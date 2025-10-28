The Most Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings This Month

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant closings.

Ella

Just opened this summer, the new American bistro that took over Chido Taco Lounge in Preston Hollow Village has suddenly closed, as first reported by D Magazine. It came from the same owner, Blaine McGowan, along with former Rye bar manager Julian Shaffer as General Manager & Beverage Director. The kitchen was led by Executive Chef Kyle Farr, formerly of Sachet and Boulevardier. We loved the new spot during our visit in July and were shocked to confirm with its former PR team that it had shuttered.

Be Home Soon

One of our favorite new restaurants of 2024, this intimate home cooking haven in Casa Linda Plaza, announced its closure on Instagram. We’re sad we waited too long to return after our fantastic first visit last December. The restaurant was known for offering brand-new dishes each week.

Co-owners Madison King and Russ Kirk stated in their post last week: “The bad news is that this will be the final week of service at Be Home Soon. The good news is that we have a million ideas about how to keep bringing y’all home cookin’ and community, and we fully intend to. We all know what a tough year this has been, everyone is broke and bummed, and we just can’t make ends meet. But regardless, this was a dream realized, and we are so proud of what we made: the meals, the friends, the memories.”

Origin Kitchen + Bar

After 13 years, this healthy Knox-Henderson restaurant announced its closure on Instagram, with owners Jess and Russell Aldredge stating that: “As our lease comes to an end, we are choosing to close this chapter of our lives on a high note. Our lives look different now-kids, other businesses, other passions and it feels like the right time to close with gratitude and pride.” Their final service was on October 26.