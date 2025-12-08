Sant Ambroeus
Restaurants / Openings

Dallas’ 14 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings in 2026

Sant Ambroeus, Élephante, Toca Madera and Tons of Highly Anticipated Local Spots

BY //
In recent years, the number of Dallas restaurant openings has been nearly impossible to keep up with, and we’re expecting the same in 2026. As our dining scene ramps up to welcome the latest local concepts, as well as some nationally (and internationally)-recognized spots coming to town, we’re zeroing in on the absolute most exciting new Dallas restaurants slated to open in 2026.

Sant Ambroeus

4513 Travis Street (The Knox Hotel and Residences)

Debuting its first Texas location in the soon-to-open luxury lifestyle development anchored by The Knox, an Auberge Resorts Collection hotel, Sant Ambroeus is an Italy-based concept known for its contemporary Milanese cuisine. The 7,800 square-foot Dallas outpost will offer all-day dining and outdoor patio seating overlooking Katy Trail.

Molino Olōyō

4422 Gaston Avenue

This Dallas-based Mexican pop-up restaurant and 2023 James Beard semifinalist is moving into a permanent “casita” at the former Cry Wolf space in East Dallas. In the first half of 2026, Molino Oloyo will begin serving multi-course menus in its brick-and-mortar tasting room, as well as street-style fare in a “fonda” and agave-forward cocktails and wine in the mezcaleria.

Elephante Dallas
Los Angeles-based Élephante is a coastal Italian restaurant from Wish You Were Here Group. (Rendering courtesy)

Élephante

2323 Cedar Springs Road (23Springs)

This coastal Italian hot spot from Los Angeles is opening at the new office building 23Springs in Uptown in the first quarter of 2026. From Wish You Were Here Group, Élephante began as a rooftop bar and restaurant in Santa Monica. This will be the brand’s third location will command an 11,000-square-foot space at a standalone two-story building facing Maple Avenue.

Delilah

1616 Hi Line Drive

We’ve been patiently waiting for this West Hollywood-based supper club to open its Design District outpost. It’s now expected to open in early 2026 with the brand’s signature lineup of steak, seafood, and caviar service, but you can also expect a Texas-inspired dish or two.

Palladino’s

5959 Royal Lane

Joe Palladino, who helped run Dallas’ Nick & Sam’s and co-founded Coal Vines, is opening a new steakhouse at Preston Royal in early 2026, as first reported by the Dallas Morning News. Palladino’s will open in a former Spec’s space, but the first outpost actually debuted in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal recently. Palladino tells the DMN that diners “can expect steak, seafood, and a few Italian specials” and that he’s hired Sam Hazen (Executive Chef of Tao Group for over a decade).

Punk Noir Dallas
Punk Noir brings a 20-course immersive multi-room dining experience to the Design District. (Rendering courtesy of Punk Noir)

Punk Noir

139 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Suite 130

Expected to open in early 2026, Punk Noir is a new tasting menu-only restaurant led by James Beard Award-winning chef RJ Cooper and General Manager/Level II Sommelier John D’Alexander, and owned by Dallas entrepreneur John McKeel and his sons, Cole and Clay McKeel. It’ll bring a 20-course immersive multi-room dining experience to the Dallas Design District.

Clark’s Oyster Bar

4155 Buena Vista Street

Originally opened in Old West Austin by MML Hospitality in 2012, Clark’s has become a seafood staple, now in Aspen, Montecito, Menlo Park, and Houston. Clark’s has experience transforming old buildings into a modern restaurant, as Montrose’s outpost is a former auto shop. Dallas’ location will be in the former office building on stilts next to Fitzhugh Avenue off the Katy Trail. The restaurant is known for its crudo plate, lobster roll, clam chowder, and more.

Romy

2050 N Henderson Avenue

About a year ago, Dallas’ long-awaited Henderson Avenue mixed-use development broke ground in the quarter-mile stretch between Glencoe Street and McMillan Avenue. This new spot will be an elevated bakery-café and modern American restaurant from Ignite-Reebes’ Tristan Simon (The Porch, Victor Tangos). The Dallas restaurateur is teaming up with longtime business partner Taryn Anderson and Billy Can Can Chef Matt Ford to bring Romy to life in December 2026. It’s named after Anderson’s oldest daughter and will be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In the evenings, there will be handmade pastas, wood-roasted meats, and a wine program. The space is designed by Kate Murphy (who also designed Billy Can Can) and the Rebees Hospitality team and features natural materials like oak, marble, brass, and plaster.

Neighborhood Sushi Austin
Austin’s Neighborhood Sushi is headed to Dallas for its second location. (Courtesy of Lambert McGuire)

Neighborhood Sushi

4216 Oak Lawn Avenue

Opening in the former Tulum space at The Shops of Highland Park in spring 2026, as reported by the DMN, Neighborhood Sushi debuted in Austin in 2020. This will be just the second location ever for the casual sushi spot. The Austin menu features tempura, nigiri, sashimi, rolls, hand rolls, and so much more. Some popular dishes include the spicy tuna roll, shrimp tempura, and fluke roll.

CRAFT Restaurant & Beer Market

5974 W. Northwest Highway

This Canadian restaurant company will make its U.S. debut at Dallas’ Preston Center in early 2026. Founded in 2011, the concept is coming to Dallas because of a partnership between founder PJ L’Heureux and Tom Gaglardi — owner of the Dallas Stars. Gaglardi also brought Moxies to Uptown Dallas in 2016 and Tavern on Meridian to Las Colinas this fall. The flagship CRAFT will feature 10,500 square feet of space designed in collaboration with local firm ID Studio 4. A highlight of the space will be a 360-degree bar in the center, as well as a rooftop patio. There will be 100 beers on tap (including local picks), as well as cocktails, wine, and a globally-inspired food menu.

Cantina la Rosa

4347 W. Northwest Highway, Suite 100

We announced the opening of this new Tex-Mex restaurant from the owner of East Dallas’ Smoky Rose over two years ago. Since then, the address of Cantina la Rosa has changed from the former Dallas Eagle in the Medical District to the former Fernando’s space in Preston Hollow. It’ll open in early 2026. According to the Dallas Morning News, David Tripplehorn Cash (who also co-owns Goodwins) is teaming up with first-time restaurateur Cameron Levine, as well as Smoky Rose executive chef Rolando Garcia and Smoky Rose co-owner Oscar Aroche.

Toca Madera West Hollywood
Toca Madera debuted in West Hollywood in 2015. It’ll open its first Dallas outpost in the East Quarter. (Courtesy)

Toca Madera

2203 Commerce Street

Opening in Dallas’ East Quarter in 2026, this modern Mexican steakhouse comes from Noble 33. It’ll be the hospitality brand’s third restaurant location in Texas; Houston welcomed Toca Madera in 2024. It originally opened in West Hollywood in 2015. The massive 13,221 square-foot space will feature two full-service bars, a lounge, a private members’ speakeasy, and a private dining room. Led by Executive Chef Martin Heierling, the menu features Mexico City-inspired cuisine like Sashimi Mexicano with ahi tuna, cucumber, avocado, pomegranate, chile de árbol, and leche de tigre, and A5 Wagyu Tacos in a crispy wonton shell with kizami wasabi, Cali green onions, and micro shiso. Toca Madera will also offer nightly entertainment including live music, DJs, and fire performers.

Walkers’

3016 Greenville Avenue

A new wine bar and restaurant is set to open on Greenville Avenue (in the former St. Martin’s Wine Bistro space) in early 2026, according to the Dallas Morning News. It’s owned by local siblings Rosemary Greene (a sommelier) and Russell Walker. Opening in the same strip as the coffee shop, Window Seat, the new spot is expected to have a sandwich shop and market as well.

Sueño

6600 Snider Plaza

This Richardson-based Mexican concept is opening its second location in Dallas’ Snider Plaza in early 2026. After opening its original outpost in 2021, co-owners Julio Pineda and Cristian Lujano have teamed up with Bellomy Hospitality Group (owners of S&D Oyster Co., Rex’s Seafood, and the newly opened New Orleans-inspired lounge, Caché) on this new spot. Dallas’ Sueńo will go into the former Peggy’s BBQ space and feature a live-fire kitchen as a centerpiece. An architectural collaboration between two firms: JSa (Mexico City) and ch_Studio (Arlington, TX), the restaurant will include a main dining room, patio, and a speakeasy lounge. Inspired by Mexico City’s culinary scene, the menu features tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, and more.

