The 5 Most Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings So Far This Year

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant closings.

Perch Bistro & Bar

The third restaurant from Lynae Fearing, Perch is closing after two years on April 4, according to the Dallas Morning News. Fearing, who opened neighborhood sushi spot Shinsei in 2006 and Lovers Seafood & Market in 2017, debuted an Italian restaurant called Dea in 2022 with former business partner Tracy Rathbun. After two years, Dea became Perch — a more casual neighborhood, pizza and pasta spot. About a year later, Fearing became the majority owner of the three Inwood Village-adjacent concepts. She tells DMN that Perch has struggled to find enough regular customers to remain in business.

Rye

Opened as a second location (the original was in McKinney before a fire destroyed it) in Lower Greenville in 2021, this Michelin-recognized concept closed after one last dinner service on March 7. Its next-door sister concept, favorite Dallas cocktail bar Apothecary, recently expanded into the Rye space after a remodel with a new two-room experience.

“Right now, Apothecary and Rye share a kitchen and live directly next to one another,” stated CEO and Creative Director Tanner Agar in Rye’s closing release. “To allow Apothecary and Rye to grow individually into the concepts we know they can become, our teams and spaces need to become more separated, with knowledge and resources dedicated to each concept individually. Apothecary is taking over the full space because we feel that Lower Greenville is the appropriate home for it. Rye isn’t gone forever…”

Saint Rocco’s

The Italian restaurant with skyline views at Trinity Groves has closed after 11 years, as first reported by the Dallas Morning News. Saint Rocco’s opened in 2015 as part of Dallas restaurateur Phil Romano’s restaurant park in West Dallas. Led by Chef Jay Valley (also former culinary director of Trinity Groves), the New York-inspired Italian joint was three stories and added on a speakeasy called Devil’s Back Porch in 2023.

La Tiki Paisa

One of our favorite new concepts of 2025 closed in early February at La Casita Coffee inside the flagship Half Price Books. We loved the tiki-inspired restaurant for its kimchi carbonara, steak & okonomiyaki, and chicken bites when we visited. According to a post on the La Casita Instagram, the owners are hoping to find a new space for La Tiki Paisa later on. We hope they find one.

The Allen Swipe













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The PoBoy Shop

After just six months in Preston Center, this new sandwich restaurant from Evan Meagher (who closed his butcher shop Evan’s Meat Market right before) closed at the very end of 2025. We loved the new spot, particularly for its muffaletta. Meagher told D Magazine that the rising costs required to maintain that standard ultimately made the model unsustainable.