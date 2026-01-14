One of Lower Greenville’s Most Creative (and Michelin Recognized) Spots Shutters, and More Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant closings.

Rye

Opened as a second location (the original was in McKinney before a fire destroyed it) in Lower Greenville in 2021, this Michelin-recognized concept is closing after its last dinner service on March 7. Its next-door sister concept, favorite Dallas cocktail bar Apothecary, will be expanding into the Rye space after a remodel — opening on March 13.

“Right now, Apothecary and Rye share a kitchen and live directly next to one another,” says CEO and Creative Director Tanner Agar in a press release. “To allow Apothecary and Rye to grow individually into the concepts we know they can become, our teams and spaces need to become more separated, with knowledge and resources dedicated to each concept individually. Apothecary is taking over the full space because we feel that Lower Greenville is the appropriate home for it. Rye isn’t gone forever, but we do hope you’ll come see us to celebrate 8 years [since McKinney opened] before this big change takes place.”

Rye will continue serving the current Ancient Grains tasting menu through January 25. A new and final Rye tasting menu will launch on January 27 and run through March 7. This tasting menu is called the “Day 1,” and it will pay homage to dishes from Rye’s first year in business back in 2018.

“It was a difficult decision, but we feel like it was the right move for us. Apothecary will now be able to execute things people have been asking us to do since we opened: serve larger groups, host more private and public events, and offer some more casual Greenville Ave. friendly drinks in a space for those just looking to pop in. We plan to do this and more while remaining true to our Apothecary style,” says Agar.

The PoBoy Shop

After just six months in Preston Center, this new sandwich restaurant from Evan Meagher (who closed his butcher shop Evan’s Meat Market right before) closed at the end of 2025. We loved the new spot, particularly for its muffaletta. Meagher told D Magazine that the rising costs required to maintain that standard ultimately made the model unsustainable.

Deep Sushi

Opened in 1996, this Deep Ellum sushi spot closed after three decades, as first reported by the Dallas Morning News. The restaurant’s website states that it is closed until further notice, and there are “closed” signs on the door. There’s also a “permanently closed” banner for it on Google.