Dallas’ Best Restaurants For Mother’s Day Brunch — Special Menus and Over-the-Top Hotel Experiences

This new Chinese fine dining hot spot from the owners of The Saint is hosting its first Mother’s Day brunch from 10 am to 3 pm on May 10. Curated by Chef Shirley Chung, this special three-course brunch will feature standout bites like shrimp & chicken shui mai, lobster & shrimp egg rolls, and tea-smoked duck bun sliders, followed by mains such as mushroom & calamari porridge or New York strip & eggs, and desserts like mochi donuts or matcha-glazed white chocolate cheesecake. $65 per adult, $40 for kids under 12.