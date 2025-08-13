Henry’s Majestic Dallas restaurant closings
Restaurants / Closings

The 7 Most Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings So Far This Year

A Beloved Design District Gastropub, Favorite Lower Greenville Tiki Bar, and More Unexpected Shutterings

This year has been full of new restaurant openings in Dallas. But with exciting debuts, there are always unfortunate closings as well. From a favorite East Dallas donut shop to a beloved Design District gastropub, these are the most surprising Dallas restaurant closings so far this year.

Henry’s Majestic

After leaving Uptown Dallas in 2022 (a brunch staple in the neighborhood for eight years and home to cool, speakeasy bar Atwater Alley), Henry’s Majestic reopened in West Dallas in 2023. The new space seemed promising for the favorite spot, as the former The Foundry/Chicken Scratch home offered tons of outdoor space, a stage for live music, and indoor seating. When I moved to the Design District, I visited Henry’s a few times and loved the halibut aguachile (which unfortunately left the menu at some point) and bone marrow burger.

Henry’s Majestic’s Google page now has the “Permanently closed” banner, and nothing has been posted on its social media in a month. We’ll update this if we find out what happened.

Pizzeria Testa

According to the Dallas Morning News, this Dallas pizza restaurant closed after Austin Rodgers and Jeff Bekavac (owners of Goodwin’s and Alamo Club) offered to lease the space. It has been owned by Rod Schaefer since 2018. Schafer also owns the former Blue Fish space next door, so there’s plenty of room for a new concept, or two? We will keep you updated on what we find out about this new restaurant opening.

Swizzle

Since 2020, a magical Tiki bar served up stellar cocktails and bites in Lower Greenville. Over the summer, the owners announced on their Instagram that Swizzle would close on July 19. They state that though the brick-and-mortar will shutter, “Swizzle isn’t going anywhere.”

“We have been operating as Swizzle for 10 years and we don’t plan on stopping now,” they say. “It started out as a pop-up and will continue as a pop-up and catering company.”

Hypnotic Donuts

After 12 years of serving donuts and chicken biscuits in East Dallas, the favorite local donut shop, Hypnotic Donuts, shuttered in East Dallas. Owner Bruce Labona announced his decision to retire on Instagram.

UnaVida

UnaVida, a Modern Mexican restaurant with a menu from Chef Matt McCallister, closed in Dallas’ West Village. According to the Dallas Morning News, another spot from the same group (Local Favorite Restaurants), WokStar, will take its place. It is not known why UnaVida closed, but we loved the fresh Mexican spot for its stacked enchilada verde and taco bowls. Founder of the local restaurant group (Meso Maya, Snuffer’s), Mike Karns, tells DMN that Chef McCallister will stay with the company, which he joined after his restaurant, Homewood, closed in 2023.

Meddlesome Moth

The news of the closing of this Design District gastropub is a personal bummer. I’ve enjoyed several meals at Meddlesome Moth over the years, but was excited to dine there more often as I recently moved to the neighborhood. But, after 15 years, owner Shannon Wynne told the Dallas Morning News that they couldn’t afford to stay after May 2025. In the last few years, the Design District has seen big-name restaurant imports like New York’s Carbone and the upcoming opening of Los Angeles-based Delilah. The founder of HN Capital Partners (which owns over 40 acres of the District), Vipin Nambiar, plans for the area to become like the Meatpacking District in NYC, according to the DMN. We shall watch how that goes from up close.

Trova Wine + Market

One of our favorite wine shops and bars closed at Dallas’ Preston Center after only four and a half years in business. Owner Michelle Bonds cited a few reasons for the closure in a release: Challenges with distributor pricing, cultural and lifestyle shifts (like Dry January and “sober curious” and potential new tariffs on wine imports. We enjoyed the unique wine offerings and light bites (like the F.A.C.T. Check sandwich) that were offered, and were sad to see this great local spot go.

