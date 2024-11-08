From an Iconic Melting Snowman to Santa Cakes, These Are the Must-Try Holiday Treats in Dallas
Sweet Finds to Celebrate the SeasonBY Megan Ziots // 11.08.24
Carl the Snowman is an iconic holiday treat from Kate Weiser Chocolate.
This 10-inch chocolate nutcracker from CocoAndré costs $70. (Courtesy)
Emporium Pies launches its holiday pie menu on December 1. (Courtesy)
A local Argentinian gelato brand, Gelato La Boca, can be delivered to you or found at Central Market. (Courtesy)
Society Bakery offers several designs of holiday cakes this season. (Courtesy)
Don't forget your gingerbread cookies at Society Bakery. (Courtesy)
Dallas is home to some of the best Texas bakeries and dessert shops, but during the holiday season, these local spots take it up a festive notch. From themed cakes, cookies, and pies to incredible chocolate creations, these are the must-try holiday treats in Dallas.
Recently moved to a temporary location at Olmo Market, this favorite Dallas chocolate shop has all the chocolate goods this holiday season. From Christmas tree lollipops to large nutcrackers and toy soldiers, CocoAndré makes some of the best festive chocolates in the city. Browse their Christmas collection here.
Emporium Pies
Multiple Locations
314 N. Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Beginning on December 1, this favorite Dallas pie shop will be offering Christmas-themed pies. Father Christmas is a peppermint cream pie with a chocolate cookie crust, Merry Berry is a combination of chess and cranberry-pecan pie, while Snowball incorporates the shop’s famous coconut custard pie. Oh, and Hot Cake is a classic buttermilk pie with house-made salted maple caramel. Pre-order now.
Founded by Dallasite Owen Carlson and Argentina native Martin Pereyra de Olazábal in 2023, La Boca is an on-demand gelato delivery service. Named after a vibrant neighborhood in Buenos Aires, the brand offers classic Argentine and vegan gelato flavors delivered to Dallas doors. All you have to do is order online (in 13-ounce, 18-ounce, and 35-ounce sizes) or through the app. You can also opt to pick up at its current residency at Commissary.
Just in time for the holidays, the brand is launching three new seasonal flavors — pumpkin spice, peppermint chocolate, and boozy egg nog (aka Sambayon).
Kate Weiser Chocolate
Multiple Locations
3011 Gulden Ln, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75212 | Map
Get your iconic Carl the Snowman from the Dallas chocolate shop this holiday season. The 3.5-inch by 6-inch dark chocolate gentleman is filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows that melt into a delicious chocolate drink when combined with hot milk. Carl serves five to eight people. You can also opt for a pack of Lil’ Carls or a bonbon advent calendar.
Society Bakery
Lakewood
1926 Skillman Street
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This holiday season, you’ll find tons of festive cakes and cookies at this Lakewood bakery. From gingerbread cookies to assorted cookie kits (where you can decorate your treats yourself), the local spot has a lot to choose from. You can also opt for a whole cake for your holiday parties including cute Santa and snowman designs.