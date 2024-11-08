From an Iconic Melting Snowman to Santa Cakes, These Are the Must-Try Holiday Treats in Dallas

A local Argentinian gelato brand, Gelato La Boca, can be delivered to you or found at Central Market. (Courtesy)

Founded by Dallasite Owen Carlson and Argentina native Martin Pereyra de Olazábal in 2023, La Boca is an on-demand gelato delivery service. Named after a vibrant neighborhood in Buenos Aires, the brand offers classic Argentine and vegan gelato flavors delivered to Dallas doors. All you have to do is order online (in 13-ounce, 18-ounce, and 35-ounce sizes) or through the app. You can also opt to pick up at its current residency at Commissary.

Just in time for the holidays, the brand is launching three new seasonal flavors — pumpkin spice, peppermint chocolate, and boozy egg nog (aka Sambayon).