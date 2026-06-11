The 5 Most Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings This Spring

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant closings.

Komodo

This Miami-based Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant from Groot Hospitality opened its second location in Deep Ellum in 2023. At the time, it seemed kind of cool. But you have to remember that this was a time when Dallas wasn’t too oversaturated with swanky Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York City imports just yet. Komodo’s Google posting has the red “Permanently closed” banner, and D first reported that diners with upcoming reservations found out about the closure in a text from the restaurant.

Restaurant Beatrice

As first reported by D Magazine, Restaurant Beatrice closed after brunch on June 7. In 2022, Michelle Carpenter (who also owns nearby Zen Sushi) opened the beloved upscale Cajun spot in a craftsman house on Beckley Avenue. She named it after her grandmother, Beatrice, and Carpenter’s Cajun family traditions influenced the menu. Besides its stellar food, the restaurant was known for its B-Corporation certification for its sustainability efforts — a first for Texas in 2024. According to D, Carpenter is closing Beatrice to recover from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Hide Bar

One of our favorite Dallas cocktail bars for almost a decade, this Lower Greenville spot shuttered in late March. Owner Nick Backland told the Dallas Morning News that Hide closed due to permitting challenges with the city. He wanted a permit that would allow the bar to stay open until 2 am, instead of midnight. We already miss their happy hour burger.

Kate Weiser

Announced on the company’s Instagram, Kate Weiser Chocolate closed this spring after 12 years as one of Dallas’ top chocolate shops. Originally opened in Trinity Groves, the shop then expanded to NorthPark Center and The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth. It was well-known during the holidays for its Carl the Snowman, which was once featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2025.

DOZO Omakase

Last year, we named DOZO Omakase one of Dallas’ 10 Best Omakases. We loved it for its four different kinds of omakase experiences available and fresh ingredients. This spring, DOZO announced on its Instagram that it was closing after just over a year in business. Owners state: “This is not the end as we invite you to visit our sister restaurant Dozo Sushi for high-quality take-out sushi. Thank you for a memorable experience and we hope to see you across the sushi bar again one day.” I will definitely be heading to its Richardson outpost for sushi to-go.