Dallas’ 7 Best Holiday Tea Services — From The Nutcracker-Themed to Storied Mansion Experiences
Toast To The Festive Season At These Top Local SpotsBY Megan Ziots //
Holiday Tea is a beloved, over-the-top experience at The French Room in The Adolphus Hotel. (courtesy)
Holiday tea at the French Room in the Adolphus (courtesy)
Potpourri Boulangerie is a hidden gem in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)
One cannot celebrate the festive season properly in Dallas without attending one (or several) holiday tea services. From storied mansions and cozy Bishop Arts homes to penthouse perches, there are many different styles of afternoon tea services to check out this year.
These are Dallas’ Best Holiday Tea Services.
The most iconic Dallas holiday tea each year is at this French restaurant at The Adolphus hotel. For $85 per adult (and $35 for kids), the three-course menu comes with savory indulgences, scones, and pastries, two artisan tea pairings from Zatki, a complimentary glass of champagne or non-alcoholic offering, discounted day valet parking, and a duo of hand-painted bonbons from Kate Weiser Chocolate.
Reservations are now open for bookings beginning on November 5 through January 11.
This charming Bishop Arts District spot is located in a small yellow house. It’s family-owned and serves afternoon tea all year round. But, we’d have to say that tea during the holidays is the most magical. For $75 per adult, the experience includes three pots of tea of your choice and six courses of bites.
From November 10 through January 4, book a spot either at 11 am or 2 pm for the Dallas Arboretum’s holiday tea. For $72 per person for indoor seating or $67 per person outdoors, the menu features soup, an entree choice, and dessert. There are also scones served with jam and cream, and three tea options.
Christmas Tea at this iconic East Dallas mansion takes place from December 5 through 14 at noon daily. For $75 per person, you’ll enjoy savory bites, scones, sweets, tea, and champagne. You can also add on a Mansion Tour (December 7 only, December 6 is already sold out) for another $25.
Book your table now for the recently revamped Mirador’s holiday tea. Atop Forty Five Ten in downtown Dallas, you’ll enjoy a modern take on afternoon tea ($89 per guest with bubbly) with a three-course, dim sum-inspired menu of bites and Mariage Frères tea pairings, cocktail flights, caviar service, Autumn sweets, champagne, and penthouse views.
Hotel Crescent Court
Uptown
400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This classy Uptown hotel will host its annual Nutcracker Holiday Tea starting December 6. It will take place every Saturday and Sunday at noon and 1 pm. For $140 per adult ($60 for kids), the experience includes savory bites like cranberry-stuffed turkey roulade, sweets such as peppermint Christmas tree macarons, hot chocolate truffle pops, and more. There will also be live music and adults can add on champagne for an additional cost.
The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is hosting Holiday Tea at its signature restaurant, Fearing’s, beginning on November 29. Guests can make reservations between 11:30 am and 1:45 pm on Saturdays and Sundays through December 28. For $95 per adult (and $39 for kids), diners can expect seasonal savory offerings paired with sweets.