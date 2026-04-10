Night Rooster Mother’s Day brunch dallas
Bistro 31 Dallas
A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)
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Night Rooster will host its first Mother's Day brunch this May. (Courtesy)

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Since 2011, this European restaurant in Highland Park Village has been serving bistro fare in an upscale setting. (Courtesy of Bistro 31)

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A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)

Night Rooster Mother’s Day brunch dallas
Bistro 31 Dallas
A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)
Restaurants / Lists

Dallas’ Best Restaurants For Mother’s Day Brunch — Special Menus and Over-the-Top Hotel Experiences

Celebrate at Top Fine Dining Spots Like Georgie, Night Rooster, The Adolphus, and More

BY //
Night Rooster will host its first Mother's Day brunch this May. (Courtesy)
Since 2011, this European restaurant in Highland Park Village has been serving bistro fare in an upscale setting. (Courtesy of Bistro 31)
A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)
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Night Rooster will host its first Mother's Day brunch this May. (Courtesy)

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Since 2011, this European restaurant in Highland Park Village has been serving bistro fare in an upscale setting. (Courtesy of Bistro 31)

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A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)

Mother’s Day is exactly a month away. If you haven’t yet, mark your calendar for Sunday, May 10. Do something extra special for Mom (or a mother figure in your life) this year and treat her to one of these top fine dining brunch experiences in Dallas.

Mister Charles

Knox-Henderson

3219 Knox Street, Suite 170
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Seating at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Mister Charles is a lovely place to have brunch. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

This Michelin-recommended restaurant in the Knox District is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch experience on Sunday, May 10, from 11 am to 3 pm. Guests can enjoy a $125 per person three-course prix fixe menu with add-ons available.

Crown Block

Downtown

300 Reunion Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Crown Block Brunch

This Mother's Day, Crown Block is hosting a brunch with classic dishes and buffet offerings. (Courtesy)

Atop Reunion Tower, this popular steakhouse is hosting Mother’s Day Brunch for $100 per adult (and $50 for kids under 12). Don’t miss the extravagant spread of brunch classics alongside specialty buffet offerings, including Southern-Style Fried Chicken and a Croissant Waffle (Croffle) station, plus an array of pastries and baked goods like orange cranberry meringue cookies, raspberry cream puffs, and blueberry scones. There will also be a special “Mom-osa” upon arrival — an à la carte item of your choice made fresh-to-order.

The Adolphus

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Adolphus Dallas

The Adolphus hotel in downtown Dallas is hosting an elegant Mother's Day brunch buffet. (Courtesy)

For $140 per adult ($50 for kids), The Adolphus hotel in downtown Dallas is hosting an elegant Mother’s Day brunch buffet in its Grand Ballroom from 10 am to 2 pm on May 10.

Bistro 31

Park Cities

87 Highland Park Village, Suite 200
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Bistro 31 Dallas

Since 2011, this European restaurant in Highland Park Village has been serving bistro fare in an upscale setting. (Courtesy of Bistro 31)

Since 2011, this European restaurant in Highland Park Village has been serving bistro fare in an upscale setting. This Mother’s Day, the local spot is offering chef-driven holiday specials served alongside the regular menu.

Hôtel Swexan

Harwood District

2575 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

hotel swexan lobby isabelles harwood district uptown (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Hotel Swexan is a beautiful place to treat Mom to a Mother's Day brunch. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

For $140 per person, celebrate Mom with a special brunch in the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Swexan. There will be a chef-crafted buffet, live music, and each mother will be honored with take-home florals. A full bar complements the experience with curated cocktails and champagne selections.

Nuri Steakhouse

Uptown

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Nuri Steakhouse Dallas (Photo by Kayla Enright)

The bar at Nuri Steakhouse is a destination on its own. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Recently named one of the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, this Uptown fine dining spot is opening its doors during the day for a special Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 am to 2 pm. Guests can enjoy an exclusive prix-fixe menu crafted for the occasion.

Mirador

Downtown

1608 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)

A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)

On May 10 from 10:30 am to 4 pm, Mirador will offer its Modern Afternoon Tea for $89 per person. The dim sum-inspired presentation of bites features three courses and also includes bubbly.

Night Rooster

Design District

1000 N. Riverfront Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Night Rooster Mother’s Day brunch dallas

Night Rooster will host its first Mother's Day brunch. (Courtesy)

This new Chinese fine dining hot spot from the owners of The Saint is hosting its first Mother’s Day brunch from 10 am to 3 pm on May 10. Curated by Chef Shirley Chung, this special three-course brunch will feature standout bites like shrimp & chicken shui mai, lobster & shrimp egg rolls, and tea-smoked duck bun sliders, followed by mains such as mushroom & calamari porridge or New York strip & eggs, and desserts like mochi donuts or matcha-glazed white chocolate cheesecake. $65 per adult, $40 for kids under 12.

Georgie

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie ClaseAzul

For $125 per person, celebrate Mother's Day at this Knox Street, Michelin-recognized gem with a set menu prepared by Chef Bruno Davaillon. (Courtesy)

For $125 per person, celebrate Mother’s Day at this Knox Street, Michelin-recognized gem with a set menu prepared by Chef Bruno Davaillon.

Casa Brasa

Park Cities

8111 Preston Road
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Casa Brasa Dallas

Casa Brasa will also offer a three-course menu for Mother's Day brunch. (Courtesy)

One of Dallas’ hottest new restaurants, this Latin American-inspired spot will also offer a three-course menu from 11 am to 3 pm that begins with a lavish buffet-style selection of appetizers, featuring sushi rolls and a fresh raw bar. Guests then select from a lineup of brunch entrées, followed by an indulgent dessert buffet to finish. ($125 per person)

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