Dallas’ 5 Best Farmers Markets — North Texas Spots For Great Produce, Crafts, and More

The Dallas area is home to one of the biggest and best city farmers markets. It also has some of the nicest suburban spots, particularly up north. Fresh produce, breads, and arts and crafts can be found all across the city and beyond if you just know where to look.

Here are Dallas’ 5 Best Farmers Markets:

Dallas Farmers Market

920 S. Harwood Street

Dallas’ biggest and most well-known farmers market, The Shed at Dallas Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm. The Shed is an open-air pavilion that has tons of vendors for fresh produce, breads, regional and international foods. There are also arts and crafts vendors throughout the year.

Also open seven days a week are The Market shops, a 26,000-square-foot food hall, and an artisanal vendor market with numerous food stands. Hurtado Barbecue also just opened up an outpost at the Farmers Market, so make sure to grab a bite of brisket or birria taco while you’re there.

White Rock Local Market

1450 Old Gate Lane

A part of Good Local Markets, a nonprofit organization, White Rock Local Market began in 2009 in East Dallas. The market runs on Saturdays from 8 am to noon, from the months of March to December. The market partners with White Rock United Methodist Church at 1450 Old Gate Lane.

Vendors include farmers, ranchers, breads, pastries, home decor, toys, art, clothing, jewelry and more.

Lakewood Tower Farmers Market

6301 Gaston Avenue

Lakewood Tower is also a part of the Good Local Markets and is open on Sundays from 9 am to 1 pm. It runs through November 7 and takes place in partnership with August Real Estate Co.

Vendors are subject to change but include Leila Bakery Cafe, Magnolia Soap Co., Dragon City Farms, and so much more.

Frisco Fresh Market

9215 John W. Elliott Drive, Frisco

Founded in 2018, the Frisco Fresh Market is worth the trip up north. Open on Saturdays from 8 am to 4 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm, the market offers farm-fresh produce, artisanal goods, handmade crafts, and so much more. It also features chef demonstrations, live music, and a lineup of family-friendly events.

Guests can expect vendors (subject to change) like Neighborhood Ice Cream, The Pastrami Shop, Roaming Books, Dan’s Fresh & Local, and many more.

McKinney Farmer’s Market at Chestnut Square

315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

Another beloved North Texas farmers market, the McKinney Farmer’s Market is open year-round — every Saturday from April through December. Hours are brief from 8 am to noon so make sure you get to the historic Chestnut Square Village early.

Vendors include Home Run Leather, Flower Bar Farm, The Rosemary Bakery, and more.