Empanadas Poblano, and Torrejas Tres Leches. For mains, guests can enjoy Prime Beef Carne Asada with chilaquiles and two fried eggs, Halibut a la Veracruzana, or Roasted Shishitos with crème fraîche. Guava Cheesecake will be the dessert, and there will also be special brunch cocktail offerings.