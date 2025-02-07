A Favorite Gastropub Will Shutter in the Design District and More Dallas Restaurant Closings to Know

In the last few weeks, several Dallas area restaurants have suddenly closed or announced their impending closure. Some have been surprising, and some not so much. These are the Dallas restaurant closings to know right now.

Meddlesome Moth

The news of the closing of this Design District gastropub is a personal bummer. I’ve enjoyed several meals at Meddlesome Moth over the years, but was excited to dine there more often as I recently moved to the neighborhood. But, after 15 years, owner Shannon Wynne told the Dallas Morning News that they couldn’t afford to stay after May 2025. In the last few years, the Design District has seen big-name restaurant imports like New York’s Carbone and the upcoming opening of Los Angeles-based Delilah. The founder of HN Capital Partners (which owns over 40 acres of the District), Vipin Nambiar, plans for the area to become like the Meatpacking District in NYC, according to the DMN. We shall watch how that goes from up close.

Meanwhile, DMN’s Senior Food Reporter Sarah Blaskovich also dove into what might happen with the iconic three-stained glass windows featuring Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, and Jerry Lee Lewis hanging in Meddlesome Moth’s main dining room all this time. They formerly came from Dallas’ original Hard Rock Cafe, which closed in 2007. After the restaurant closes this May, Blaskovich reports that the windows will go up for sale, privately. We just hope all three pieces get to stay together as intended, and maybe we’ll see them in another local restaurant one day.

Nusr-ET

As far as unsurprising Dallas restaurant closings, this one tops the list. We never got a chance to visit this over-hyped steakhouse from Turkish Instagram sensation Nusret Gökçe (aka Salt Bae), who is most known for flicking salt onto meat in an over-the-top way. To be honest, we never really wanted to go. Opened in the Dallas Arts District in 2021, Nusr-ET served flashy dishes like a 24-karat edible gold-crusted tomahawk steak — most recently available for $950. Other outposts in New York City, Dubai, Mykonos, and more remain open, according to the website. Dallas has been deleted from its locations. And although its Google Maps banner reads “Temporarily Closed,” the Dallas Morning News confirmed the closure is permanent. A recent release from the company states that a new outpost is on the way to Mexico City this year.

Campo Verde – Arlington

Another spot I never got a chance to go to before closing, which is probably a blessing after reading this Dallas Observer article highlighting its poor health score, is Campo Verde. The Tex-Mex spot, open for 43 years in Arlington’s Dalworthington Gardens, was known for its over-the-top Christmas lights and decor on display from October through early springtime. First reported by Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the festive restaurant had been dark since early January before various reports confirmed its closure.

Pangea Restaurant & Bar – Garland

After five years, this upscale Southern restaurant from former Beat Bobby Flay (2016) winner and chef Kevin Ashade has shuttered. Ashade announced its closure on Instagram but didn’t give a reason why. He does state that he will continue his catering business (Gourmets) in the Garland community. The restaurant was known for Louisiana-inspired dishes like Cajun pot pie and gumbo, as well as comfort classics such as a fried chicken sandwich and pork chops.