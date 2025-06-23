An All-Day French Cafe Debuts at Preston Center, A Favorite Tiki Bar Shutters in Lower Greenville, Campo Verde Reopens in Arlington, and More Dallas Restaurant News

After several restaurants have closed at West Dallas' Sylvan Thirty within the last year, the residential/commercial complex is finally debuting some new dining concepts. (Courtesy of Hodges Architecture)

Campo Verde was decked out in holiday decor from October to March. (Photo by The Texas Bucket List via Twitter)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

A new all-day French café from Travis Street Hospitality debuts at Preston Center today.

A new French-inspired all-day café from Travis Street Hospitality (Le PasSage, Georgie) opened today in the former Corner Bakery space at Dallas’ The Plaza at Preston Center. Frenchie is led by Culinary Director Bruno Davaillon, who “has created a menu that blends classic French comfort food with all-day versatility – think crepes, rillettes, quiche, poulet rôti, tartare de boeuf, salade Parisienne, and pâtes au pistou, served from morning coffee and croissants to onion soup and burgers at lunch, and steak frites and profiteroles for dinner.” A cocktail menu and wine list feature small French wineries, a freezer martini, and more.

As for the design, guests can expect “pewter bar tops, patinaed mirrors, brass sconces, rattan chairs, and rows of cozy banquettes” for a classic French bistro feel.

Favorite Dallas Tiki bar and restaurant, Swizzle, will close next month.

Since 2020, a magical Tiki bar has been serving up stellar cocktails and bites in Lower Greenville. This past week, the owners announced on their Instagram that Swizzle will be closing on July 19. They state that though the brick-and-mortar will shutter, “Swizzle isn’t going anywhere.”

“We have been operating as Swizzle for 10 years and we don’t plan on stopping now,” they say. “It started out as a pop-up and will continue as a pop-up and catering company.” They then note that Swizzle fans should support their favorite small businesses, hinting that the brick-and-mortar wasn’t making enough profit.

There are events planned until closing day, so make sure to keep up on Instagram.

Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

An iconic Tex-Mex restaurant known for its over-the-top holiday decor reopens in Arlington.

For 43 years in Arlington’s Dalworthington Gardens, Campo Verde was known for its over-the-top Christmas lights and decor on display from October through early springtime until it shuttered in January 2025. The Tex-Mex restaurant has now reopened with new owners and menu, according to the Dallas Morning News. Chef Mouhssine “Moose” Benhamacht (Cafe Americana, formerly Executive Chef at Loews Arlington Hotel) and Liesl Best brought the North Texas spot back to life.

On June 28, the restaurant will be hosting a community queso tasting to name Campo Verde’s official queso.

After several restaurants shuttered at Sylvan Thirty, the West Dallas spot gets two new concepts.

After several restaurants have closed at West Dallas’ Sylvan Thirty within the last year (Whisk Crepes relocated to Bishop Arts, and Sylvan Avenue Tavern, Shayna’s Place, and Cooper’s Meat Market shuttered), the residential/commercial complex is finally debuting some new dining concepts. Coming soon to the former Shayna’s Place space will be Packin’ Bowls, a pick-up/delivery concept at Commerce Fork Food Co., as well as a new sushi restaurant, Sugoi, which will open in the former Cooper’s.