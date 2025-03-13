SAVOR food festival Dallas
Foodie Events / Restaurants

The Best Dallas Food Festivals This Spring — Pizza, Barbecue, and An Epic New Fest With Food Network Celebrity Chefs

Three Brand New Events and The 30th Anniversary of an Addison Staple

BY // 03.13.25
Springtime is one of the best times to have a food festival in Dallas. The weather is warm but not too warm, making for a great outdoor event. What makes it even better is the stellar food and refreshing drinks. This spring, there are several food and drink festivals taking place in Dallas, three of which are brand new to North Texas. From pizza and barbecue to Food Network celebrity chefs, these are the best Dallas food festivals to attend this spring.

Eataly Pizza Fest

April 6

Eataly Dallas introduces its inaugural Pizza Fest on Sunday, April 6. It will be held outside of the NorthPark Center location and feature over 30 local businesses serving a variety of pizza styles and flavors. There will also be live music and entertainment, family-friendly activities, and workshops. So many local favorites are participating, including Partenope, Fortunate Son, Urban Crust, Cane Rosso, and more. VIP tickets cost $125 and include early access at 11 am, a dedicated lounge, cocktail bars, and exclusive bites. For $65 per person, general admission tickets allow entry at 11:30 am. A portion of the proceeds from all tickets sold will be donated to charity partner New Friends, New Life: Liberty Street Garden.

Taste Addison

April 25 through 27

The 30th annual Taste Addison is taking place this spring at Addison Circle Park. Taste Addison has a variety of places to grab a bite including popup restaurants, The Chow Hall, WorldEats Street, the Tasty Truck Stop, and the Tasting Hut. There’s also The Corkyard, The Speakeasy, and The Lawn for those wanting wine, spirits, or beer experiences. The fest will feature dozens of food vendors like Loro, Corndog With No Name, Bitter Sisters Brewing, and so many more. There’s also live music on several stages, art, and local vendors. Tickets start at $10 for single-day admission and go up to $250 for a VIP 3-Day Weekend Pass.

SAVOR

May 1 through 4

Another inaugural Dallas food festival, SAVOR is a new lifestyle festival taking place at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa this May. It will feature celebrity Chefs Aarón Sánchez and Dean Fearing, TV host Michael Strahan, musical group Midland, and a unique blend of culinary and golf experiences. The four-day event is curated by James Beard-nominated culinary icon Chef Beau MacMillan and acclaimed Emmy Award-winning event producer Scott Savlov. Featuring an all-star cast of celebrity chefs from Food Network, including local chefs John Tesar and Fearing, this food fest will be unlike any other. You’ll also find chefs Antonia Lofaso, Stephanie Izard, Tony Abou-Ganim, Shota Nakajima, Kwame Onwuachi, Jillian Vose, Ann Kim, and husband-and-wife Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla of Dallas’ Crown Block.

Along with a golf invitational and live music, the food & drink portion of the festival will include a Masters of Taste Dinner on May 1, Fork & Fire Reception on May 2, Best of Texas Reception on May 3, and Margaritas & Mariachis Celebrity Brunch on May 4. Tickets can be purchased individually for each day, starting at $195 per person for the Sunday brunch and going up to $550 per person for the kickoff dinner on Thursday night.

Lone Star Smokeout

May 2 through 4

A Chicago-based barbecue fest brings its Lone Star Smokeout to North Texas for the first time this spring. The three-day festival combines Texas-style barbecue with top-tier country music like Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks, and Midland. Taking place outside of Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, the festival features barbecue hot spots from all over Texas, and Chicago, Phoenix, Leawood, Kansas, St. Louis, Missouri, and Johnson, Arkansas. The local picks include Fort Worth’s Panther City BBQ, Arlington’s Hurtado Barbecue, Aledo’s Dayne’s Craft BBQ, Dallas’ Slow Bone, and more. General admission tickets start at $68 per person for one day or $177 for a three-day pass.

