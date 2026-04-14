A Favorite Dallas Chocolate Shop Suddenly Shutters, New Italian Debuts in Midway Hollow, and More Dallas Restaurant News

Created by Dallas-based Hohe Design Group in collaboration with Ashley Odeh, Trattoria Bugatti's design blends contemporary elements with subtle nods to the original Bugatti, including layered shades of green, curated vintage artwork, and a sleek modern bar that anchors the space. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant openings and closings.

Favorite Dallas chocolate shop, Kate Weiser, suddenly closes all locations.

Announced on the company’s Instagram, Kate Weiser Chocolate is closing after 12 years as one of Dallas’ top chocolate shops. Originally opened in Trinity Groves, the shop then expanded to NorthPark Center and The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth. It was well-known during the holidays for its Carl the Snowman, which was once featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2025. I’ve lived within walking distance of Trinity Groves for a couple of years now, and I frequently stop by the shop for a few hand-painted bonbons. I’m very sad to see it go. If you’re a fan, you’d better get over to the Trinity Groves or NorthPark locations quickly, as the post states that these locations will remain open until the last chocolate is sold.

New neighborhood Italian restaurant to debut in Midway Hollow next week.

From the Bugatti family and Odeh Restaurant Group comes a new Italian restaurant at 3850 W. Northwest Highway, Suite 1190, on Monday, April 20. Trattoria Bugatti will open just steps away from the owners’ original outpost of Bugatti Ristorante (now in Farmers Branch) and will offer a “modern interpretation of Italian dining while honoring the culinary traditions that built the Bugatti name.”

Executive Chef Erin Willis (former owner of RM 12:20 Bistro and James Beard Award nominee) is leading the kitchen, which will feature locally-sourced ingredients like dough from Lubbies Bagels for sourdough pizza and focaccia, gelato from Botolino, and pasta from Fresh Pasta Delights. Menu highlights include the Cacio e Pepe Wings, testaroli, Willis’ take on lasagna: Lasagna “Rotta,” steak salmoriglio, roasted spatchcock poussin, and more.

Founder of Dallas-based mixology consultancy Betty Cocktail, Chris Henley, developed the restaurant’s cocktail program, which features Italian-inspired creations like the Italian Margarita, Limoncello Daisy, and Style Icon with vodka, Cocchi Americano, Roxor gin, and atomized hopped grapefruit bitters.

Designed by Dallas-based Hohe Design Group in collaboration with Ashley Odeh, the space “blends contemporary elements with subtle nods to the original Bugatti, including layered shades of green, curated vintage artwork, and a sleek modern bar that anchors the space.”

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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Trattoria Bugatti will be open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.

After one year, sushi restaurant DOZO Omakase and Handroll shutters at Trinity Groves.

Last year, we named DOZO Omakase one of Dallas’ 10 Best Omakases. We loved it for its four different kinds of omakase experiences available and fresh ingredients. This morning, DOZO announced on its Instagram that it is closing after just over a year in business. Owners state: “This is not the end as we invite you to visit our sister restaurant Dozo Sushi for high quality take out sushi. Thank you for a memorable experience and we hope to see you across the sushi bar again one day.”

Trinity Groves struggles with high restaurant turnover, as we explored in this feature on DOZO when it opened in early 2025. About a month ago, Trinity Groves staple Saint Rocco’s shuttered after 11 years. And now Kate Weiser as well…