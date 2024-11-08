fbpx
Carl the Snowman is an iconic holiday treat from Kate Weiser Chocolate.

This 10-inch chocolate nutcracker from CocoAndré costs $70. (Courtesy)

Emporium Pies launches its holiday pie menu on December 1. (Courtesy)

A local Argentinian gelato brand, Gelato La Boca, can be delivered to you or found at Central Market. (Courtesy)

Society Bakery offers several designs of holiday cakes this season. (Courtesy)

Don't forget your gingerbread cookies at Society Bakery. (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Lists

From an Iconic Melting Snowman to Santa Cakes, These Are the Must-Try Holiday Treats in Dallas

Sweet Finds to Celebrate the Season

BY // 11.08.24
Carl the Snowman is an iconic holiday treat from Kate Weiser Chocolate.

This 10-inch chocolate nutcracker from CocoAndré costs $70. (Courtesy)

Emporium Pies launches its holiday pie menu on December 1. (Courtesy)

A local Argentinian gelato brand, Gelato La Boca, can be delivered to you or found at Central Market. (Courtesy)

Society Bakery offers several designs of holiday cakes this season. (Courtesy)

Don't forget your gingerbread cookies at Society Bakery. (Courtesy)

Dallas is home to some of the best Texas bakeries and dessert shops, but during the holiday season, these local spots take it up a festive notch. From themed cakes, cookies, and pies to incredible chocolate creations, these are the must-try holiday treats in Dallas.

CocoAndré Chocolatier

Oak Cliff

2111 South Edgefield Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Recently moved to a temporary location at Olmo Market, this favorite Dallas chocolate shop has all the chocolate goods this holiday season. From Christmas tree lollipops to large nutcrackers and toy soldiers, CocoAndré makes some of the best festive chocolates in the city. Browse their Christmas collection here.

Emporium Pies

Multiple Locations

314 N. Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-206-6126

Website

Beginning on December 1, this favorite Dallas pie shop will be offering Christmas-themed pies. Father Christmas is a peppermint cream pie with a chocolate cookie crust, Merry Berry is a combination of chess and cranberry-pecan pie, while Snowball incorporates the shop’s famous coconut custard pie. Oh, and Hot Cake is a classic buttermilk pie with house-made salted maple caramel. Pre-order now.

Gelato La Boca

Downtown

1217 Main Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Founded by Dallasite Owen Carlson and Argentina native Martin Pereyra de Olazábal in 2023, La Boca is an on-demand gelato delivery service. Named after a vibrant neighborhood in Buenos Aires, the brand offers classic Argentine and vegan gelato flavors delivered to Dallas doors. All you have to do is order online (in 13-ounce, 18-ounce, and 35-ounce sizes) or through the app. You can also opt to pick up at its current residency at Commissary.

Just in time for the holidays, the brand is launching three new seasonal flavors — pumpkin spice, peppermint chocolate, and boozy egg nog (aka Sambayon).

Kate Weiser Chocolate

Multiple Locations

3011 Gulden Ln, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75212  |  Map

 

469-619-4929

Website

Get your iconic Carl the Snowman from the Dallas chocolate shop this holiday season. The 3.5-inch by 6-inch dark chocolate gentleman is filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows that melt into a delicious chocolate drink when combined with hot milk. Carl serves five to eight people. You can also opt for a pack of Lil’ Carls or a bonbon advent calendar.

Society Bakery

Lakewood

1926 Skillman Street
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-827-1411

Website

This holiday season, you’ll find tons of festive cakes and cookies at this Lakewood bakery. From gingerbread cookies to assorted cookie kits (where you can decorate your treats yourself), the local spot has a lot to choose from. You can also opt for a whole cake for your holiday parties including cute Santa and snowman designs.

