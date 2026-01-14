Restaurants / Closings

One of Lower Greenville’s Most Creative (and Michelin Recognized) Spots Shutters, and More Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings

Have One Last Meal at Rye This Winter Before It's Gone

BY //
Rye Dallas restaurant closings

Dallas' Rye is known for its innovative dishes and tasting menus. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant closings.

Rye

Opened as a second location (the original was in McKinney before a fire destroyed it) in Lower Greenville in 2021, this Michelin-recognized concept is closing after its last dinner service on March 7. Its next-door sister concept, favorite Dallas cocktail bar Apothecary, will be expanding into the Rye space after a remodel — opening on March 13.

“Right now, Apothecary and Rye share a kitchen and live directly next to one another,” says CEO and Creative Director Tanner Agar in a press release. “To allow Apothecary and Rye to grow individually into the concepts we know they can become, our teams and spaces need to become more separated, with knowledge and resources dedicated to each concept individually. Apothecary is taking over the full space because we feel that Lower Greenville is the appropriate home for it. Rye isn’t gone forever, but we do hope you’ll come see us to celebrate 8 years [since McKinney opened] before this big change takes place.”

Rye will continue serving the current Ancient Grains tasting menu through January 25. A new and final Rye tasting menu will launch on January 27 and run through March 7. This tasting menu is called the “Day 1,” and it will pay homage to dishes from Rye’s first year in business back in 2018.

“It was a difficult decision, but we feel like it was the right move for us. Apothecary will now be able to execute things people have been asking us to do since we opened: serve larger groups, host more private and public events, and offer some more casual Greenville Ave. friendly drinks in a space for those just looking to pop in. We plan to do this and more while remaining true to our Apothecary style,” says Agar.

The PoBoy Shop Dallas restaurant
The PoBoy Shop offered a menu of hot po’boys including fried shrimp, hot pastrami, fried bologna, and more, as well as cold po’boys you can build yourself. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The PoBoy Shop

After just six months in Preston Center, this new sandwich restaurant from Evan Meagher (who closed his butcher shop Evan’s Meat Market right before) closed at the end of 2025. We loved the new spot, particularly for its muffaletta. Meagher told D Magazine that the rising costs required to maintain that standard ultimately made the model unsustainable.

Deep Sushi

Opened in 1996, this Deep Ellum sushi spot closed after three decades, as first reported by the Dallas Morning News. The restaurant’s website states that it is closed until further notice, and there are “closed” signs on the door. There’s also a “permanently closed” banner for it on Google.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
Featured Events
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
2405 Richton Street
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2405 Richton Street
HOUSTON, TX

$765,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2405 Richton Street
3850 Glen Arbor Drive
Braes Heights Area
FOR SALE

3850 Glen Arbor Drive
Houston, TX

$700,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3850 Glen Arbor Drive
2325 Welch Street, #705
The Revere
FOR SALE

2325 Welch Street, #705
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2325 Welch Street, #705
2700 Wroxton
West University
FOR SALE

2700 Wroxton
West University, TX

$945,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
2700 Wroxton
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
13415 Jibstay Court
Laffite’s Cove
FOR SALE

13415 Jibstay Court
Galveston, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13415 Jibstay Court
1819 Oxford Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1819 Oxford Street
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1819 Oxford Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X