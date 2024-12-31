fbpx
Restaurants / Closings

The Most Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings in 2024

From An Acclaimed Farm-to-Fork Favorite to Popular Mexican Spots, These Are Concepts We Were Sad to See Go

BY // 12.31.24
This year has been full of new restaurant openings in Dallas. But with exciting debuts, there are always unfortunate closings as well. From an acclaimed farm-to-fork favorite to popular Mexican spots and an iconic French bistro, these are the most surprising Dallas restaurant closings in 2024.

Petra and the Beast

A little over a year after moving to a larger location in Lakewood, chef Misti Norris’ Petra and the Beast has closed. Norris announced the closure on Instagram a few days ago, saying: “With a heavy heart, I’m announcing that the last dinner service at Petra will take place on Sunday 12/29. This decision wasn’t made lightly, and while it’s bittersweet, it’s also a moment of reflection and growth.” She goes on to explain that the larger space was an issue, but she looks forward to moving into a new space where “creativity, connection, and soul come first.”

Jalisco Norte
Popular Mexican restaurant Jalisco Norte closed this year. (Courtesy)

Jalisco Norte

Two favorite Dallas Mexican restaurants closed this year including this Park Cities spot that had been open for almost seven years. We loved the authentic chicken mole, as well as the always fresh chips and guac. Founder Tim McEneny (Dakota’s Steakhouse) sold Jalisco Norte in 2020 to Local Favorite (El Fenix, Meso Maya), but we do not know why it closed.

Tulum

The other Mexican restaurant that surprisingly shuttered in 2024 was this authentic spot at The Shops at Highland Park. It was open for six years and was coincidentally also owned by Local Favorite. After closing during the pandemic, it reopened in 2020 and we got a taste of the new menu by newly appointed chef Jose Meza. We enjoyed it.

Bisous Bisous Dallas restaurant closings
Bisous Bisous had the best macarons in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie

We were also sad to see this favorite Dallas bakery in West Village close in October. Owned by Andrea Meyer, the spot focused on French parties, particularly fantastic macarons. Meyer announced the closing on Facebook, stating that her passion couldn’t overcome her bone cancer diagnosis in 2018. “My struggle to get healthy went through the pandemic and continues today, and that’s the true reason we have decided to close Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie.”

Carte Blanche

Another surprising bakery closure, this acclaimed bakery in the morning/upscale restaurant at night shuttered in Lower Greenville in June. Thankfully, husband and wife chef-owners Casey and Amy La Rue quickly debuted a new donut shop in Trinity Groves a couple of months later, so Dallasites didn’t have to go too long without their delicious pastries. La Rue is offering some of the best donuts in the city.

Sandwich Hag Dallas
Sandwich Hag ended lunch service in the Cedars on May 18. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Sandwich Hag

This summer, James Beard-nominated chef Reyna Duong closed her popular bánh mì spot in the Cedars neighborhood. At the time, she said that she would be taking a break for a while, but in the meantime, sister Vietnamese coffee shop Chimlanh was open for business. We hope Sandwich Hag returns.

Boulevardier

This favorite French bistro had been open in Bishop Arts for 12 years before it shuttered in March. Owners and brothers Brooks and Bradley Anderson had formerly closed their other concepts Veritas Wine Room and Rapscallion. Their remaining restaurant is Hillside Tavern. They noted that they wanted to focus on their law practice. Mot Hai Ba Chef Peja Krstic just opened his second concept, Pillar, in the space.

Trompo Dallas restaurant closings
Trompo was a local taco joint in Oak Cliff. (Courtesy)

Trompo

Owner Luis Olvera tried his hardest to keep this local taco joint open, raising enough money ($36,000 to repay late rent payments) through GoFundMe to reopen in January. It officially shuttered on Jefferson Avenue in August. The favorite taco restaurant had struggled since it originally moved from Bishop Arts in 2019.

