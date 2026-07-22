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The Most Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings This Summer

Get One More Liquid Nitrogen Margarita at Beto & Son Before It Shutters at Trinity Groves

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Beto & Son will close after a decade at Dallas' Trinity Groves. (Courtesy)

Beto & Son will close after a decade at Dallas' Trinity Groves. (Courtesy)

Beto & Son was well known for its liquid-nitrogen margarita. (Courtesy)

Beto & Son was well known for its liquid-nitrogen margarita. (Courtesy)

A Park Cities staple, Sevy's Grill closed after 29 years in business due to lease complications. (Courtesy)

A Park Cities staple, Sevy's Grill closed after 29 years in business due to lease complications. (Courtesy)

Spanish bar Sketches of Spain debuted in Bishop Arts in 2020. (Courtesy)

Spanish bar Sketches of Spain debuted in Bishop Arts in 2020. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant closings.

Beto & Son

Just a few months after Trinity Groves’ long-time tenant Saint Rocco’s shuttered after 11 years, the Dallas Morning News first reports that fellow decade-old Mexican restaurant Beto & Son is closing in the West Dallas development. Home of the liquid nitrogen margarita, this spot stayed open the longest as the former “restaurant incubator” saw many concepts come and go over the years, most recently a brand-new omakase spot called DOZO, which only lasted a year. Another original tenant, Kate Weiser, also recently closed in Trinity Groves (plus all of its other locations).

According to the DMN, Beto & Son is closing because they sold their lease to a restaurateur who has plans to open something else in the space, and the father of the father-and-son business, Beto Rodarte, is retiring. The son and former CEO of Trinity Groves, Julian Rodarte, is now the culinary director for Dee Lincoln Concepts.

During the World Cup, Trinity Groves saw several bars and restaurants suddenly open to host fans, all second locations of existing Dallas concepts like Uptown’s LYLA, Bar Pangea (a spin-off of downtown’s Pangea), Seek, and Elle. Now only newcomers like La Rue Doughnuts, Pesca, and Winsome Prime remain, and it seems like the development is taking an entirely new direction.

Beto & Son will officially close after dinner on July 25.

Beto & Son Dallas restaurant closing
Beto & Son was well known for its liquid-nitrogen margarita. (Courtesy)

Sevy’s Grill

A Park Cities staple, this family-owned neighborhood restaurant closed after 29 years in business due to lease complications. The owners, Amy and Jim “Sevy” Serverson, announced the closure (six months away at the time) on Facebook last December, stating: “After months of negotiations, we were not able to come to a mutually beneficial agreement for our fourth 10-year lease.” They also noted that they would be searching for a new location.

Yesterday, Severson posted that he’s continuing to search for the right setting for a new, improved place. In the meantime, the restaurant has raised almost $84,000 for its 50 employees through a GoFundMe, showing the community’s love for the 30-year-old Sevy’s Grill.

Sketches of Spain

Opened in Bishop Arts in 2020, Dallas’ first restaurant dedicated to pinchos (Northern Spanish tapas) has closed. Co-owner of Sketches of Spain, Javier Garcia del Moral also owns nearby bookstore/bar The Wild Detectives. He plans to expand the spot into the former restaurant space, according to the Dallas Morning News. Garcia del Moral told the Dallas Observer in a recent story about the closing that they are rethinking how to present books, culture, and community in the new location, rather than just opening another Wild Detectives. The new spot is set to open this October.

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